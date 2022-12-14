DOJ official touts prosecution of anti-abortion advocates while vandalized pregnancy centers await justice

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Republican whose phone was seized by FBI will have Jan. 6 communications unsealed: Judge
Federal investigators gained access to email communications tied to a Republican congressman who had his phone seized by the FBI earlier this year, as well as an official from Donald Trump's Department of Justice and two of the former president's attorneys, according to court filings. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of...
DOJ says judge doesn't need to hire historian to understand Supreme Court gun ruling
The Department of Justice is advising a federal judge in Mississippi that he does not need to hire a historian to determine whether a contested gun law complies with the Supreme Court's most recent Second Amendment opinion.
North Carolina Supreme Court rules that state Senate map must be redrawn
(The Center Square) — A state Senate map will return to trial judges to craft new boundaries for 2024 after Democrats on the state Supreme Court out voted their Republican colleagues to rule the map unconstitutional. "The trial court erred in its determination that Legislative Defendants’ Remedial Senate Plan met constitutional standards. Specifically, the trial court’s legal conclusion that RSP is constitutionally compliant is unsupported by findings of fact that are supported by competent evidence," Associate Justice Robin Hudson wrote in the majority opinion released...
Justice Department charges Washington state man who allegedly threatened members of Congress
The Justice Department has brought federal charges against a Washington state man who allegedly made multiple threats against members of Congress, using antisemitic slurs and saying he would "murder" lawmakers.
N.Y. Attorney General Fights First Amendment Lawsuit Over State’s Online Hate Speech Law, Argues Challengers Have Statute ‘Wrong’
Trying to stave off a First Amendment lawsuit against New York’s online hate speech law, the Empire State’s attorney general Letitia James (D) told a federal judge on Wednesday that a law professor and two social media platforms that sued her have the statute “wrong.”. “Plaintiffs’ action...
Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated
This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Fact check: Republican congressman falsely claims Democratic congresswoman said pedophilia isn't a crime
On Thursday afternoon, Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas accused Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California of having said that "pedophilia isn't a crime."
Trump is losing it on Truth Social as he braces for DOJ referral
Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a rally at the I-80 Speedway on May 01, 2022 in Greenwood, Nebraska. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Hours after Donald Trump lashed out over the possibility that the Department of Justice could be receiving one or more criminal referrals next week from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot at the Capitol, he launched a new broadside with an implied threat that his perceived political enemies "must be dealt with."
GOP Rep. Hires Staffer Who Wants People Who Take Kids to Drag Shows Killed
Representative Tony Tinderholt's decision to hire Jake Neidert comes amid a wave of threats against the LGBTQ+ community in Texas and across the country.
As House January 6 committee winds down, it is abandoning efforts to subpoena phone records
The House select committee investigating the Capitol riot is dropping several of its pursuits for January 6-related phone records, according to court filings this week, as the panel winds down before it expires at the end of this year.
Stephen Miller-led group emerges as top legal foe of Biden initiatives
A conservative legal group led by former top Trump aide Stephen Miller has emerged as a frequent opponent to several Biden administration initiatives by mounting court challenges, succeeding in blocking policies they say are examples of reverse discrimination.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP to demand all Biden Pentagon gender identity records after takeover
Republicans on the House Armed Services Committee are preparing to request all Pentagon records on gender identity since President Joe Biden took office. The Republicans vowed to pursue the records when they take control of the house next month. During a Tuesday hearing, Democrats who still control the House Armed...
Nevada elections department subpoenaed in Trump probe
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s departing Secretary of State was served a subpoena last month as part of the U.S. Department of Justice special counsel’s investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results. The subpoena required Barbara Cegavske...
Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government
The walls of the Old Cadet Chapel at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point are adorned with plaques honoring America’s Revolutionary War generals, with George Washington’s featured most prominently. One plaque hangs apart from the rest and differs by only having the words, “Major General. Born 1740.” The nameless plaque denotes the wartime service […] The post Rep. Mark Green, the West Point officer who plotted to overthrow the government appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
POLITICO
SCOTUS trips, fights against Donald Trump and an extraordinary ruling from a federal judge in California: Here's the legal record of the Jan. 6 Committee.
In more than a dozen cases, the select committee simply punted, choosing to target its legal resources elsewhere. The Jan. 6 Committee closed the book on nearly all of its unfinished legal battles this week, withdrawing subpoenas for a slew of witnesses who chose to sue rather than comply. Here’s...
Washington Examiner
The new Republican-controlled House should investigate the 2020 summer riots
Jan. 6 is in the news a lot and portrayed as an unforgivable act that must never occur again. Many people, including left-wing politicians, pundits, and even social media users, repeatedly condemn the attacks even almost two years later. And all of it is true. The Capitol riot was an abhorrent event. Yet, I noticed a recurring pattern that while many bemoan the destruction of Jan. 6, these same people ignore the Black Lives Matter and antifa riots from 2020. And, not only are these rioters ignored, they are even celebrated, such as in Washington D.C., where they painted a street with a BLM mural. It's a disgusting double standard and something that must immediately change.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
Republicans won the popular vote, but they're not used to this feeling
The cruel truth of American democracy, usually experienced by Democrats, is that a political party can get more votes than the other without winning much power. This year, however, it's Republicans who got more votes and don't have as much to show for it.
Iowa will appeal district court’s decision to not dismiss permanent injunction on six-week abortion ban
(The Center Square) – Polk County District Court denied the State of Iowa’s motion to dismiss the permanent injunction on a 2018 law banning most abortions at around six weeks. Polk County District Judge Celene Gogerty said the State failed to show that the court has inherent authority...
