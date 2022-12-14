‘Very proud of our team’: Moroccan Revere residents hopeful after bowing out of World Cup

Passionate Moroccans packed a Revere gym Wednesday hoping to see the African nation continue its historic World Cup run.

Although everyone in attendance had a seat, fans seemed to prefer standing and cheering every time the ball floated near France’s net.

Although Morocco’s Cup run ended in a 2-0 loss, those that make up Revere’s large Moroccan population believe the best is yet to come.

“Very proud of our team. That’s the first time we pass through to the semi-finals,” said one father, with the head of his gently weeping son pressed to his chest. “There are more World Cups to come and we will do much better than this.”

Morocco is the first African nature to make the World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco and Croatia will square off in the World Cup third-place match on Saturday.

