ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Revere, MA

‘Very proud of our team’: Moroccan Revere residents hopeful after bowing out of World Cup

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Zo8U_0jis9TEP00

Passionate Moroccans packed a Revere gym Wednesday hoping to see the African nation continue its historic World Cup run.

Although everyone in attendance had a seat, fans seemed to prefer standing and cheering every time the ball floated near France’s net.

Although Morocco’s Cup run ended in a 2-0 loss, those that make up Revere’s large Moroccan population believe the best is yet to come.

“Very proud of our team. That’s the first time we pass through to the semi-finals,” said one father, with the head of his gently weeping son pressed to his chest. “There are more World Cups to come and we will do much better than this.”

Morocco is the first African nature to make the World Cup semi-finals.

Morocco and Croatia will square off in the World Cup third-place match on Saturday.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead after plane that took off from New Hampshire crashes in Canada

HAPPY VALLEY-GOOSE BAY, NL — One person is dead after a plane that took off from Nashua crashed in Canada earlier this week. The plane crashed Wednesday morning in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland, and Labrador, Canada, about three miles from an airport there. Canadian media reported the plane was stopping there on its way to Greenland.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Will We See a White Christmas in New England?

Historically, odds are not in our favor for a White Christmas in southern New England. And this year again it looks like we miss out on the opportunity for snow. A late week storm system seemed promising a couple days ago (with a colder model output and snow around), but forecast models are now in agreement that warm air will be too much to overcome with a more northerly track.
BOSTON, MA
rnbcincy.com

Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
BOSTON, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Sudden change in leadership at the Boston Symphony Orchestra

BOSTON — The Boston Symphony Orchestra announced today that former Sesame Workshop executive Jeffrey D. Dunn will step in to temporarily replace the orchestra’s outgoing president and CEO, Gail Samuel, who has announced that she is stepping down from the position. Dunn, a 30-year BSO subscriber who already sits on the orchestra’s finance committee and board of advisors, will begin serving as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer starting on January 4.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard

The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Transgender worker denied coverage alleges discrimination

CONCORD, N.H. — A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington-based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries, asks...
BARRINGTON, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Cafe and Bakery With Handcrafted Food Opening in New Hampshire

Let the drooling begin. It's always a wonderful sight when a new locally owned small business arrives on the scene. In this case, you can add a welcome smell and taste as well. The second you walk through their doors at 100 First Street in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, your taste buds will start dancing, because you can't help but close your eyes and take in the delicious smells.
DOVER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
138K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy