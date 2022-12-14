Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Sam Brooks officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – noon Monday in the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Traditions Hospice.

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO