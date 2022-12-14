ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Illinois State Police Welcomes New Troopers With Cadet Class 138 Graduation

ISP Rebuilds with 368 New Troopers Added Since 2019. The Illinois State Police (ISP) today commissioned 42 new Troopers from Cadet Class 138 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 368. The new Troopers will report to two ISP patrol districts on Monday, December 19, 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
Bitter Cold and Accumulating Snow Next Week

Bitter cold and accumulating snow is expected for this upcoming week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a strong storm system is expected to move through Central Illinois next week bringing with it accumulating snow. Snow chances are looking to begin as early as Wednesday night or Thursday...
LINCOLN, IL
Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80

Dessie LaDonna Powell, 80, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 11:18 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022 in Shelbyville Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Shelbyville, IL. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Monday, December 19, 2022 in Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Sam Brooks officiating. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. – noon Monday in the funeral home. A private family burial will take place in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Traditions Hospice.
SHELBYVILLE, IL
James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84

James Edward “Jim” Hapner, 84, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital, Shelbyville, IL. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 21, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to Shelbyville Community Dialysis Center.
SHELBYVILLE, IL

