Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia MotherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond Hill, GA
Leading discount supermarket chain opening new South Carolina location next monthKristen WaltersBluffton, SC
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Georgia Today: Murder charges for Georgia mother, Savannah rewriting racist past, holiday traveling
On the Friday Dec. 16 edition of Georgia Today: Murder charges for the mother of the toddler found in a landfill, one of Savannah’s iconic town squares may be taking a big step to rewrite its racist past, and 5.2 million people will travel through ATL this holiday season.
wtoc.com
Savannah police searching for child’s guardian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah police are asking for the public’s help to find a child’s guardian. Officers located Chase Wilson at NE 36th St and Ash St. If you have any information call 911.
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware?
Savannah, GA (WSAV) – It’s that time again, where has our friend Bunny Ware been this week? From Enmarket‘s Feed a Trucker event, to the Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity 2022 Winter Gala, and we can’t forget about our friends over at Veteran Carriers and their 2022 Christmas Toy Drive!
WSAV-TV
Pay It Forward: Moncello Stewart
WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. WSAV's Kim Gusby introduces us to a Savannah man who embodies what it means to Pay It Forward. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide.
WSAV-TV
Chatham County Commission proposes LOST offer to send city council
The Chatham County Commission proposed a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Friday morning during a meeting. The offer will be sent to Savannah City Council for consideration. Chatham County Commission proposes LOST offer to …. The Chatham County Commission proposed a Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) offer Friday morning...
WSAV-TV
Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary school student
An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. Unloaded gun confiscated from Hinesville elementary …. An unloaded gun was confiscated on Friday from a student at a Hinesville elementary school. Local Holiday Market helps to provide aid relief …. Local Holiday Market helps...
WSAV-TV
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting
BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. BCSO searching for 2 suspects connected to shooting. Hinesville children take part in ‘Shop with a Cop’. Hinesville children take part in 'Shop with a Cop'. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. CCPD makes arrest in Friday night homicide. Salvation...
WJCL
Rincon Fire responds to an explosion at DRT America plant
RINCON, Ga. — Rincon Fire was called to the scene of an explosion Saturday morning. According to the Rincon Fire Department, crews responded to 400 Governor Treutlen Drive, the address of DRT America, at 8:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found an oxidizer tank was fully engulfed. They were...
wtoc.com
Man arrested for shooting former girlfriend in business on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested and charged with fatally shooting a former girlfriend at a business on Mall Boulevard on Thursday, Dec. 15. According to police, 22-year-old Alphonso Xavier Irving has been booked into the Chatham County jail on a murder charge. Irving is accused of...
wtoc.com
Wild Wings Cafe closed permanently
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another longtime local restaurant in Savannah has closed its doors for good. The Wild Wings Cafe at City Market has been a community favorite. Leaving many wondering why they’re closing. The sign on the door didn’t give a reason, but a worker there did confirm...
WSAV-TV
Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe Mall
The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3 p.m. at the European Wax Center. The 19-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital. Teen girl critically injured in shooting near Oglethorpe …. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened Thursday afternoon around 3...
wtoc.com
Savannah Fire rescues man stuck in chimney at Budget Inn
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department confirms a man had to be rescued from a chimney at the Budget Inn on Ogeechee Road. The rescue happened Thursday morning. Savannah Fire says at this time they are not sure how long the man was stuck, but they know it was at least for a few hours.
wtoc.com
One dead, one in custody after Friday night homicide in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One man is dead and another has been arrested following a Friday night shooting, according to Chatham County Police. Police say 35-year-old Carey Powers, Jr. was found dead in his apartment in the 1000 block of King George Boulevard Friday evening. Officials say he had gunshot wounds.
WJCL
"So it's goodbye, for now": Wild Wing Café, Krispy Kreme close longtime Savannah locations
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Video above: Janet Jackson, Ludacris to perform live at Savannah's Enmarket arena in April. Two popular longtime Savannah restaurants have closed their doors possibly for good. In midtown, the Krispy Kreme at Victory and Skidaway closed it's doors Sunday after more than 50 years at that...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
Beauty company KISS bringing more jobs to Bryan County
PEMBROKE, Ga. (WSAV) – A global beauty company is opening a new facility in Bryan County, bringing some 400 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp announced the $121 million investment by KISS USA. The company offers a wide variety of beauty supplies, from false eyelashes to hair care, to more than 100 […]
WJCL
Frigid temperatures on track to arrive for the Christmas holiday
Arctic air building over Canada is expected to pour across the central and eastern U.S. as Christmas nears. The cold blast is forecast to reach southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry a day or two before Christmas, and likely last through the holiday. Can temperatures get cold in Savannah on Christmas?...
Husband And Children Pleading For Information On Missing Georgia Mother
42-year-old Demetria Watson and her husband, Harvey Watson Jr, lived in Richmond Hill, Georgia with their children. Demetria is a loving wife and caring mother who enjoys her life, her family told WSAV.
southarkansassun.com
Georgia Employees To Receive Up To $1,500 Holiday Bonus This Christmas
Georgia employees are receiving up to $1,500 this Christmas after officials decided to provide them with a holiday bonus. This move is intended to keep more workers employed as some counties in Georgia have struggled to have enough first responders, utility persons, and the like, says MARCA. On December 16,...
Police: Missing woman located
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a missing woman was located and found safe. Police announced on Wednesday that Ashlee Weatherspoon was missing. They announced she had been located on Thursday morning.
Comments / 1