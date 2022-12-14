ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nickerson, KS

Nickerson’s Ava Jones signs T-shirt deal

By Jason Lamb
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

NICKERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Ava Jones, a Kansas basketball player who was critically injured alongside her family six months ago, has signed a T-shirt deal with a sports apparel brand.

Ava’s story is one of perseverance. The Nickerson High School senior and her family were plowed over by a car on a Louisville sidewalk six months ago. It happened just two days after the blooming basketball star committed to play Big 10 basketball at the University of Iowa.

Her return to playing the game she loves will be a long journey. The University of Iowa women’s basketball program believes in Ava and has pledged to be by her side until she completes her comeback.

Derby’s Dylan Edwards announces college destination

In the weeks after Ava signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) with Iowa , an Iowa City sports apparel store contacted Ava and offered her a Name, Image, Likeness deal.

Wherever Ava Jones is going these days, she’s rolling in a wheelchair. It’s been just over three weeks since she had surgery to repair extensive damage to her right knee.

“The surgeon, when he was inside my knee, he found both of my meniscus’ were torn, and my MCL (medial collateral ligament) was torn too,” said Ava.

Ava says she will be allowed to start walking on Jan. 16, but not for long. Another surgery is scheduled for her left knee at the end of January.

In the meantime, the wheelchair-bound senior depends on friends and family to take her to the new Nickerson High School gymnasium to watch her teammates play as she recovers from injuries related to that devastating accident back in July in Louisville. Ava says her recovery is progressing at a slow pace.

“Yeah, it’s going slowly, but good. In PT (physical therapy), they are bending my knee as much as they can. So, that’s good,” said Ava as she sat in her wheelchair in front of the trophy cases just outside of the Panthers’ gym.

Ava says she’s amazed by the number of people out there showing support for her, like the Derby and Silver Lake girls’ basketball teams.

And now, anyone can do the same. RAYGUN, a Midwest sports apparel company with locations in Iowa City, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, offered Ava a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal.

“When I signed (her National Letter of Intent with Iowa), someone said to them (RAYGUN), mentioned them in a tweet, and said you should get with this girl and do a deal,” explained Ava.

So, they did. RAYGUN came up with 12 shirt designs and presented them to Ava. She and her mother selected the final four: “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Believe,” “Never Give Up,” and Ava’s favorite, “It’s More Than Basketball.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D7a0w_0jis95NS00
Ava Jones T-shirt deal with RAYGUN (KSN Photo)

“Because it is,” Jones added.

As part of the NIL deal, Ava will receive 20% of all sales of T-shirts with her name on them. Another 10% goes to a nonprofit or charity of Ava’s choosing.

“There’s been a lot of support for these designs since we rolled them out,” said Iowa City RAYGUN store manager Joseph Heuermann. “It’s a heartbreaking story, and we’re just glad we can help out any way we can.”

Girls wrestling in Kansas growing in popularity

Back at Nickerson High School, Ava can only watch her teammates from her wheelchair and wonder what might have been if not for the freak accident that took her father, caused her family so much pain and loss, and robbed her of one more high school basketball season.

“It is my senior year. But I’m glad that this happened now, rather than in two years when I was playing Big 10 basketball. Because now I have a goal to get back and play again,” said Ava.

You don’t have to travel to Iowa City to purchase one of Ava’s shirts. You may shop RAYGUN online to browse Ava’s shirts and many more Iowa-related shirts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

Related
KSN News

Thompson lifts Oklahoma State over Wichita State 59-49

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 19 points, and Oklahoma State beat Wichita State 59-49. Thompson made a 3-pointer and Tyreek Smith made consecutive jumpers to give the Cowboys their largest lead, 50-36, midway through the second half. Thompson’s 3 made it 53-42 with 6:30 to play before Melvion Flanagan hit a pull-up jumper and two free throws, and Jaykwon Walton added two more from the free-throw line to pull the Shockers within 53-48 with 1:37 left. The Cowboys iced it from there, shooting 6 of 6 from the line.
WICHITA, KS
greatbendpost.com

Gary Brack, age 66

Gary Laverne Brack, 66, passed away Dec. 15, 2022, at his home in Wichita. He was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Great Bend, to Daylon and Roberta (Spitzmiller) Brack. He married Charla Geier and they later divorced. He then married Mary (Richmond) and they later divorced also. A Wichita...
GREAT BEND, KS
St. Joseph Post

Missing 14-year-old Arkansas girl found in closet in Kansas

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with the abduction of a girl from Arkansas. Just after midnight Dec. 14, a detective with the White County, Arkansas Sheriff’s Office contacted Wichita Police requesting assistance locating a missing child from their jurisdiction, according to Officer Chad Ditch.
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Rain and snow start the workweek, brutal cold follows

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain and snow start the workweek, brutal cold to follow. Winds are light, but they have shifted out of the south. This will help temperatures jump back to our seasonal average today along with plentiful sunshine. Our next cold front arrives later tonight. Temperatures drop and...
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps moderate this week, brutal cold late next week!

We remained under the influence of a slow-moving system over the Great Lakes the past couple of days with cold air being pulled south across Kansas. West/northwesterly winds have been quite strong as well making it feel even colder. The winds eased overnight as the big storm to our north is pulling away. We are still seeing chilly temperatures this Saturday morning. Although it is less windy this morning, there is still enough to produce some wind chill affect making it feel colder than the actual temperatures. Temperatures warm a few degrees Saturday with less wind.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

One critically injured in downtown Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dispatch confirms a crash early this morning on University and Osage near Riverfront Stadium. Dispatch confirms a man was ejected from his vehicle and suffered critical injuries. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials are still investigating the crash. Copyright 2022 KWCH....
WICHITA, KS
cbs19news

Kansas to spend $166 million on next Kellogg improvement project

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday announced a new $750 million highway improvement plan, more than 20% going to improvements to Kellogg in east Wichita. “These projects are in every region of the state - and they improve safety, expand economic development opportunities, and strengthen our...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Wichita man arrested in Arkansas child kidnapping

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 35-year-old Wichita man has been arrested in connection to the November abduction of a 14-year-old Arkansas girl. It began shortly after midnight Wednesday when an investigator from a sheriff’s office in Arkansas contacted Wichita Police reporting that the girl who hadn’t been seen since early November had been spotted in […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Long-time WSU supporters leave $1 million gift to music endowment

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Long-time supporters of the arts programs at Wichita State University have left a gift to continue that support. The estate of Betty and Art Wood has left $1 million to support the Music Associates Endowed Fund at Wichita State. The fund, created in 1993, supports student scholarships and projects, guest artists, […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy