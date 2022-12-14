Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, hospitalizes victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A person was sent to the hospital and a house on the 900 block of S. Oregon sustained major damage on Saturday after being struck by a stolen vehicle. According to a Peoria Police press release, a vehicle that was reported stolen on Dec. 13 traveled eastbound off the roadway at the intersection of Ann and Oregon and crashed into a residence.
wjbc.com
Two juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON – Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared in adult...
1470 WMBD
Man arrested for shooting and carjacking
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they have a man in custody for an alleged shooting and carjacking at a busy East Bluff area gas station. Peoria Police say Patrick Meyer, 24, was arrested Thursday and is facing charges of Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after stolen car crashes into home
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is hospitalized after a stolen car crashed into a Peoria home over the weekend. In a statement from a Peoria Police spokesperson, officers were dispatched to South Oregon around 3:40 p.m. Saturday on a call of a vehicle hitting a house. The vehicle was reported stolen on December 13. The crash occurred after the vehicle traveled off the roadway eastbound at the intersection of Ann and Oregon. Witnesses told police they saw three male suspects exit the vehicle and flee. Officers conducted a search, and were unable to track the suspects.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect arrested after man shot in hand during fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man has been arrested after firing one round at another man during an argument Thursday morning, according to the Peoria Police Department. Officers reported to the 700 block of W. Joan Court just after 11:30 a.m. on Thursday and located an adult man who had a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim identified the shooter as 63-year-old Charles E. Jackson, with whom the victim had been arguing.
Central Illinois Proud
Arson cause of Sunday fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire on S. Greenlawn Ave caused by arson was extinguished early Sunday morning. According to a Peoria Fire and Rescue press release, fire was seen coming from the window on the side of a structure. The first fire engine pulled an attack line and took it between houses to protect exposure next door. Other fire crews advanced an attack line through the structure rear and extinguished it.
1470 WMBD
Sunday morning fire in South Peoria deemed arson
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was intentionally set on fire Sunday morning. That’s according to Peoria firefighters, who were called to the home on South Greenlawn, inbetween Antionette and Marquette just after 6:30 a.m. Crews say when they arrived they saw flames shooting out of...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man shot during carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man is in serious condition after being shot during a carjacking on Wednesday. Around 9:33 p.m. Peoria Police were responding a 5 round Shot Spotter alert near the 1900 block of N. Knoxville when they were informed by dispatch that an adult male had been shot at the location.
Central Illinois Proud
Shooting investigation underway in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Police are working to find a suspect after a person was shot Wednesday night. Peoria police responded to the Shell gas station on Knoxville and Nebraska just after 9:30 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 5 rounds fired. Officers found a carjacking victim at the...
1470 WMBD
One arrested, one injured following shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – One person is believed to be in custody after late-morning shooting in Central Peoria. Peoria Police say the shooting was reported around 11:30 Thursday morning on West Joan Court near Sheridan Road. 25 News reports witnesses believe two men were fighting before shots rang out. Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for thefts of guns, tools in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Cuba, IL man has been arrested in connection with two residential burglaries in November, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s office. Michael Barker, 48, was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Cuba after Fulton County Detectives determined he was the suspect in two November burglaries.
25newsnow.com
Man shot Wednesday night in Peoria carjacking
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot during a carjacking Wednesday night after carjacking in Peoria. Peoria Police were called about 9:30 p.m. to the 1900 block of North Knoxville at East Nebraska after five shots were fired in the area. Police said the adult male suffered serious...
1470 WMBD
Woman wanted for Attempted Murder in Woodford County arrested
EUREKA, Ill. – A woman who has been wanted on charges of Attempted Murder stemming from an incident earlier this month in Woodford County has been arrested. Woodford County Sheriffs Department officials say Gabrielle Sturdivant, 21, was arrested Friday in Springfield by U.S. Marshals. It’s not clear if she is being brought back to Woodford County.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman charged with attempted murder apprehended
WOODFORD, Ill. (WMBD)– Gabrielle Strudivant was arrested Friday for a charge of attempted murder. According to a Woodford Sheriff press release, The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force apprehended her in the Springfield area. On Dec. 4 at approximately 4:21 a.m., Woodford dispatch received a call from Kappa Men’s...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
Central Illinois Proud
Fire forces emergency callback of off-duty personnel
GALESBURG, Ill. (WMBD)– A Sunday morning structure fire caused more than $40,000 in damages and resulted in a total loss at 795 S. Chambers street, according to a Galesburg Fire press release. The Galesburg Fire Dept. responded to the fire at 2:06 a.m. which included all three stations and...
25newsnow.com
Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch
UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
25newsnow.com
One arrested after late morning shooting in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person is injured, and another is in custody after a late morning shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 700 block of West Joan Court just after 11:30 AM Thursday, regarding shots fired. Witnesses told police two...
1470 WMBD
Former cabinet maker arrested on Deceptive Practices charges
PEORIA, Ill. – What started out as one complaint of fraud allegedly by a local businessman resulted in the businessman being arrested on what Peoria Police say is sixteen felony counts of Deceptive Practices. Peoria Police say Thomas Murray, 35, was arrested at his Pekin home Thursday. Police believe...
Father of Waffle House shooter appears in court for motion to reconsider
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The father of a man who killed four people at a Tennessee Waffle House in 2018 appeared in Tazewell County court on Thursday. In May, Jeffrey Reinking was found guilty of illegally delivering a gun to his son Travis, who used the weapon during the mass shooting. Reinking and his attorney […]
