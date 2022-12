Buy Now “Normal People” by Sally Rooney, “Slaughterhouse-Five” by Kurt Vonnegut and “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas are three of the 35 books that a Frederick County Public Schools committee will review, after former school board candidate Cindy Rose challenged their appropriateness. Staff file photo by Jillian Atelsek

Frederick County Public Schools will tell applicants on Friday whether they’ve been selected to serve on a committee to evaluate 35 challenged library books.

In all, more than 1,000 people applied to serve on the committee, which will meet five times between January and April. Applicants included 43 teachers, 91 students, and 910 parents and community members.