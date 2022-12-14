Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Adair Fish: New report reveals cops visited home prior to child’s deathLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Historic mansion of prominent Kansas Citian, August Meyer, became a part of the Kansas City Art InstituteCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic home of nationally respected engineer, William B. Knight, and wife, Mary KnightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
KMBC.com
Highlighting the Helpers: Shoe Kansas City
We're shining a light on the 'helpers' in our community this holiday season. Here's a look at how Shoe Kansas City helps the greater Kansas City metro.
KCTV 5
KCK Family calls for compassionate release of John Calvin
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Woman recovering after being hit in the head with a rock while driving. Updated: 8 hours ago. A local business is rallying around an employee who nearly died after...
KMBC.com
Victim advocacy group shares hopes, concerns as new KCPD Chief is named
The community is weighing in on the appointment of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s new Chief of Police, Stacey Graves. The president of a local crime victim advocacy group says he believes Graves will work to improve community engagement, but says she has a tough job ahead when it comes to issues inside and outside the department.
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
Independence woman charged in connection to shooting that injured KCI officer
An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer on Friday morning.
KMBC.com
Nonprofit organization provides hundreds of presents to local children of homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays can be hard for families who have lost a loved one — especially for children, but one organization is stepping in to help. The nonprofit "Children of Homicide Victims" held their fifth-annual Gift to Heal event Saturday. Dozens of children were there — all of them impacted by gun violence in Kansas City.
KCPD searching for missing 14-year-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old.
1 dead in house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri
1 person has died in a house fire Saturday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City
Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night. Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It’s bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KMBC.com
Firefighters investigate cause of fatal fire in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are trying to figure out what started a deadly house fire Saturday morning. Crews were called to East 28th Street near Van Brunt Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. They say the house was heavily boarded up and believed to be vacant. Firefighters say someone who doesn't live...
Delay on city contract could cost Kansas City taxpayers hundreds of thousands per year
The debate heats up over whether the city should be paying at all, now some on the City Council are calling for the city manager or anyone involved to face discipline.
Firefighters respond to large blaze at apartment in northeast Kansas City
Firefighters with the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to a large blaze in northeast Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday evening.
Juvenile critically injured in shooting Thursday night in east Kansas City
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a juvenile Thursday night.
Kansas City-area mom says son almost died after peer pressured into taking ‘happy pill’
A Kansas City-area mother said a TikTok trend and peer pressure convinced her son to take "happy pills," nearly killing him.
KMBC.com
Belton Police shoot, kill man holding a gun
BELTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Belton police officer. Belton police said officers were called to investigate an armed disturbance in the 100 block of West Hargis Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said when officers...
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing, and iillegally possessing a firearm used in a murder
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing the firearm he stole from his victim and used to kill him. Larry D. Bradley, 54, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Beth Phillips to 10 years in federal prison without parole. On May 11, 2022,...
Lansing schools removes social justice unit from high school English classes
A mom at the center of a social justice unit being removed from her daughter's Lansing High School class is now speaking out, claiming the move to challenge the material was her last resort.
Kansas City Life Insurance ordered to pay $28M for overcharging clients
A Jackson County jury awarded $28.4 million in damages to owners of universal life insurance products issued by Kansas City Life Insurance Co.
Crash shuts down Linwood, Prospect for short time overnight
Kansas City, Missouri, police say at least two people were injured in a crash near Linwood and Prospect overnight.
Kansas City intersections where most crashes happen, according to police
Kansas City police released a list of intersections officers were called to the most to work crashes in October and November.
