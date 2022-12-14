ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

KCK Family calls for compassionate release of John Calvin

Missouri state troopers are investigating after a Belton officer shot and killed a man during an armed disturbance call Thursday night.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Victim advocacy group shares hopes, concerns as new KCPD Chief is named

The community is weighing in on the appointment of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s new Chief of Police, Stacey Graves. The president of a local crime victim advocacy group says he believes Graves will work to improve community engagement, but says she has a tough job ahead when it comes to issues inside and outside the department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Goodbye, Gary! Kansas City mayor declares "Gary Amble Day" in Kansas City

Inside a KCK church on Friday, the family of John Calvin stood and wept. It's bad enough that they recently learned 56-year-old Calvin is dying of colon cancer, but he will likely die in prison.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters investigate cause of fatal fire in Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are trying to figure out what started a deadly house fire Saturday morning. Crews were called to East 28th Street near Van Brunt Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. They say the house was heavily boarded up and believed to be vacant. Firefighters say someone who doesn't live...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Belton Police shoot, kill man holding a gun

BELTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Belton police officer. Belton police said officers were called to investigate an armed disturbance in the 100 block of West Hargis Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said when officers...
BELTON, MO

