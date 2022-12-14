Read full article on original website
Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle. Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree...
Two trials set over different versions of gun vs. knife confrontation in Austin
AUSTIN, Minn. – A dispute involving a gun and a knife has led to criminal trials for two Mower County men. Brian Keith Ketchum, 37 of Austin, and Htay Reh, 21 of Austin, have both pleaded not guilty to second-degree assault. On November 23, the Austin Police Department says...
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
Chatfield teen hurt in Rochester crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. – One person is taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash Friday morning in Olmsted County. It happened just before 11 am on Highway 63, near mile marker 33 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says Shellanea Allison Rudlong, 18 of Chatfield, was driving south in a 1992 Jeep Wrangler when she crashed. Highway 63 was snow and ice-covered at the time.
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant
AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
Rochester PD Investigating Suspicious Incident at Hobby Lobby
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating what’s being described as a suspicious incident that occurred in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Wednesday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said a woman in her 40’s ended her shift around 10 p.m. and told police she saw a...
Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
Teenager Injured in Crash Near Rochester Airport
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears slick conditions may have contributed to a crash this morning in Rochester that injured a Chatfield teenager. The State Patrol says 18-year-old Shellanea Rudlong was driving an SUV south on Highway 63 when it crashed. She was transported to St. Mary's Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Rochester woman facing possible DWI charge after rollover crash
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday night, which is being investigated as a DWI. Sgt. Lee Rossman with the OCSO said deputies were called to the 3400 block of Marian Road SE at about 8:30 p.m., after a 2010 Mercury Mariner driven by a 34-year-old Rochester woman named Kyle Swanson left the road, struck mailboxes and vaulted into the guy wire of a nearby power pole, then tipped on its side.
Austin man hurt following 2-vehicle crash on I-90
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - An Austin man was hurt Thursday morning following a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Nicholas Smith, 43, was taken to St. Marys Hospital after his 2022 Chevy Equinox collided with a 2005 Peterbilt driven by Leanard Winter, 64, of Kikenny, Minnesota. The...
Pedestrian Struck by Pick-up in Winona Crosswalk
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- A pedestrian was brought to a hospital after being struck by a pick-up truck in Winona Wednesday evening. The State Patrol says troopers responded to the intersection of Hwy. 61 and Hwy.14 in Winona’s west end. Troopers learned the pick-up was stopped at a red light on northbound Hwy. 61 before it turned right on the red light and struck a Winona man walking in the crosswalk.
Racine Family Rebuilds Home After December 2021 Tornado
(ABC 6 NEWS) – Three minutes. That’s all the time it took for an EF 1 tornado to move through Mower County, just passing by Racine. The tornado moving a mile a minute, and right in the storms path was the Wolfgram Family’s home. “We didn’t even...
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
Keeping the roads clear
(ABC 6 News) – Four straight days of snowfall in southeastern Minnesota. Snowplow drivers have been hard at work keeping the streets clear and safe for us to drive on. The snow tends to be tough time for some, but for plow drivers it’s just another day in the north star state.
Traffic on I-35 near Ellendale
(ABC 6 News) – Car crash on 1-35 near Ellendale brings traffic to a crawl. No word on what the cause of the crash is or if anyone was injured. This is a developing story and we will have more updates as information becomes available.
Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association presents $3K donation to SE Minn. Toys for Tots
(ABC 6 News) – The Dodge County Peace Officer’s Association on Thursday presented two $1,500 checks to Southeast Minnesota Toys for Tots. Every year the Association hosts the Loring Guenther Memorial Golf Tournament in honor of Dodge County Captain Loring Guenther who died in the line of duty in 2013. Guenther was active with Toys for Tots helping to make sure no child went without something special under the Christmas tree.
One year ago: Hartland Tornado
(ABC 6 News) – One year ago, an EF2 tornado tore through the small town of about 300 people. One year later, people in Hartland, Minn. are still in the process of rebuilding. Hours after that tornado ripped through the downtown of Hartland, power lines were down and residents...
