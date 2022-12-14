Read full article on original website
KMBC.com
Nonprofit organization provides hundreds of presents to local children of homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holidays can be hard for families who have lost a loved one — especially for children, but one organization is stepping in to help. The nonprofit "Children of Homicide Victims" held their fifth-annual Gift to Heal event Saturday. Dozens of children were there — all of them impacted by gun violence in Kansas City.
KMBC.com
Highlighting the Helpers: The Assistance League of Kansas City
We're shining a light on the 'helpers' in our community this holiday season. Here's a look at how The Assistance League of Kansas City helps the greater Kansas City metro.
KMBC.com
Snow and dangerous cold inbound for the holidays in Kansas City
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. It might just also be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. With multiple chances for...
KMBC.com
Victim advocacy group shares hopes, concerns as new KCPD Chief is named
The community is weighing in on the appointment of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s new Chief of Police, Stacey Graves. The president of a local crime victim advocacy group says he believes Graves will work to improve community engagement, but says she has a tough job ahead when it comes to issues inside and outside the department.
KMBC.com
Firefighters investigate cause of fatal fire in Kansas City, Missouri
Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are trying to figure out what started a deadly house fire Saturday morning. Crews were called to East 28th Street near Van Brunt Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. They say the house was heavily boarded up and believed to be vacant. Firefighters say someone who doesn't live...
KMBC.com
Two sentenced in separate fatal DWI cases in Jackson County
Two people were sentenced Saturday in two separate fatal DWI crashes in Jackson County, Missouri. Twenty-seven-year-old Colby Byrd was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a DWI crash that killed two people and injured two others in independence on Feb. 10, 2021. Court...
KMBC.com
2 KCI airport officers hurt: 1 in crash, 1 injured in shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a Kansas City International Airport police officer was shot early Friday. Kansas City police were called to North Bern Street and Northwest Cookingham, just as you enter the airport, to investigate an incident involving an airport officer just before 5 a.m.
KMBC.com
13-year-old Kansas City girl claims another national boxing title
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The USA Boxing Nationals were held last week and several fighters took home titles. Among them was this 13-year-old girl from Kansas City who is making a habit out of it. Her nine championships all tell the story of an impressive young career. Brijhana Epperson,...
KMBC.com
Belton Police shoot, kill man holding a gun
BELTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Belton police officer. Belton police said officers were called to investigate an armed disturbance in the 100 block of West Hargis Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said when officers...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, MO police looking for missing 14-year-old
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are looking for a missing teenage girl. Officers say 14-year-old Tarronee Burris was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road. At the time she disappeared, Burris was wearing a black...
KMBC.com
Cold, blustery Friday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold, cloudy and windy today with a few flurries possible. High 32. Sunny, cold and windy Saturday. High 32. Mostly sunny and relatively warmer Sunday. High 40. Chance of rain/snow impacting Monday morning’s drive with a cloudy sky during the afternoon. High 34. Taking a significant and long-lasting plunge Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and brisk north wind. High 22. Arctic air settling in Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of snow both days. Wednesday high 20. Thursday high 12. Highs remaining in the low teens next Friday. Wind chills next Thursday and Friday morning could be dangerously low in the -10 to -20 range.
KMBC.com
Multiple chances for snow could mar your holiday travel
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. With multiple chances for snow next week, the possibility of a...
KMBC.com
Man shot and killed in Independence early Sunday morning
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating the death of a man discovered early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. about an injured person in the area of South Brookside Avenue and Truman Road. When they arrived on scene, police found the victim...
