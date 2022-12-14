ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMBC.com

Snow and dangerous cold inbound for the holidays in Kansas City

If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. It might just also be accompanied by arctic air and dangerous temperatures. With multiple chances for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Victim advocacy group shares hopes, concerns as new KCPD Chief is named

The community is weighing in on the appointment of the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department’s new Chief of Police, Stacey Graves. The president of a local crime victim advocacy group says he believes Graves will work to improve community engagement, but says she has a tough job ahead when it comes to issues inside and outside the department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Firefighters investigate cause of fatal fire in Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters are trying to figure out what started a deadly house fire Saturday morning. Crews were called to East 28th Street near Van Brunt Boulevard before 9:30 a.m. They say the house was heavily boarded up and believed to be vacant. Firefighters say someone who doesn't live...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Two sentenced in separate fatal DWI cases in Jackson County

Two people were sentenced Saturday in two separate fatal DWI crashes in Jackson County, Missouri. Twenty-seven-year-old Colby Byrd was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to a DWI crash that killed two people and injured two others in independence on Feb. 10, 2021. Court...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

2 KCI airport officers hurt: 1 in crash, 1 injured in shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a Kansas City International Airport police officer was shot early Friday. Kansas City police were called to North Bern Street and Northwest Cookingham, just as you enter the airport, to investigate an incident involving an airport officer just before 5 a.m.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Belton Police shoot, kill man holding a gun

BELTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has been called in to investigate a fatal shooting involving a Belton police officer. Belton police said officers were called to investigate an armed disturbance in the 100 block of West Hargis Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said when officers...
BELTON, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City, MO police looking for missing 14-year-old

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, MO police are looking for a missing teenage girl. Officers say 14-year-old Tarronee Burris was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, at around 7 a.m. in the area of 27th Street and Raytown Road. At the time she disappeared, Burris was wearing a black...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Cold, blustery Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cold, cloudy and windy today with a few flurries possible. High 32. Sunny, cold and windy Saturday. High 32. Mostly sunny and relatively warmer Sunday. High 40. Chance of rain/snow impacting Monday morning’s drive with a cloudy sky during the afternoon. High 34. Taking a significant and long-lasting plunge Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and brisk north wind. High 22. Arctic air settling in Wednesday and Thursday with a chance of snow both days. Wednesday high 20. Thursday high 12. Highs remaining in the low teens next Friday. Wind chills next Thursday and Friday morning could be dangerously low in the -10 to -20 range.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Multiple chances for snow could mar your holiday travel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones you used to know, where treetops glisten, and children listen... ...we might be able to help you out with one of those. Maybe. With multiple chances for snow next week, the possibility of a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Man shot and killed in Independence early Sunday morning

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating the death of a man discovered early Sunday morning. Officers say they received a call at around 3:30 a.m. about an injured person in the area of South Brookside Avenue and Truman Road. When they arrived on scene, police found the victim...
INDEPENDENCE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy