ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Cardinals GM Steve Keim reportedly taking indefinite leave of absence from team due to health issues

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhisx_0jis876h00

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to health-related issues, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Keim's duties will reportedly be handled by vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson while he's away.

The development is another blow to the Cardinals amid a demoralizing season. The team was already 4-9 with Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury likely on the hot seat, but then star quarterback Kyler Murray was ruled out for the season after tearing his ACL in last week's loss to the New England Patriots.

Keim has been the Cardinals' top football decision-maker since 2013, rising up from a regional scouting job he took in 1999. His tenure as general manager has seen the team go through three head coaches and even more starting quarterbacks, but it also holds a 80-76-2 record in that span of time.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill carted off after Khalil Mack's tackle injures his leg

The Tennessee Titans were already in a slump, having lost three in a row. Then in the first quarter Sunday, their quarterback was being taken off on a cart. On a run against the Los Angeles Chargers, quarterback Ryan Tannehill had his right foot and ankle pinned underneath Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack on a tackle attempt. He was carted off the field with an injury.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSOC Charlotte

NFL Winners and Losers: This is not a drill, Trevor Lawrence has arrived as a star

The Dallas Cowboys are perfectly capable of winning a Super Bowl. If they don't have the best defense in the league, it's on a short list. And on Sunday, the Cowboys had no clue what to do with Trevor Lawrence. When it looked like the Cowboys finally got the one play they needed, knocking loose the ball from Lawrence at the end of a nice run and recovering the fumble with less than two minutes to go in regulation, they had to feel like they escaped. Then Dallas' offense couldn't get a first down. When the Cowboys punted, it felt inevitable that Lawrence would drive the Jacksonville Jaguars down for at least at tie.
DALLAS, TX
WSOC Charlotte

NFL Week 15 Sunday: Schedule, broadcast info, live updates and more as season enters stretch run

The NFL's Week 15 schedule is here, byes are gone and the playoffs begin in less than a month. All of that is cause for celebration as we enter the holiday season and the league's regular season enters the stretch run. Even without byes, it's still not as heavy a Sunday slate as the first three weeks of the season as Saturday NFL football is now upon us, with three games taking place on Dec. 17.
WASHINGTON STATE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy