Watch Pink's daughter sing an Olivia Rodrigo song at her 1st recital

By Angeline Jane Bernabe
 3 days ago

Pink’s daughter, Willow Sage Hart, is following in her mother’s footsteps.

In an Instagram video shared on Tuesday by the “Never Not Gonna Dance Again” singer, Willow is seen on stage belting out Olivia Rodrigo’s “The Rose Song” at her first recital.

“This 11 year old (11,000 year old soul) blows me away,” Pink wrote in the caption.

In the video, Pink also wrote, “So proud of this girl (first recital) nailed it.”

Over the past few years, Pink, who also has a son named Jameson Moon Hart with her husband, Carey Hart, has showed off her daughter’s voice on several songs they have sang together.

In 2018, the Grammy winner and her daughter sang “A Million Dreams” and “A Million Dreams (Reprise)” from the film, “The Greatest Showman.” In the music video shared on YouTube by Atlantic Records, Pink is seen coaching her daughter as she sings the first few verses of the song. Their versions of the songs appeared on the album, “The Greatest Showman: Reimagined.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images - PHOTO: Willow Sage Hart and P!nk perform onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Three years later, the mother-daughter duo came out with the song, “Cover Me In Sunshine,” for Pink’s album, “All I Know So Far: Setlist.”

“We have this song called ‘ Cover Me in Sunshin e’ that we recorded at home because it made us feel happy,” Pink said at the time on Twitter. “And so we’re gonna put it out, for no other reason than that we hope that the song makes people happy.”

The two appeared in the music video for the song, which featured sweet moments of the pair spending time together. They performed the song while doing an aerial performance at the Billboard Music Awards last year.

Comments / 0

