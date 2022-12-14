ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy announces Hilary Jager as new board member

The Brooklyn Bridge Park Conservancy (Conservancy) is pleased to announce the election of Hilary Jager to the organization’s Board of Directors. The election took place at today’s Conservancy December 8 Board Meeting. “Hilary makes a wonderful addition to the team,” said Chris Coffey, Conservancy Board Chairman. “Her back-...
Caribbean Lawyers hold first major event as a bar association

When Justice Sylvia Hinds-Radix and the officers of the Caribbean American Lawyers Association got together to form a bar association of Caribbean lawyers and judges they knew it would take some time to come together. However, they didn’t expect that it would take three years for CALA to host its...
Council Hears Pleas to Stop Sale of Guinea Pigs From Pet Stores

Dozens of animal lovers on Wednesday warned the City Council of the dangers of an out-of-control guinea pig population, urging the body to pass a stalled bill. The legislation, from February, would prohibit pet shops in New York City from selling the popular fluffy rodents. Animal advocates have for years said instituting this ban would help stem the rapid breeding that has overwhelmed shelters.
December 16: ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY

ON THIS DAY IN 1883, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The cold snap of yesterday brought joy to the Fulton street merchants. ‘You have no idea,’ said one of the most prominent, ‘of the influence of the weather upon our business. It runs up and down like the mercury. A continuance of mild temperature until Christmas would involve for us a loss of thousands of dollars. The effect is felt mainly in dress goods and wraps, and it is in those lines that we gain the most substantial profits. It looks now as if Jack Frost would pull us through the season all right.’”
