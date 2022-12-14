ON THIS DAY IN 1883, the Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported, “The cold snap of yesterday brought joy to the Fulton street merchants. ‘You have no idea,’ said one of the most prominent, ‘of the influence of the weather upon our business. It runs up and down like the mercury. A continuance of mild temperature until Christmas would involve for us a loss of thousands of dollars. The effect is felt mainly in dress goods and wraps, and it is in those lines that we gain the most substantial profits. It looks now as if Jack Frost would pull us through the season all right.’”

