The Arizona Cardinals revealed major and shocking news on Wednesday.

General Manager Steve Keim is taking a leave of absence for the team, they announced. Keim has been temporarily replaced by VPs of Player Personnel Adrian Wilson and Quentin Harris. ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter tweeted the statement the Cardinals made.

“Cardinals statement on GM Steve Keim taking a leave of absence,” Schefter tweeted Wednesday.

The statement from the Cardinals read, “Arizona Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence. Keim’s duties are being handled on an interim basis by Vice President, Player Personnel Quentin Harris and Vice President, Pro Personnel Adrian Wilson. Out of respect for privacy – which is required by law – the team will refrain from commenting further.”

Keim has been with the Cardinals organization since 1999. He began his career with the team as a regional scout from 1999-2005 before moving to Director of College Scouting. After he held that position for two seasons, he leveled up to Director of Player Personnel from 2008-2011. Then, he assumed duties as VP of Player Personnel in 2012. Finally, Keim reached the top of the ladder in 2013. Keim was named the team’s general manager and has held the position ever since.

The Cardinals have had four winning seasons under Keim since 2013, including a 13-3 campaign in 2015.

We wish Keim the best as he recovers from whatever health issue is ailing him.

[ Adam Schefter ]

The post Arizona Cardinals reveal major, shocking news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .