Kevin Love and others mourn the death of the Ellen Show’s Twitch

The world woke up Wednesday to the devastating news that Stephen “Twitch” Boss, a regular and DJ on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show,” had died due to suicide.

There was an outpouring of love, support, and condolences to the star and his family during their time of grief.

One of those stars paying their condolences was Cleveland Cavaliers basketball star, Kevin Love . Love left this message on Instagram about Twitch’s death urging others to be kind to one another.

“Everyone is going through something that you can’t see,” Love wrote on his IG post. “Be kind. Reach out. Spread LOVE.”

Another athlete giving his condolences was Fox Sports commentator Emmanuel Acho .

“You’ll be missed by brother,” Acho said. “You’ll be missed. Thanks for always laughing and smiling with me.” “Stephen ‘tWitch’ gone way too soon. RIP tWitch.”

ESPN’s Robert Griffin III also spoke on his death.

“Praying for Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ family and love ones today. Gone too soon.”

Boss, who was only 40, was a fan favorite with Ellen fans across the world because of his dance moves. You would see him and his wife Allison Holker often on dance videos with each other showing off their moves.

According to the CDC, middle age adults between the ages of 35-64, make up nearly half of suicides in this country.

If you know someone who may be in need of help, get them in touch with a suicide prevention hotline.

