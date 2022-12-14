Read full article on original website
Megan Thee Stallion’s Former Bodyguard Disappears Before Tory Lanez Testimony: Report
Justin Edison was due to testify on Friday. Meg’s attorney has since confirmed that he’s currently missing. We’re one week into Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion’s trial. Already, there’s been what feels like a year’s worth of drama and chaos unfolding. Though things started out smoothly, it wasn’t long before things began to turn. Most notably, Kelsey Harris’ testimony found her suddenly forgetting several significant details regarding the shooting.
The Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion Trial Proves the Burden of Proof Always Falls on Black Women
"Who Shot Meg" is trending on social media more than two years after gunshots allegedly rang out in the Hollywood Hills during the early morning hours of July 12, 2020. The incident has sparked speculation and deep division across social media. Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, is charged with shooting Megan Pete, professionally known as Megan Thee Stallion, in her feet after an argument that capped a night of drinking and partying in Kylie Jenner's pool. He has pleaded not guilty to felony assault charges; if convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She Wishes Tory Would've Just Killed Her
3:17 PM PT -- Megan Thee Stallion's direct examination continued Tuesday afternoon, and it got even more emotional than her initial morning testimony -- with her touching on the impact this case has had on her ... including the notion that she wishes she was dead instead of having to deal with this today.
Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: Report
New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have come to light. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have confirmed that there was a suicide note left where Boss was found dead. According to the website, the message alluded to past challenges but no other details were given about...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF’s Connection To 1501 Label Circulates As She Takes Stand
Megan Thee Stallion‘s relationship with ex-friend Kelsey Harris has come under further scrutiny thanks to a connection between Harris and Meg’s estranged label. On Thursday night (December 15), just hours after Kelsey Harris’ second day of testimony in the Tory Lanez trial, a tweet began gaining traction detailing her ties to Carl Crawford’s 1501 Certified Entertainment, with whom Megan Thee Stallion has been embroiled in a separate legal battle.
Young Thug Sister Dolly White Defends Gunna Snitching On YSL After Boosie Badazz Twitter Rant
Gunna's release from jail received mixed feedback from the hip-hop community, especially because of the nature of how he was released. Earlier this week reports that the "Banking on Me" rapper was released from jail after accepting a "best interest" deal from the prosecution. Gunna was sentenced to five years...
[WATCH] Gunna Steps Out of Jail and Into Maybach, Details of Plea Agreement Released
In the latest news of the YSL RICO case, Gunna was released from the Fulton County Jail tonight(December 16) after pleading guilty to a racketeering charge. Today, he walked out of jail a free man, stepping into a Maybach flanked by his lawyer and security. Gunna, whose real name is...
Yung Miami Fires Shots At Diddy’s Ex
The drama continues to unfold. The drama between Diddy and Yung Miami is continuing to unfold. The City Girls rapper now has some words for one of Diddy’s exes. On Tuesday (December 13), the 28-year-old began taking to her Twitter account to air out some grievances. It all began...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-Assistant Tells Jury Her Interview ‘Wasn’t Truthful,’ Disavows Claim She Saw Tory Lanez Shoot Her Former Boss
Megan Thee Stallion‘s former friend and assistant Kelsey Harris testified Wednesday that she never saw Tory Lanez shooting a gun the night Megan was shot in her feet. She told a prosecutor trying to convict Lanez of assault that she made statements that “weren’t accurate” in a recorded September interview partly played for the jury.
Young Thug’s Lawyer Speaks On Recent YSL Deals
Brian Steel said that people are unjustly connecting Thugger to other crimes for deals, and had to handle a Zoom bomb too while on trial. Given recent news of Gunna’s release from jail, many are wondering how the rest of the YSL case will develop. Meanwhile, people are unsure whether this bodes well for its boss, Young Thug, or if he will face increased consequences. His lawyer, Brian Steel, spoke about these plea deals within YSL and how they might actually be hurting him. According to Steel, law enforcement will take advantage of people seeking release in exchange for information incriminating Thugger (Jeffery Williams).
Megan Thee Stallion’s Ex-BFF Kelsey Granted Immunity Before Testifying In Court, Calls Claim She Pulled Trigger ‘Ridiculous’
Megan Thee Stallion’s ex-best friend Kelsey demanded immunity before she took the stand to testify in Tory Lanez’s criminal case, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to reports, Kelsey appeared in court for less than 40 minutes before a break was called. Her lawyer asked for immunity from prosecution. Kelsey ended up with a different type of immunity, one that prohibits prosecutors from using her testimony in this case to build a case against her. The type of immunity granted to her reportedly does NOT prevent prosecutors from bringing charges in the future if they are presented with new evidence. According to...
Rapper Gunna pleads guilty in racketeering case in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) — Rapper Gunna, who was arrested earlier this year along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people, on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Atlanta to a racketeering conspiracy charge, according to a statement released by his attorneys. Fulton County prosecutors in May obtained the sprawling 88-page indictment that said members of the Young Slime Life criminal street gang committed violent crimes to collect money for the gang, promote its reputation and grow its power and territory. Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, appeared in court Wednesday and entered what is called an Alford plea, which allows a person to maintain his innocence while acknowledging that it is in his best interest to plead guilty. “While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way,” the rapper said in the statement.
Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Gives Update on Her Condition, Following Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is doing well following her recent hospitalization. On Saturday, Jack Osbourne took to his Instagram Stories to give an update on his mother’s medical condition and clarify exactly which show she was filming when it happened. "Okay here’s what I’ll say – first things first MY MOTHER...
Premiere date for season 3 of 'Power Book II: Ghost' announced
Power Book II: Ghost is coming back to Starz in 2023. The network announced that the Power sequel will officially make its return on Friday, March 17, and released a trailer teasing the twists and turns of the third season. Season 3 will see Tariq St. Patrick, Brayden Weston and...
Jim Jones Takes On Cam’ron’s ‘Losing Weight’ For Funk Flex Freestyle
Jim Jones and his artist Dyce Payso were feeling a lyrical itch when they visited Funk Flex’s radio show this week to dish out a freestyle over Cam’ron’s “Losing Weight.”. On Thursday (December 15), the rap duo stopped by the Hot 97 staple and dished out...
Megan Thee Stallion Delivers Emotional Testimony Against Tory Lanez: 'I Wish He Would've Just Killed Me If I Knew I'd Have To Go Through This'
Megan Thee Stallion delivered an emotional testimony when she appeared in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday for the second day of the trial involving Tory Lanez, who was also present in the room during the testimony. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old rapper was tearful as she testified...
Lil Wayne Gets 1st Diamond Certification With 'Lollipop'
Lil Wayne's signature hit "Lollipop" is now certified DIAMOND by the Recording Industry Association of America ... adding yet another sparkling notch in the Young Money CEO's storied career!!!. After the RIAA announcement Wednesday morning, an appreciative Lil Wayne sent out a video thanking all the 10 million fans who...
Larsa Pippen Joined By Marcus Jordan On 'WWHL' As She Addresses What Ex-Husband Scottie Thinks About Their Rumored Romance
Larsa Pippen was sitting just a few feet away from Michael Jordan's son Marcus as she addressed rumors about their relationship on Watch What Happens Live.The Real Housewives Of Miami star played coy while catching up with host Andy Cohen, who mentioned how their friendship has generated a lot of buzz online before putting her in the hot seat about what ex-husband Scottie Pippen thinks."I don't know," Larsa said, claiming it's never been brought up. "I think a lot of people think that our families are really close and intertwined and they really weren't. I never really knew Marcus' mom...
