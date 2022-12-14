ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 564

Addison 55
3d ago

You never know what anyone is going through. People are under pressure for various reasons. There's too much judging, too much hate, too much rudeness, and too much disrespect. Our entire country is suffering, but what we fail to see is that we blame everyone but ourselves. Perhaps we should stop blaming others and ask what we can do to make our lives happier. If we don't love ourselves, how can we love anyone else or see that someone may be hurting. We're losing too many people who brought happiness into our lives. The signs are there. Condolences to his family.

Reply(28)
223
nancy erickson
3d ago

I'm am crying so loudly, it really made so upset!!! His smile so bright and the way he was as a human was incredible. We lost a really good one, his family needs all our prayers.......😭😥

Reply(24)
179
Lifesaver
3d ago

I'm confused. I understand his wife went to the police station reported he left home without his car. I'm wondering if she spoke to him before he was found the next day? Could she have tracked his phone if he had it with him? Tracked his credit card if he used it? So many questions with no clear sign on mental health issues? Social media is so fake. I hope his wife and kids get the support they will need.

Reply(54)
124
Related
ETOnline.com

Suicide Note Found at Scene of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: Report

New details surrounding the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss have come to light. TMZ reports that law enforcement sources have confirmed that there was a suicide note left where Boss was found dead. According to the website, the message alluded to past challenges but no other details were given about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause of Death Revealed

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms. The Ellen […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss wasn’t ‘visibly upset’ when he checked into motel: staff

Stephen “tWitch” Boss reportedly did not appear “visibly upset” when he checked into the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Monday, one day before he died by suicide. Staff at the motel told TMZ on Wednesday that the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum did not seem to be in distress when he arrived with just a small bag. The motel manager also told Radar on Wednesday that police confiscated the bag, which could possibly contain a suicide note. Boss reportedly requested a room for just one night at the facility, which is located less than one mile from his home. According...
Outsider.com

Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed

Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

School principal who killed himself at Disneyland wanted to end ‘toxic’ marriage: report

The California school principal who jumped to his death at Disneyland after leaving a chilling suicide note decided to end his life because of a “toxic” relationship with his “abusive” wife, his daughter said in a shocking new interview. Christopher Christensen, 51, who had been the principal of Huntington Beach, Calif., elementary schools for 22 years, took the fatal leap Saturday — two days before he was due in court on child endangerment and battery charges. In a new interview with the Daily Mail, 26-year-old Brittany Christensen, one of his three children from a previous marriage, claimed his current wife, Marlena, had...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
People

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34, Wife Says She 'Held His Hand Tight' in Final Moments

The late actor revealed in June that he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer Broadway actor Quentin Oliver Lee has died after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer. He was 34. His wife, Angie Lee Graham, announced the news in a post on his Instagram account on Thursday, writing that Lee died that morning in what was "the most beautiful moment" of her life. "I saw his last breaths, held his hand tight, and felt his heartbeat slowly drift away," she wrote. "He had a smile on...
New York Post

Infant son of tech boss overdoses on fentanyl found at San Francisco playground

The infant son of a California tech honcho overdosed on fentanyl he found while crawling around a playground in an upscale San Francisco neighborhood, according to his frightened father and nanny. The 10-month-old twin, Sena, was playing with his brother at George Moscone Park in the Marina District on Tuesday afternoon when he began struggling to breathe and turned blue, his nanny Wendy Marroqui said. “I shook him, and I’m like, something’s wrong,”  Marroqui told wral.com. “I saw his face and he was dizzy. I thought he’s not breathing.” She said the baby had been crawling in the grass and putting leaves in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
shefinds

Amy Robach Reportedly Blames Her 'GMA' Co-Host For Having Her Taken Off Air Amid T.J. Holmes Affair

Good Morning America fans are still reeling from last week’s bombshell, whereby pictures of co-stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes engaging in a lot of PDA (despite both being married to other people since 2010!) went viral! And now it seems like both Robach and Holmes are dealing with the consequences, as they have temporarily been taken off the air amid the backlash from viewers over their alleged affair!
CBS News

Boy found dead on California street in 1978 is identified through DNA: "Identifying his killer is the next step"

A teen boy found dead on a Southern California street 44 years ago has been identified as runaway whose disappearance was never reported, police said. The body was discovered in a residential neighborhood of Long Beach on June 3, 1978. Investigators were unable to identify the teen and he was dubbed "John Doe 1978," the Long Beach Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. The homicide case eventually went cold.
LONG BEACH, CA
Us Weekly

Derek Hough Breaks Down in Tears While Remembering Friend Who Died by Suicide Weeks Before Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Derek Hough has shared a poignant message regarding mental health and suicide. “I was actually going to make this video a couple weeks ago because I found out a man I knew died by suicide on Thanksgiving morning, and it was a complete shock because he was the most positive, just optimistic, beautiful […]
UTAH STATE
WKRC

8-year-old boy decapitated by crocodile in front of family

An 8-year-old boy was killed by a massive crocodile in front of his family in Costa Rica. The child, Julio Otero Fernandez, was playing in a river on Oct. 30 when the crocodile decapitated him and dragged him to the depths of the river, according to La Nacion. The boy's...
extratv

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Mom Speaks Out After His Shocking Death

Days after his death, Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s mom Connie Boss Alexander is breaking her silence. On Friday, Connie wrote on her Instagram Story, “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.”
People

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Beloved Dancer Is Found Dead

Stephen "tWitch" Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death at age 40 in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday Stephen "tWitch" Boss's cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. In a statement to PEOPLE, county officials confirm that the 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The case is now closed, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. On Wednesday, the late star's wife,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy