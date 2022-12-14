ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iberia Parish, LA

UPDATE: Iberia Parish public schools open Thursday

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
UPDATE: All Iberia Parish public schools will be open on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, including New Iberia Senior High following Wednesday's tornado.

We originally reported that NISH would be the only school closed Thursday as officials waited for power to be restored.

Superintendent Heath Hulin provided the following statement:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to those in Iberia Parish who may have sustained damage or injury. Our staff has completed an assessment of our school campuses, and we were fortunate to sustain no major damages. All school sites will be open tomorrow, Thursday, December 15, 2022.

Any family who has sustained damage prohibiting them from returning to school tomorrow should contact the school office tomorrow to inform them of the situation. We will work with those families individually to discuss school attendance.

Any family who has been displaced from their home due to storm damage can contact their school office to discuss their situation. Displaced families may be eligible for services under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act to replace school uniforms and school supplies for their children.

We look forward to welcoming our students back tomorrow."
Superintendent Heath Hulin

KATC News

KATC News

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

