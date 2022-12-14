Read full article on original website
WPFO
“We need somebody to help us:" Portland postal workers rally for safer working conditions
PORTLAND (WGME) - Mail carriers in Portland rallied Sunday morning during the peak of the holiday season. Dozens of workers stood outside the post office on Forest Avenue asking for better workplace safety and mail delivery. The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) union says carriers have long struggled with...
WPFO
Former Portland city manager on the verge of being fired from same position in Florida
PORTLAND, Maine (BDN) -- Former Portland City Manager Jon Jennings was voted out of the same position he held in Clearwater, Florida, on Friday night. Jennings left Portland in November 2021, taking up the mantle in Clearwater on the tail of the 20-year tenure of former City Manager Bill Horne, according to the Tampa Bay Times.
WPFO
Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
WPFO
Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more
FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
WPFO
Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans
AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
WPFO
"It's cold:" Massive power outages Saturday leave some without heat
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - Residents in a South Portland apartment complex were left in the dark for much of Saturday. Some at Latitude apartments in South Portland were without power since 1 a.m. Saturday. “It’s cold. We just got to, you know, stay bundled up and just making sure our...
WPFO
Coastal Maine sees little snowfall during first major storm of season
PORTLAND (WGME) – As Maine saw its first major snowstorm of the season, the coast was mostly spared from snow Friday. In Portland, there was a snow/rain mix throughout the day. The Portland Jetport recorded about 4/5 of an inch of snow. People were still out and about but...
WPFO
Several crashes reported, thousands without power as winter storm hits Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- There were several crashes and thousands of people without power Friday night as a winter storm continued to pound Maine. State police say they've responded to more than 40 crashes between the turnpike and the interstate alone. In Casco, a car flipped when it went off the...
WPFO
Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
WPFO
Lewiston man missing, has intellectual disabilities
LEWISTON (WGME) - A silver alert has been issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi of Lewiston. Abdi was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Early Saturday morning, his car was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales. Abdi is a black male listed at 5' 8"...
WPFO
Lewiston man shot girlfriend in the back of the head after a fight, affidavit says
BANGOR (BDN) -- The Lewiston man accused of killing his girlfriend earlier this week allegedly shot her in the back of her head as she walked away from him in the hallway of her apartment, according to a police affidavit. He made his first court appearance Friday remotely from the...
WPFO
Gardiner community mourns loss of Chase Fossett, MMA student killed in Castine crash
GARDINER (WGME) - The Gardiner community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Chase Fossett with a candle light vigil Sunday night. Fossett was one of the four Maine Maritime Academy students who died in last weekend's crash in Castine. A vigil was held on the MMA campus last Sunday. Sunday...
WPFO
Skiers, snowboarders get early start to weekend as snow falls in western Maine
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- Parts of western Maine and New Hampshire are expected to get up to a foot of snow by the time this weekend’s storm passes. The snow has not stopped coming down since it started about 9 a.m. Friday. It’s been heavy at times, light at other...
WPFO
Nor'easter creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine, dozens of crashes reported
Maine State Police say troopers have responded to over a dozen crashes on the Maine Turnpike so far on Friday. The crashes and slide-offs are due to snow and black ice. Only minor injuries have been reported. CBS13 spotted a car that had crashed into a guardrail in the Wells...
WPFO
Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death
Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
WPFO
Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail
GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
