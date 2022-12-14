ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WPFO

Portland superintendent resigns amid payroll issues

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The leader of Maine’s largest school district says he's stepping down, citing ongoing payroll issues that he's vowed to fully fix, but so far, hasn't. The Portland school board voted to accept Superintendent Xavier Botana's resignation Friday evening. He has been the superintendent for nearly seven...
PORTLAND, ME
WPFO

Mainers cope without power as crews work to restore thousands more

FRYEBURG (WGME) - Central Maine Power says they've more than tripled their workforce to help restore power to thousands of Mainers still in the dark. Oxford County was one of the hardest hit area's by this weekend's storm. Utility workers are hoping power will be restored Sunday night for Fryeburg...
FRYEBURG, ME
WPFO

Gov. Mills announces inauguration plans

AUGUSTA (WGME) – Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration will be held on January 4 after she was re-elected as governor of Maine in November. She defeated Republican challenger former Gov. Paul LePage. She also bested independent Dr. Sam Hunkler. Her inauguration will be held at the Augusta Civic Center in...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Winter storm continues across Maine Saturday

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Our winter storm continues across the state Saturday morning. Snowfall totals in inland areas have been very impressive, approaching 20” in some spots. A few more hours of snow to go before things wind down this evening. One final band of snow looks to rotate across the...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Lewiston man missing, has intellectual disabilities

LEWISTON (WGME) - A silver alert has been issued for 21-year-old Abdullahi Abdi of Lewiston. Abdi was last seen around 3 p.m. Friday on Rideout Avenue in Lewiston. Early Saturday morning, his car was found abandoned on Route 126 in Wales. Abdi is a black male listed at 5' 8"...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Maine parents sue woman over 3-year-old son's accidental shooting death

Saco parents are suing a Vermont woman over their 3-year-old son's death in an accidental shooting, according to the Press Herald. Greg and Evelyn Bunce say their family was visiting Rebecca Post in Vermont in June of 2021. They say their 3-year-old son, Peter, found a loaded pistol and died...
SACO, ME
WPFO

Woman arrested for stealing car, accused of stealing mail

GRAY, Maine (WGME) -- Police say a Maine woman, along with a passenger in her car, were arrested and charged with various offenses including theft and drug charges. On December 16th, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m., deputies from the Cumberland County Sheriff's office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle attempting to access postal service mailboxes.
GRAY, ME

