Valdosta, GA

Valdosta City Schools adopts clear bag policy for events

By Ariel Schiller
 4 days ago
The next time you go to a Valdosta City Schools event, you might need to rethink how you bring in your personal belongings.

The Valdosta Board of Education approved a clear bag policy Tuesday night. The policy says you can bring in a clear plastic bag that's no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches for athletic and performing arts events.

Jennifer Steedly, Valdosta City Schools Public Relations Director, says the policy matches the clear bag policies you see for college and professional sporting events.

"It's really just another added safety layer," Steedly said. "So that anyone that attends any type of function on any of our school campuses or athletic facilities just can come in and feel assured that we're doing everything we can to provide a safe environment."

Steedly says the new policy should take effect in January.

