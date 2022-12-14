Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
WEAR
Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
WEAR
Troopers arrest Georgia man in Santa Rosa County for allegedly kidnapping woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 42-year-old Georgia man is facing charges Saturday morning after allegedly kidnapping a 34-year-old woman. According to FHP, troopers got a tip from the Blackshear Police Department in Georgia around 10:45 a.m. about a male driver holding a female passenger against her will. Troopers say...
WCSO looking for two men in connection with stolen credit cards
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies said they are looking for two men after residents reported thousands of dollars of goods were bought using stolen credit cards. Officials said in late October a visitor reported their credit card missing from their condo in Miramar Beach. They said the condo was locked, so the […]
niceville.com
Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for December 18-24
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no...
WALA-TV FOX10
Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has successful weeklong drug busts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies made multiple drug busts this week, confiscating assault rifles, fentanyl and more. They called it “Operation Blue Christmas,” and Sheriff Chip Simmons said this is the most drugs they’ve found in years. ECSO, along with the help of other agencies, conveniently made these drug busts in the same week.
WEAR
Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
WEAR
Gulf Breeze man charged with deadly shooting in Navarre
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Robert Schuster, 37, is charged with first degree premeditated murder for the shooting that took place on the 7100 block of Reef Street at around 1:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa...
WEAR
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
WEAR
Biggest Escambia County drug bust in years highlights increased threat of opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Enough fentanyl to kill nearly all of Northwest Florida -- that's what investigators say they found during raids at five different Escambia County homes in the last week. Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons believes its the biggest drug bust in years. He says this operation is...
WEAR
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on New Warrington Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:06 p.m. on New Warrington Road and Flynn Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman was driving northbound on New Warrington Road when the pedestrian attempted...
WEAR
Legal battle continues over Skanska barge damage to Pensacola's Three Mile Bridge
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The legal battles continue over damage caused by Skanska barges during Hurricane Sally. The company tasked with building the Three Mile Bridge appealed a federal judge's decision that would allow those who saw damage from their barges to sue them in state court. Attorney's from three different...
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties receive $35M to help reduce wildfires
MILTON, Fla. -- Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties will be getting part of an Emergency Wildfire Management Fund to help reduce wildfires in their areas. The money comes from the Florida Forest Service after receiving $93 million during the 2022 Florida legislative session. $35 million from the fund will...
WEAR
Deputies: Man in custody after shooting at another man in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is in custody Saturday afternoon after Escambia County deputies say he fired shots at another man during an argument. The incident happened around 2:22 p.m. at a residence near Chaseville St. and Edgewater Dr. According to the sheriff's office, deputies determined an argument between...
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
WEAR
Man armed with machete shot several times in Warrington
WARRINGTON, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot several times after approaching a home with a machete in Warrington. The shooting happened on Decatur Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies say the shooting victim did not live at the residence. The victim suffered...
WEAR
The City of Pensacola votes to ban vaping and smoking at public parks
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola voted to unanimously ban vaping and smoking at public parks on Thursday. The Pensacola City Council approved the ordinance with a vote of 4-2. This must have a second reading before a final vote. The proposal comes with some exceptions. Unfiltered cigars are...
WEAR
Santa Rosa County nurse recognized with Nursing Excellence Award
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County nurse was recognized Friday. Santa Rosa Medical Center's Alison Fletcher was awarded the Nursing Excellence Award. The award is given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients. Fletcher was nominated by her peers for her service, compassion,...
Comments / 0