Fort Walton Beach, FL

WKRG News 5

RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Warrant out for man involved in Escambia County shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies have issued a warrant out for a man's arrest involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Deputies say Khiry Alexander Walker is wanted for shooting at a man he got into an argument with. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened at a...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

WCSO looking for two men in connection with stolen credit cards

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies said they are looking for two men after residents reported thousands of dollars of goods were bought using stolen credit cards. Officials said in late October a visitor reported their credit card missing from their condo in Miramar Beach. They said the condo was locked, so the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for December 18-24

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). In preparation for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, there will be no...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has successful weeklong drug busts

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Escambia County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies made multiple drug busts this week, confiscating assault rifles, fentanyl and more. They called it “Operation Blue Christmas,” and Sheriff Chip Simmons said this is the most drugs they’ve found in years. ECSO, along with the help of other agencies, conveniently made these drug busts in the same week.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County firefighters investigate Ensley house fire

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Fire Rescue battled a house fire in Ensley Sunday morning. The fire took place around 4:50 a.m. at a residence located at 181 East Ensley Street. According to officials, the caller reported that three dogs were trapped inside of the residence but that everyone...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Gulf Breeze man charged with deadly shooting in Navarre

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Gulf Breeze man has been charged after a deadly shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Robert Schuster, 37, is charged with first degree premeditated murder for the shooting that took place on the 7100 block of Reef Street at around 1:45 p.m. The Santa Rosa...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
WEAR

Man armed with machete shot several times in Warrington

WARRINGTON, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says a man was shot several times after approaching a home with a machete in Warrington. The shooting happened on Decatur Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies say the shooting victim did not live at the residence. The victim suffered...
WARRINGTON, FL
WEAR

The City of Pensacola votes to ban vaping and smoking at public parks

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The City of Pensacola voted to unanimously ban vaping and smoking at public parks on Thursday. The Pensacola City Council approved the ordinance with a vote of 4-2. This must have a second reading before a final vote. The proposal comes with some exceptions. Unfiltered cigars are...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County nurse recognized with Nursing Excellence Award

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Santa Rosa County nurse was recognized Friday. Santa Rosa Medical Center's Alison Fletcher was awarded the Nursing Excellence Award. The award is given in recognition of the critical role nurses play in treating patients. Fletcher was nominated by her peers for her service, compassion,...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL

