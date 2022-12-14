Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan said the team had to “look in the mirror” and played “like (bleep)” after Friday’s brutal 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks at the United Center. What they will see isn’t going to be pretty. It wasn’t just losing for the fifth time in seven games and the second time to the Knicks in back-to-back home games. It was the absence of any competitive juices that ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO