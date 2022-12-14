Read full article on original website
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise Departure
The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that television play-by-play broadcaster Dan McLaughlin will not be returning to the broadcast booth in 2023. The decision was made as a “mutual decision” between the Cardinals organization and the regional broadcaster that airs Cardinals games, Bally Sports Midwest., according to Barrett Sports Media.
Yardbarker
Trevor Bauer situation reportedly affected Dodgers' approach to free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers have surprisingly been fairly quiet in MLB free agency over the last month-and-a-half, and it seems there is a specific and expensive reason why. A new report reveals that the ongoing situation with suspended starting pitcher Trevor Bauer has had a major effect on the team’s offseason decision-making.
Padres could lose star player in free agency
The San Diego Padres have been spending like mad this offseason. Perhaps they’ve been so aggressive with their spending because they know they could be losing one of their star players before long. The Padres signed Manny Machado to a 10-year, $300 million contract prior to the 2019 season....
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cubs agree to 7-year deal with Dansby Swanson
The Cubs have agreed to a deal with free agent All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson, NBC Sports Chicago's Gordon Wittenmyer confirmed. The deal is for seven years and worth $177 million. NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan was first to report the two sides were nearing an agreement. Swanson was the...
NBC Sports
Report: Andrew Benintendi lands five-year deal with new team
A key piece of the 2018 championship Boston Red Sox roster has found a new home in free agency. Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year contract worth $75 million with the Chicago White Sox on Friday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Benintendi spent the first five seasons of his MLB career...
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision
All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes
A former fan favorite Red Sox member of the Boston Red Sox will stay in the American League with the Chicago White Sox.
This Day in Cubs History: Chicago Completes a Trade for a Legend
The Chicago Cubs traded for Jimmy Schekard in 1905, a player who would help the Cubs go on to win back-to-back World Series.
Dodgers Sign Outfielder to Minor League Contract
Dodgers add outfielder and pitcher James Jones to a minor league deal
What Dansby Swanson free agency signing means for Cubs
It took until only one remained, but the Cubs got their big-ticket shortstop, salvaged an otherwise lagging offseason and in the process might wind up with the best defensive middle infield in the National League. The addition of Gold Glove shortstop Dansby Swanson on a seven-year deal means plus-defender Nico...
Where Swanson contract ranks among largest in Cubs history
The Cubs made a free agent splash on Saturday, landing former Braves shortstop and All-Star Dansby Swanson. Swanson and the Cubs agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal, a pact that runs through the 2029 season. It’s one of the largest contracts in Cubs history — both in terms of total value and average annual value.
Podcast: Kane, Toews approaching 1,000 NHL games together
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau reflect on Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews approaching 1,000 career NHL games together. The guys also share their thoughts on the five-forward power-play unit, Alex Ovechkin's historic night at the United Center, four Blackhawks prospects named to Team Canada's World Juniors roster and which Chicago celebrity they'd want to be part of the Blackhawks' ownership group.
Column: Chicago Bulls are headed for a reckoning at the trade deadline if things don’t turn around soon
Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan said the team had to “look in the mirror” and played “like (bleep)” after Friday’s brutal 114-91 loss to the New York Knicks at the United Center. What they will see isn’t going to be pretty. It wasn’t just losing for the fifth time in seven games and the second time to the Knicks in back-to-back home games. It was the absence of any competitive juices that ...
White Sox sign OF Billy Hamilton to minors contract
The White Sox have signed outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor league contract, MLB.com’s Scott Merkin reports (Twitter link). Hamilton will receive an invitation to Chicago’s big league Spring Training camp. This is Hamilton’s second stint with the White Sox, after he played in 71 games with the...
Thibodeau believes Bulls should retire Rose's jersey
Asked if he believes the Chicago Bulls should one day retire Derrick Rose's jersey No. 1, Tom Thibodeau first qualified by saying the question is best directed to the Bulls organization. But the former Bulls head coach and current New York Knicks frontman also has an opinion on the matter.
