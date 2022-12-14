While some decided to hold onto their weapons, others turned them in. Here’s the final total. Today Police in Everett, Washington are conducting a “Guns for Gift Cards” event at their south precinct on Everett Mall Way. More than 30 vehicles were lined up prior to the start of the event at 10:00 AM. The event is scheduled to go until 2:00 PM or whenever the supply of gift cards runs out. Here is the Frequently Asked Questions list posted by Everett Police to better explain the event:

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO