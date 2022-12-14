ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mill Creek, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

County seeking individuals to write local ballot measure statements

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 17, 2022—The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office is seeking individuals to write statements for or against local ballot measures for the February 14, 2023, Special Election local voters’ pamphlet. Pamphlets will be mailed as an insert with the ballot. Committees are comprised of up...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

2 major King County cities ranked among happiest in America

Some of the happiest people in the country reside in King County, according to a new study by SmartAsset. The financial technology company ranked one major King County city third in the United States for happiest places in America and another metro in the top 15. Bellevue ranked No. 3...
KING COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Community Transit releases Christmas and New Year’s schedules

Snohomish County, Wash., December 17, 2022 – Community Transit will operate Sunday schedules for the upcoming observed holidays. Riders are advised to plan their trip and check schedules in advance, or contact Customer Care at (425) 353-RIDE (7433) or riders@commtrans.org for help before the holidays. Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Skagit County town without mail delivery for over a year

HAMILTON, Wash. — Residents in Hamilton are voicing their frustrations about living without mail service for over a year. "If this was Bellevue or Seattle this would've never happened. It's been going on for 13 months," says customer Deborah Ulrich. Thirteen months ago the Skagit River spilled over its...
HAMILTON, WA
myeverettnews.com

Guns For Gift Cards Event At Everett Police South Precinct Off To Busy Start

While some decided to hold onto their weapons, others turned them in. Here’s the final total. Today Police in Everett, Washington are conducting a “Guns for Gift Cards” event at their south precinct on Everett Mall Way. More than 30 vehicles were lined up prior to the start of the event at 10:00 AM. The event is scheduled to go until 2:00 PM or whenever the supply of gift cards runs out. Here is the Frequently Asked Questions list posted by Everett Police to better explain the event:
EVERETT, WA
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pierce County firefighter unexpectedly dies

A firefighter with Central Pierce Fire & Rescue unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, shocking the community and his family. John Garner died early Wednesday, Dec. 14 at his home, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue shared on Thursday. Garner served the communities of Pierce County and Ocean Shores in his career,...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Local Animal Shelter Rummage Sale

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting a Rummage Sale on Sunday, Dec. 18th!. Come and browse some pet and event-related items. You’re sure to find some treasures to take home!. Some of the items available at...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Bomb Threat in Downtown Leavenworth Shuts Down Area Friday Night

Downtown Leavenworth was temporarily on lockdown as Chelan County deputies investigated a bomb threat Friday night. At 6:58 p.m., an unidentified male told RiverCom dispatchers that he was angry over a previous incident earlier to the call, and was threatening to bring a fully loaded rifle and pipe bomb to the Loft in downtown Leavenworth.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
publicola.com

Permanent Chief; Sawant Wants Impact Fees; Another Residential Treatment Center Shuts Down

1. Members of the city council’s public safety committee, which voted unanimously to appoint interim police chief Adrian Diaz to the permanent police chief position on Tuesday, were mostly effusive about Diaz’ performance at the final public hearing on his appointment, praising him for his efforts to recruit new officers, reinstate the community service officer program, and work collaboratively with the council. Council members did have a few pointed questions, though, about Diaz’ commitment to replacing police with civilian responders.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

King County set to open 76-unit facility for unhoused people in Seattle

SEATTLE — County leaders are nearing completion of another facility in the Health Through Housing initiative, which aims to convert hotels, nursing homes, and other multi-family complexes into permanent and supportive housing for those who are either experiencing homelessness or at risk for losing housing. Salmonberry Lofts is located...
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

After 51 Years, Ken’s Camera To Close

Back in April of this year we ran a “Meet the Owner” story on Ken’s Camera in south Everett, Washington. The Everett store is operated by Eric Minnig and his sister Barbara Reed. (Brother Bryan Minnig runs the Mt. Vernon store). Word in this weekend that both...
EVERETT, WA

