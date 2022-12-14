ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles Stock Market: Expected Lull Doesn’t Impact Bottom Line vs. Bears

CHICAGO - It wasn't worthy of the Art Institute of Chicago but the Eagles persevered at Soldier Field, with big plays in the passing game and the usual game-changers in big spots by Jalen Hurts to top the Bears 25-20. The Dallas Cowboys couldn't say the same, losing a 17-point lead against Jacksonville to fall 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six thrown by Dak Prescott.
