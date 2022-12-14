Read full article on original website
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Animal Services is currently experiencing a crisis-level overcapacity of animals at their shelter, with anywhere from 25 to 30 animals coming into their shelter daily, and they are reaching out to the Memphis community this Holiday Season to help spread cheer to both pets and people.
