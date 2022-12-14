Read full article on original website
Kathleen Allen Allen
Kathleen Allen Allen, 92, died Friday evening in her Roanoke Rapids home, following a period of declining health. Kathleen was born in Northampton County on October 18, 1930, the daughter of John Henry Allen and Eusebia Leah Jordan Allen. Her parents; her husband, Harvey Eugene Allen; and 4 siblings preceded...
Jackie Belinda Tidwell Wheeler
Jackie Belinda Tidwell Wheeler, 66, of Pendleton, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 in ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Born and raised in Weldon, NC, she was a graduate of Weldon High School. Many may remember Jackie from the bowling alley on the Avenue. She was a talented...
Ford named realtor of the year
The Roanoke Valley-Lake Gaston Board of Realtors selected Wilkie Real Estate’s Henry Ford as its 2022 Realtor of the Year. Ford was selected by his peers in the profession and the honor is based on sales, civic service and volunteer work. “I’ve been in real estate for 21 years,”...
Feed a Family First to help 40 RRGSD families over winter break
Feed a Family First, a North Carolina nonprofit that began as a mission of First United Methodist Church, is providing food and several other needs for 40 families in the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District during the winter break. “Holidays and long weekends are especially challenging for many of our...
County finance department wins 23rd straight GFOA certificate
The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Halifax County for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet...
