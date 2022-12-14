Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
'I am in a tornado': Grapevine, Texas, resident gets stuck inside severe storm
Blake Foster drove into the path of a storm on Tuesday. Strong winds blew rain horizontally and slammed debris up against Foster’s vehicle.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: December 16-18
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, December 16. 2022 UIL State Football...
Tornado Warnings Issued All Across Texas Causing Widespread Damage
There have been power outages in several counties.
fox4news.com
1 dead following early morning crash on 75 in Dallas
DALLAS - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash on N. Central Expressway early Sunday morning. Dallas police responded to the wreck just before 1:30 a.m. Three vehicles were involved in the northbound lanes. There was at least one person injured in the crash. Police said the victim was...
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
fox4news.com
Walmart drone makes special delivery to Dallas school
Santa isn't the only one dropping presents at homes from above. Retail giant Walmart launched its drone delivery service in North Texas on Thursday and celebrated with gifts for students at a Dallas school.
KTSA
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
fox4news.com
Those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery remembered on Wreaths Across America Day
DALLAS - Saturday marked Wreaths Across America Day, where volunteers laid wreaths at the tombstones of the men and women who fought for our country. That work was done at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where more than 50,000 wreaths were laid in honor of those who lost their lives. "Think...
The Weather Channel
Deadly Tornado Outbreak Strikes The South (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Severe storms erupted across parts of the South Tuesday and Wednesday, spawning several tornadoes that left damage in multiple states. At least three people have been killed by this tornado...
fox4news.com
El Paso County to begin busing migrants to Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas and other large cities are preparing for busloads of illegal border crossers to arrive as early as next week. El Paso is anticipating even greater numbers of migrants to cross the border when Title 42 expires. The program allows border agents to expel migrants more quickly under...
fox4news.com
Dallas Central Appraisal District launches new website in wake of hack
DALLAS - The Dallas Central Appraisal District finally launched a new website as it continues the recovery from a ransomware attack. The agency said it is still not fully operational. The new site only provides basic search tools for property owners. The Dallas Central Appraisal District is responsible for determining...
fox4news.com
White Settlement police spread holiday cheer in new festive video
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - The White Settlement Police Department is getting into the holiday spirit. The department released a video showing five of their police cars activating their lights along to the tune of Jingle Bells with fake snow falling through the air. White Settlement police say that the video...
fox4news.com
Coping During The Holidays
Olivia Hopkins is the Director of Clinical Services at Texas Health’s Behavioral Health Hospital in Dallas. She shares some tips to help your mental health during the stressful holiday season.
fox4news.com
1 dead following triple shooting in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating a deadly triple shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting happened near a corner store in the 4200 block of Miller Avenue. Responding officers found that three people had been shot. They were taken to area hospitals by ambulance and other vehicles.
cbs19.tv
Two unclaimed Mega Millions bought in Texas will soon expire
DALLAS — Check those lottery tickets, Texans!. A pair of $1 million-winning tickets from the July 29 drawing remain unclaimed, according to the Texas Lottery. The two tickets were bought in the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston areas. One ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park...
fox4news.com
Wreaths Across America: 50,000 wreaths to be placed on graves at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
DALLAS - More than 2.4 million veterans across the country will be honored and remembered Saturday as a wreath is laid at their gravesite on National Wreaths Across America Day. That includes more than 50,000 veterans laid to rest at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. It all started with two...
wbap.com
Fort Worth Residents Say Goodbye to Montgomery Plaza Stores
(WBAP/KLIF) — Fort Worth residents will soon say goodbye to several stores at Montgomery Plaza after a unanimous city council vote, Tuesday. The council approved Kimco Realty’s plan to raze Office Depot, PetSmart, Dollar Tree and Five Below in favor of two new apartment buildings along West 7th Street. According to Kimco Director of Development Chris Herman, the apartment buildings will feature nearly 600 units.
fox4news.com
Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 dead
DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex late Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m., in the 10000 block of Steppington Drive. Responding officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe...
