Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Report: Red Sox Add Justin Turner on Two-Year Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. After nine fantastic years with the Dodgers, Justin Turner is changing coasts for another big market franchise. Turner has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal worth just under $22 million with the Red Sox, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The contract includes an opt-out clause after the first year.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival
Dodgers long-time third baseman Justin Turner could be on the move this offseason. The two-time All-Star is a free agent after the Dodgers declined their $16 million option. Although all things point to a Dodger and J.T. reunion, nothing is set in stone, and a handful of teams are interested in the red-headed batter.
