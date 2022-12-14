Read full article on original website
Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos
View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Veteran QB Colt McCoy exited in the third quarter after getting...
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) continued to practice without two of their starters in preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots (7-6) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Guard Alex Bars and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were non-participants for their second day in a row, as they both...
Dallas Cowboys Signing OBJ Would Mean ‘Deion-Like Results’ - Jerry
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a vision for Odell Beckham Jr. It might not be a vision shared by everyone else inside The Star ... which is exactly one of the reasons that the Deion Sanders parallel keeps coming up. “Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said on Thursday,...
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Raymond, Wright, Okwara Step Up
The Detroit Lions didn’t make it easy or take advantage of all their opportunities Sunday, but found a way to win in crunch time. The New York Jets took a late lead, and forced the Lions into a fourth down at the two-minute warning. But, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben...
Halftime Observations: Bengals Trailing Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 17-3
TAMPA — The Bengals are struggling in Tampa Bay. They trail the Buccaneers 17-3 at halftime. Nothing went right in the first half for Cincinnati. Here are our halftime observations:. Slow Start. The Bengals' offense moved the ball well on their first drive, racking up three first downs in...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Better Days Ahead? Tyler Allgeier, Falcons Rookies Impress in Loss vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) arrived at Caesars Stadium with the mindset that Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints (5-9) was a must-win, and ultimately fell shy of the goal, falling 21-18 in what marks their fifth loss in the last six games. But not to be lost in the...
WATCH: George Pickens Makes Another Insane Catch
Several former Georgia players have been balling out in their rookie seasons in the NFL this year, but none have been as impressive as George Pickens. He has become a viral sensation during his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers for consistently making eye-popping catches. This week, he did it...
LIVE UPDATES: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) travel to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (6-7) for a late afternoon 4:25 PM clash on CBS. - Bucs win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Cincinnati will receive the opening kickoff. 1st quarter. -...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Linked to Panthers in Offseason Coaching Trade
PITTSBURGH -- Every year, there seems to be something with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. This year, it's the ridiculous notion he might be traded in the offseason. During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio opened up about his thoughts on trading coaches within...
Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers
When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
Falcons Confident in Desmond Ridder Ahead of First Start in ‘Hostile’ Saints Environment
The NFC South is still in disarray, and the 5-8 Atlanta Falcons have a small chance of making the postseason. The Falcons will continue their playoff push on Sunday when they travel to the Big Easy to take on the 4-9 New Orleans Saints. A win would keep their postseason...
Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy, Activate RB Craig Reynolds
The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Jets. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad. In subsequent moves, running back Craig Reynolds has been activated from...
Tyler Lockett having surgery for broken hand. He, Seahawks in race to get back this season
How quickly can Tyler Lockett return from hand surgery?. The Seahawks hope their season has enough meaning by the end of this month to answer that question. Pete Carroll said Friday Seattle’s captain and top wide receiver is heading out of state to have a specialist perform surgery on his left hand. The coach didn’t rule out Lockett returning to play Jan. 1, when the Seahawks host the New York Jets.
Dolphins Lose Heartbreaker at Buffalo
It's not going to do anything for them in the standings, but the Miami Dolphins proved Saturday night they can compete with anybody in the AFC. The Dolphins rebounded from their two disappointing performances in California to play a very good game against the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, but let a potentially gigantic victory slip away.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Suggests Justin Turner is in the Sights of a New NL West Rival
Dodgers long-time third baseman Justin Turner could be on the move this offseason. The two-time All-Star is a free agent after the Dodgers declined their $16 million option. Although all things point to a Dodger and J.T. reunion, nothing is set in stone, and a handful of teams are interested in the red-headed batter.
Eagles Stock Market: Expected Lull Doesn’t Impact Bottom Line vs. Bears
CHICAGO - It wasn't worthy of the Art Institute of Chicago but the Eagles persevered at Soldier Field, with big plays in the passing game and the usual game-changers in big spots by Jalen Hurts to top the Bears 25-20. The Dallas Cowboys couldn't say the same, losing a 17-point lead against Jacksonville to fall 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six thrown by Dak Prescott.
Falcons ‘Wholeheartedly’ Believe in Rookie QB Desmond Ridder
In Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to be the first 23-year-old to start under center for the team since Matt Ryan in 2008. But ahead of Ridder's professional debut, there's little concern surrounding his ability to handle the moment, with...
Patriots-Raiders Roster Moves: DL In, OL Out
The New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in anticipation of their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. As New England attempts to keep postseason its postseason hopes alive, they will once again have the services of a key component on defense. Conversely, the Raiders...
Dolphins-Bills Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season with their 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Defensive Pass Interference in the 4th Quarter. The Dolphins lost the game on Buffalo's...
