Cardinals QB Colt McCoy Out With Concussion vs. Broncos

View the original article to see embedded media. Less than a week after losing Kyler Murray for the remainder of the season, the Cardinals sustained another devastating blow to their quarterback room during Sunday’s game against the Broncos. Veteran QB Colt McCoy exited in the third quarter after getting...
Week 15: Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Update

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) continued to practice without two of their starters in preparation for their Week 15 matchup against the New England Patriots (7-6) this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium. Guard Alex Bars and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin were non-participants for their second day in a row, as they both...
Dallas Cowboys Signing OBJ Would Mean ‘Deion-Like Results’ - Jerry

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a vision for Odell Beckham Jr. It might not be a vision shared by everyone else inside The Star ... which is exactly one of the reasons that the Deion Sanders parallel keeps coming up. “Odell’s going to join us,” Jones said on Thursday,...
Lions’ Studs and Duds: Raymond, Wright, Okwara Step Up

The Detroit Lions didn’t make it easy or take advantage of all their opportunities Sunday, but found a way to win in crunch time. The New York Jets took a late lead, and forced the Lions into a fourth down at the two-minute warning. But, Detroit offensive coordinator Ben...
WATCH: George Pickens Makes Another Insane Catch

Several former Georgia players have been balling out in their rookie seasons in the NFL this year, but none have been as impressive as George Pickens. He has become a viral sensation during his first year with the Pittsburgh Steelers for consistently making eye-popping catches. This week, he did it...
LIVE UPDATES: Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (9-4) travel to Tampa to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (6-7) for a late afternoon 4:25 PM clash on CBS. - Bucs win the coin toss and elect to defer to the second half. Cincinnati will receive the opening kickoff. 1st quarter. -...
Steelers’ Mike Tomlin Linked to Panthers in Offseason Coaching Trade

PITTSBURGH -- Every year, there seems to be something with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. This year, it's the ridiculous notion he might be traded in the offseason. During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio opened up about his thoughts on trading coaches within...
Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Packers

When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week's Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contestant for a great prime-time game. Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams...
Lions Waive WR Tom Kennedy, Activate RB Craig Reynolds

The Detroit Lions announced several roster moves ahead of their Week 15 game against the New York Jets. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating linebacker Jarrad Davis and quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the practice squad. In subsequent moves, running back Craig Reynolds has been activated from...
Tyler Lockett having surgery for broken hand. He, Seahawks in race to get back this season

How quickly can Tyler Lockett return from hand surgery?. The Seahawks hope their season has enough meaning by the end of this month to answer that question. Pete Carroll said Friday Seattle’s captain and top wide receiver is heading out of state to have a specialist perform surgery on his left hand. The coach didn’t rule out Lockett returning to play Jan. 1, when the Seahawks host the New York Jets.
Dolphins Lose Heartbreaker at Buffalo

It's not going to do anything for them in the standings, but the Miami Dolphins proved Saturday night they can compete with anybody in the AFC. The Dolphins rebounded from their two disappointing performances in California to play a very good game against the heavily favored Buffalo Bills, but let a potentially gigantic victory slip away.
Eagles Stock Market: Expected Lull Doesn’t Impact Bottom Line vs. Bears

CHICAGO - It wasn't worthy of the Art Institute of Chicago but the Eagles persevered at Soldier Field, with big plays in the passing game and the usual game-changers in big spots by Jalen Hurts to top the Bears 25-20. The Dallas Cowboys couldn't say the same, losing a 17-point lead against Jacksonville to fall 40-34 in overtime on a pick-six thrown by Dak Prescott.
Falcons ‘Wholeheartedly’ Believe in Rookie QB Desmond Ridder

In Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder is set to be the first 23-year-old to start under center for the team since Matt Ryan in 2008. But ahead of Ridder's professional debut, there's little concern surrounding his ability to handle the moment, with...
Patriots-Raiders Roster Moves: DL In, OL Out

The New England Patriots have made a series of roster moves in anticipation of their Week 15 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. As New England attempts to keep postseason its postseason hopes alive, they will once again have the services of a key component on defense. Conversely, the Raiders...
Dolphins-Bills Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season with their 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Defensive Pass Interference in the 4th Quarter. The Dolphins lost the game on Buffalo's...

