In one fell swoop, a sexual battery case was dismissed, the suspect was set free and a victim was left with no justice or peace. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the case was first continued when the court's third-party vendor didn't bring in a jury. The next day, all charges were dropped, along with the victim's restraining order against the suspect because there was no available courtroom. "I do not agree with the court's decision and I am disappointed that justice was not served," the alleged sexual battery victim said in a statement. "He is now a free man in...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO