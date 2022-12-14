Read full article on original website
Gayle Koper
4d ago
BS...Maybe not this case....I just talked to a lady who went a few weeks ago for Jury duty....she told me there were at least 200 possible juryers there...and after sitting there all day they were sent home...Couldn't find 12....smh...
5
Yeah it's me.
4d ago
This has to stop!! They are coming up with the most ridiculous excuses! Not enough Judges, Covid, dependent wasn't seen in time according to the Constitution, and now the Judge didn't call the Jurors!! If they keep this up, the victims will suffer over and over, and the
3
mynewsla.com
Retrial Date Set for Jurupa Man Accused of Murdering Neighbor at Party
A March 23 retrial date was confirmed Friday for a 20-year-old man accused of gunning down a neighbor and wounding the victim’s brother during a confrontation at a girl’s coming-of-age party in Jurupa Valley. A Riverside jury last month deadlocked after three days of deliberations in the trial...
Violent crime cases dismissed as court backlog in Riverside County continues
In one fell swoop, a sexual battery case was dismissed, the suspect was set free and a victim was left with no justice or peace. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the case was first continued when the court's third-party vendor didn't bring in a jury. The next day, all charges were dropped, along with the victim's restraining order against the suspect because there was no available courtroom. "I do not agree with the court's decision and I am disappointed that justice was not served," the alleged sexual battery victim said in a statement. "He is now a free man in...
$100 million lawsuit filed against San Bernardino Police after man fatally shot by officers
The family of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by police officers in San Bernardino announced on Friday that they are filing a $100 million lawsuit against the police department. The family of Rob Adams, 23, claims Adams was shot multiple times by police as he was running away while holding a cellphone on […]
Orange County serial killer sentenced to life in prison after admitting to four murders
A serial sex offender who killed four Orange County women was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Franc Cano, 36, was arrested back in April 2014 for his connection to the kidnapping, rape and murder of the four women that occurred in 2013 and 2014. He was sentenced to life and prison without the possibility of parole, though prosecutors initially sought the death penalty when trial started. After his defense team reveled "mitigating factors" during trial, prosecutors dropped their search for capital punishment. Cano then pled guilty on Thursday. "Without a doubt there was no quid pro quo," said Chuck Hasse, the Orange...
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
2urbangirls.com
San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to fraud charges
LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors, the Justice Department announced today. Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, pleaded guilty Tuesday...
Orange County man convicted of murdering girlfriend, sons, then going out to party
An Orange County man has been found guilty of stabbing his girlfriend to death and murdering his two young sons back in 2012. The girlfriend’s body was stabbed 48 times, police said. On Wednesday, Shazer Fernando Limas, 42, from Orange was convicted on three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of his girlfriend, Arlet […]
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
Teen suspected of gunning down MoVal man
A 15-year-old boy suspected of gunning down a man during a confrontation on the south end of Moreno Valley was behind bars today.
yovenice.com
Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease
Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
Man accused of inappropriate relationship with girl, 15, to stand trial
A Coachella man accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teenage student over a social media app while employed as a substitute teaching assistant must stand trial on a felony and misdemeanor charge, a judge ruled Tuesday. Edward Noel Alvarado-Valadez, 28, was charged with one felony count of sending...
KTLA.com
Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City
A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial to break for holidays
Testimony continued Thursday for a final day in a local quadruple murder retrial before a holiday break until the new year. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Wednesday, blood stain pattern interpreter Craig Ogino continued his testimony about using The post Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial to break for holidays appeared first on KESQ.
Man charged with gunning down Moreno Valley teen during robbery
A young man accused of gunning down a 15-year-old boy during a robbery was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Terrence Vincent Young, 19, of Moreno Valley was arrested last week following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Gregory Shallowhorn Jr. In addition...
davisvanguard.org
District Attorney Seeks Death Penalty for Convicted Murderer with 80 IQ
RIVERSIDE, CA – Christian Velasquez Rosales was found competent in Riverside County Superior Court Monday to stand trial in the sentencing phase for murder—but a psychologist claims his upbringing, living environment and IQ of 80 left Velasquez with little choice in life but to pursue criminal activities. In...
Hesperia and SB County Sheriff to pay $1M settlement for housing discrimination
HESPERIA – The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Wednesday, a $1 million settlement agreement with Hesperia and the San Bernardino County Sheriff for its ‘crime free’ housing policy that resulted in discrimination against Black and Latino residents.
Woman who left reentry program for criminal offenders apprehended
A woman who walked away from a reentry program for criminal offenders in San Diego on Sunday has been apprehended, said the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle
Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
Fontana Herald News
Redlands teenager is arrested for allegedly stabbing four people during brawl
A 16-year-old Redlands boy was arrested on Dec. 6 in connection with multiple stabbings that took place during a fight on Dec. 3 at an apartment complex in the 27400 block of West San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands, according to the Redlands Police Department. Police responded shortly after 6 p.m....
