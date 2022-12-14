ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 10

Gayle Koper
4d ago

BS...Maybe not this case....I just talked to a lady who went a few weeks ago for Jury duty....she told me there were at least 200 possible juryers there...and after sitting there all day they were sent home...Couldn't find 12....smh...

Reply
5
Yeah it's me.
4d ago

This has to stop!! They are coming up with the most ridiculous excuses! Not enough Judges, Covid, dependent wasn't seen in time according to the Constitution, and now the Judge didn't call the Jurors!! If they keep this up, the victims will suffer over and over, and the

Reply
3
Related
CBS LA

Violent crime cases dismissed as court backlog in Riverside County continues

In one fell swoop, a sexual battery case was dismissed, the suspect was set free and a victim was left with no justice or peace. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the case was first continued when the court's third-party vendor didn't bring in a jury. The next day, all charges were dropped, along with the victim's restraining order against the suspect because there was no available courtroom. "I do not agree with the court's decision and I am disappointed that justice was not served," the alleged sexual battery victim said in a statement. "He is now a free man in...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Orange County serial killer sentenced to life in prison after admitting to four murders

A serial sex offender who killed four Orange County women was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday. Franc Cano, 36, was arrested back in April 2014 for his connection to the kidnapping, rape and murder of the four women that occurred in 2013 and 2014. He was sentenced to life and prison without the possibility of parole, though prosecutors initially sought the death penalty when trial started. After his defense team reveled "mitigating factors" during trial, prosecutors dropped their search for capital punishment. Cano then pled guilty on Thursday. "Without a doubt there was no quid pro quo," said Chuck Hasse, the Orange...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Key News Network

Man Found Stabbed Near Vehicle on 605 Freeway

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol East Los Angeles Station officers and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Industry Station deputies along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a stabbing victim near a vehicle on the southbound 605 Freeway at the Valley Boulevard exit just before 10:30 p.m., Dec. 17.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

San Bernardino County woman pleads guilty to fraud charges

LOS ANGELES – A San Bernardino County woman has pleaded guilty to a federal criminal charge for her involvement in an investment fraud scheme that caused more than $2.6 million in losses to investors, the Justice Department announced today. Sharief Deona McDowell, 57, of Loma Linda, pleaded guilty Tuesday...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
yovenice.com

Developer Sentenced to 4 Years in Federal Prison for Offering a Million-Dollar Bribe to Secure a $45 Million LA County Lease

Arman Gabaee sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $1.1 million fine. A real estate developer was sentenced recently to four years in federal prison for offering to buy a million-dollar home for a Los Angeles County public official in exchange for the official’s assistance securing a $45 million county lease for the developer.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Suspect dead after chase, police shooting in Culver City

A suspect was shot and killed after a wild chase that began and ended in Culver City early Sunday morning. Preliminary information indicates the driver of a red Ford Explorer was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon when he fled from police. The chase extended through several Los...
CULVER CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial to break for holidays

Testimony continued Thursday for a final day in a local quadruple murder retrial before a holiday break until the new year. Jose Larin Garcia is accused of murdering four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Wednesday, blood stain pattern interpreter Craig Ogino continued his testimony about using The post Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial to break for holidays appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Key News Network

Victim Wounded in Shooting While Inside Vehicle

Commerce, Los Angeles County, CA: A victim was wounded in a shooting while inside a vehicle late Friday night in the city of Commerce. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a Dec. 16, 11:00 p.m. call for a gunshot victim on South Atlantic Boulevard and Telegraph Road.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy