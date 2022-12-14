Read full article on original website
KHBS
Benton County Sheriff's detective dies during Wreaths Across America escort
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — A detective with the Benton County Sheriff's Office was killed Saturday morning while working the Wreaths Across America escort in Bentonville, according to Sheriff Shawn Holloway. According to a release from the sheriff's office, 51-year-old Det. Paul Daniel Newell was involved in a traffic accident...
Fort Smith death under investigation
Fort Smith Police closed down streets while investigating a death around 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 17.
Van Buren schools installing automatic locks
The Van Buren School District is in the final stages of installing automatic locks on its doors.
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
Springdale School Board approves substitute teacher incentive
The Springdale School Board voted 7-0 on Dec. 13 in support of incentive pay for substitute teachers in the district.
KHBS
New Arkoma police chief focuses on rebuilding department
ARKOMA, Okla. — Michael Ivy told 40/29 News he retired from law enforcement in Mississippi after serving as a deputy, police officer and as an investigator with Jackson State University. He now serves as the new police chief in Arkoma, Oklahoma. "Some people would say negative things about Arkoma,...
KHBS
Fort Smith police ask for help finding 86-year-old missing woman
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police have asked for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Jacqueline Flagg, 86, was last seen at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, on McKennon Boulevard near Fort Smith Regional Airport. Flagg may be traveling in a 2020 gray...
32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Fort Smith police found an 86-year-old woman last seen at the airport
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Update: The woman has been found safe. The Fort Smith Police Department requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a missing 86-year-old woman last seen on Dec. 15. She was last known to be at the Fort Smith Regional Airport at around 1:30 p.m....
macaronikid.com
Best Decorated Christmas Light Displays in Northwest Arkansas 2022
One of my favorite traditions as a child was going to look at Christmas lights. My mom would load us all into the minivan and we'd drive around with my Gran looking at all the wonderful light displays. To be honest, as an adult, I still love Christmas lights just as much, and now I use having my kids as a great motivation to go out & see the ones Northwest Arkansas has to offer. :)
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
KHBS
Mulberry mayor awards police officer on paid leave with certificate of appreciation
MULBERRY, Ark. — The Mulberry police officer under investigation over a violent arrest attended the city Christmas party Monday night and was given a certificate by the mayor. Officer Thell Riddle was placed on paid suspension earlier this year because of his involvement in a violent arrest outside a...
Rogers parents plead not guilty to infant’s death by smothering
A pair of Rogers parents facing charges of manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a minor after the death of their two-month-old child entered pleas of not guilty in court.
$500,000 awarded to Fort Smith father from gas station lottery ticket
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Chris Folks of Fort Smith claimed a $500,000 prize today from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery. Folks—who is married with two children—plans to buy a house for his family with his winnings. He bought the ticket Tuesday at the E-Z Mart on 8401 Highway...
5newsonline.com
'Black Paper Party' brings representation to Arkansas for the holiday season
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three women; Madia Willis (CEO), Jasmine Hudson (Chief Merchant), and J'Aaron Merchant (Chief product designer) started their business at a press room table in Bentonville, sharing similar passions of serving underrepresented communities. The company started in 2019 and grew exponentially during the pandemic. “We were trying...
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
Semi-truck rollover blocks traffic on I-49 in Fayetteville
A semi-truck rollover accident blocks traffic on Interstate 49 in Fayetteville.
KHBS
New mental health court program is underway in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A new mental health court is now underway in Crawford County. The voluntary court-sanctioned program can help nonviolent offenders who have an untreated mental illness stay out of jail. "There is clearly a huge need for it here and I'm excited about getting this started...
