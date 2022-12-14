ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Grove, AR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koamnewsnow.com

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed.

Washington Co. Ark. Sheriff at Fayetteville rehang half staff flags, adding mourning ribbon after Benton Co. officer killed. Shannon Becker was born and raised in Joplin and began in radio before graduating from Joplin Senior High in 1990. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from Missouri Southern State University (1994). Before launching Joplin News First in 2017, he worked in television and radio, overlapping a career in the music industry. He worked with major music artists for 20 years, garnering gold and platinum records to his credit. He comes to KOAM 7 News Now-CBS/FOX (Morgan-Murphy Media) with more than 30 years in media and entertainment. He previously worked for KOAM. He has five children and two grandchildren.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigating a death near Riverfront Park

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith police were working a death investigation near Riverfront Park Saturday. Police closed roads near the area of N A and 6th streets Saturday while they investigated. Police said the death does not seem suspicious. No other information was made available as of 9...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

New Arkoma police chief focuses on rebuilding department

ARKOMA, Okla. — Michael Ivy told 40/29 News he retired from law enforcement in Mississippi after serving as a deputy, police officer and as an investigator with Jackson State University. He now serves as the new police chief in Arkoma, Oklahoma. "Some people would say negative things about Arkoma,...
ARKOMA, OK
KRMG

32-year-old man dead after Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 32-year-old Sapulpa man is dead after a car crash in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Aaron Roberts, age 32 of Sapulpa, was driving a 2009 Nissan Titan on Blue Top Road, about 1.6 miles east of the intersection of Headquarters Road and about 20.8 miles south of Tahlequah, around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
macaronikid.com

Best Decorated Christmas Light Displays in Northwest Arkansas 2022

One of my favorite traditions as a child was going to look at Christmas lights. My mom would load us all into the minivan and we'd drive around with my Gran looking at all the wonderful light displays. To be honest, as an adult, I still love Christmas lights just as much, and now I use having my kids as a great motivation to go out & see the ones Northwest Arkansas has to offer. :)
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

'Black Paper Party' brings representation to Arkansas for the holiday season

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Three women; Madia Willis (CEO), Jasmine Hudson (Chief Merchant), and J'Aaron Merchant (Chief product designer) started their business at a press room table in Bentonville, sharing similar passions of serving underrepresented communities. The company started in 2019 and grew exponentially during the pandemic. “We were trying...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving

ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

New mental health court program is underway in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A new mental health court is now underway in Crawford County. The voluntary court-sanctioned program can help nonviolent offenders who have an untreated mental illness stay out of jail. "There is clearly a huge need for it here and I'm excited about getting this started...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy