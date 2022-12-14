Read full article on original website
Springfield shoppers fit in some last-minute shopping the weekend before Christmas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- We are a week away from Christmas, and many families are on the hunt for last-minute gifts. Today, many shoppers said they were busy trying to find those perfect presents. According to a survey from a shopping service, 79 percent of shoppers wait until the last minute to get Christmas gifts. The parking […]
KYTV
Securing your home for the holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the beginning of December, more than two dozen burglaries have occurred in Springfield. The majority of residential burglaries have occurred in north Springfield but others are spread out throughout the city, at varying times of day. Especially at a time when many people have valuable...
KYTV
Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store. Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.
KYTV
LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
KYTV
On Your Side: Matilda Jane Clothing ‘winding down business’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Sellers of a popular kid’s clothing line received word this week they’re out of a job. They tell On Your Side that this news comes at the worst time, before Christmas. Sellers, also known as Trunk Keepers, of Matilda Jane Clothing were told the...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before rain and snow chances Monday
Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to track some rain and snow chances for our Monday. After that, we'll see another chance for snow and dangerous cold head our way later this week. Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years. Memorial created, procession held for Benton County, Ark. detective killed in crash. Updated:...
KYTV
Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A downtown Springfield staple celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Springfield Brewing Company, also known as “BrewCo” or “SBC,” celebrated 25 years with a day full of festivities including a photo booth, giveaways, and more. Springfield BrewCo opened in 1997 when the Paul...
tinyhousetalk.com
Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri
This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
KYTV
Bass Pro Shops to dollar-for-dollar match Salvation Army red kettle donations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - To help The Salvation Army reach its goal of $1,023,000 raised in this year’s red kettle campaign, Bass Pro Shops announced this week that it will be doing a dollar-for-dollar match. According to a press release, Bass Pro will match donations up to $25,000 starting...
KYTV
Volunteers lay holiday wreaths at the graves of fallen veterans in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The holiday season is a time of warm family moments. For some, however, it’s also a time to reflect and remember those we’ve lost, especially our nation’s veterans. “You know, this time of year, it’s always hard on veterans and their families to lose...
KYTV
LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s. We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: featuring two lost dogs found in different parts of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, we have two featured lost dogs we’re trying to get back home. We have an elderly dog and a young dog, both found with collars on, but no tags or chips to help find their owners. Shelter...
koamnewsnow.com
Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
Ozarks First.com
Putting the Ozarks First: Ozark, MO Price Cutter
The Putting the Ozarks First Campaign is currently going on. Stop by your local Price Cutter or Country Mart to buy a $5 or $10 bag of food to donate or scan the QR code below to donate directly to one of three non-profits working to put feed the Ozarks this holiday season!
KYTV
Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person
MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a two car crash in Marionville Saturday afternoon. According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Western Street. Crews who responded to the scene found multiple people with injuries and...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash
A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered
POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
The body of a Monett woman found in Kelly Creek has been identified
MONETT, MO.- The Monett Police Department has released the name of a deceased woman found in Kelly Creek in Monett on Saturday afternoon. Jeannie Lester, 62, of Monett, was found dead in Kelly Creek around 5:00 pm on Saturday after Monett Officers were dispatched to 104 5th St. The next of kin has been notified, […]
KYTV
White Christmas for the Ozarks? Here’s why the chances are higher this year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard or seen it in countless books, songs, and movies: a magical, snowy, white Christmas. Many of us dream of the picturesque blanket of snow after Santa’s visit. Some of us do not. Either way, it’s rare for the Ozarks. “I did...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage Humane Society new addition will help struggling pet owners
CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed. It will now house food items for pets. “We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are...
