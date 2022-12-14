ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

KYTV

Securing your home for the holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Since the beginning of December, more than two dozen burglaries have occurred in Springfield. The majority of residential burglaries have occurred in north Springfield but others are spread out throughout the city, at varying times of day. Especially at a time when many people have valuable...
KYTV

Grocery stores in the Ozarks explain high egg prices

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Inflation has hit everyone across the country; a lot of it is seen in the grocery store. Workers at Mama Jean’s Natural Market in Springfield say egg prices are some of the highest they have seen. Lauryl Wagoner, assistant manager at Mama Jean’s Natural Market, says mostly the high gas prices make egg vendors raise their prices.
KYTV

LIST: Restaurants in the Ozarks open on Christmas Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Planning to eat out on Christmas day? There are several restaurants in the Ozarks planning to open. Here’s the list. If you would like to be added to the list, just email us at digitalnews@ky3.com. Alamo Drafthouse. Applebee’s locations. Billy Gail’s Ozark. Denny’s...
KYTV

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Quiet Sunday before rain and snow chances Monday

Meteorologist Nick Kelly continues to track some rain and snow chances for our Monday. After that, we'll see another chance for snow and dangerous cold head our way later this week. Springfield Brewing Company celebrates 25 years. Memorial created, procession held for Benton County, Ark. detective killed in crash. Updated:...
tinyhousetalk.com

Round Mid-Century Cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri

This is the “See You Round” mid-century cabin in Shell Knob, Missouri. The kit-built round home is made of fiberglass and features views of Table Rock Lake on its own acre of land. If you’re interested in staying here, it is available for booking via Kathryn on Airbnb.
KYTV

LIST: Warming shelters around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s. We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.
koamnewsnow.com

Vehicle travels 80+ feet after going airborne

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 8:15 a.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, Jasper County E-911 were alerted to a crash notification near CR170 and Gum Road. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mercy Ambulance responded emergency. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On scene Sgt B. Helms...
Ozarks First.com

Putting the Ozarks First: Ozark, MO Price Cutter

The Putting the Ozarks First Campaign is currently going on. Stop by your local Price Cutter or Country Mart to buy a $5 or $10 bag of food to donate or scan the QR code below to donate directly to one of three non-profits working to put feed the Ozarks this holiday season!
KYTV

Two car crash in Marionville, Mo. kills one person

MARIONVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - One person has died after a two car crash in Marionville Saturday afternoon. According to the Aurora and Marionville Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 60 and Western Street. Crews who responded to the scene found multiple people with injuries and...
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson West woman injured in Reeds Spring vehicle crash

A woman from Branson West sustained serious injuries in a two vehicle crash on Monday, Dec. 12, one mile north of Reeds Spring on Highway 160 in Stone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Michael Orndoff, 64, of Branson was traveling west when he failed to yield his 2019 Mack Granite Concrete Truck at a stop sign and traveled into the path of a southbound 2015 Ford Explorer, being driven by Ronald Player, 75 of Branson West.
KOLR10 News

Bolivar now has warming center to help unsheltered

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – Unsheltered people in the Polk County area now have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Bolivar, for the first time ever, has an organized warming center. A nonprofit organization, Polk County Cares, is working to make it all happen. “A lot of people don’t realize that we […]
fourstateshomepage.com

Carthage Humane Society new addition will help struggling pet owners

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Humane Society has a new addition. Officials say a local couple, who are longtime supporters of the Humane Society, purchased and donated this shed. It will now house food items for pets. “We have been getting numerous calls and walk-ins from people who are...
