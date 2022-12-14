SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Ozarks are about to embrace for several days of dangerously cold temperatures, with lows reaching the teens and 20s. We have compiled a list of warming shelters around the region from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in case you or someone you know needs a place to warm up.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO