ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Ferris State takes experience with it back to McKinney

By Jason Hutton
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WovtL_0jis3rQz00 Ferris State takes experience back to Texas

The Ferris State football team will play Colorado School of Mines on Saturday in the Division II National Championship Game in McKinney, Texas.

The Bulldogs have been there before, finishing as runners-up in 2018 and winning it all last season.

Most of Ferris State's championship experience is on the defensive side of the ball with the likes of Caleb Murphy, Cyntell Williams and Sidney McCloud.

"Now we feel like we are returning to place that we know a lot about," McCloud said Wednesday at practice just before the team left for Texas. "A field that we played on before so comfort levels will be high, guys confidence will be high, we played there and won at a high level."

On offense, most of the guys who played significant roles in last season's National Championship victory have either moved on or are injured.

Junior slot receiver C.J. Jefferson from Muskegon is one of the few players on that side of the ball taking the field on Saturday.

"I just try to tell them I got y'all back, just trust me," Jefferson said. "Me and one (Marcus Taylor). Trust our little guys, Carson (Guker) and everybody, just everybody come up and do their part."

Ferris looks to build off strong performance

Mines is playing in its first National Championship, but Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese does not see that as a hinderance for the Orediggers.

"At this time of year, you know what it takes to win, both teams know what it takes to win," Annese said. "Somebody is going to feel great and somebody is going to have their heart broken, but that is just the nature of playing in a National Championship game."

Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST and air on ESPNU.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Ferris State football beats Colorado School of Mines, 41-14, for 2nd straight NCAA title

It’s 1,050 miles from Muskegon, Michigan, to McKinney, Texas, the site of the 2022 Division II NCAA football title game. But on Saturday, the two seemed a lot closer as Ferris State wide receivers Brady Rose and CJ Jefferson — who both starred for Muskegon high school teams — delivered big plays in the Bulldogs’ 41-14 mauling of Colorado School of Mines for FSU’s second straight national championship. ...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Saying farewell to Jordan Carson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we are saying goodbye to a long-time friend, colleague, and co-host Jordan Carson. While we are sad to lose Jordan, we’re beyond excited as she embarks on the next step of her career – she’s taken a position as a spokesperson for a national campaign.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
theevreport.com

Meijer First Retailer to Run All-Electric Semitrucks in Cold Weather Environment

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich – Meijer, a retailer that operates one of the largest fleets in Michigan with 250 semi trucks and is the first in North America to implement the Environmental Protection Agency’s 2010 near-zero emissions standards in 2009, is once again leading the retail industry by deploying two of the first all-electric semi trucks outside of California.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1470 WFNT

Luxurious, 18 Foot Living Poinsettia Tree Is A Michigan Delight

'Tis the season for all of the lights, fancy decorations on trees, themed-trees, family heirloom ornaments (like pickles... seriously) and meaningful old ones the kids made -- and we have no idea how they didn't end up broken. Let's not forget, keeping real trees from drying out and being surprised at how much Bronner's annual electric bill costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

Oh Snow! Parts of West Michigan Could Get 10 Inches of Snow This Weekend

It's looking like a wintry weekend in West Michigan... We recently told you it's likely West Michigan will see a white Christmas in 2022, as the National Weather Services predicts colder than average temperatures and snowfall above normal for the week leading up to the holiday - and NWS has just issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of West Michigan this weekend, Dec. 16-18, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy