Ferris State takes experience with it back to McKinney

Ferris State takes experience back to Texas

The Ferris State football team will play Colorado School of Mines on Saturday in the Division II National Championship Game in McKinney, Texas.

The Bulldogs have been there before, finishing as runners-up in 2018 and winning it all last season.

Most of Ferris State's championship experience is on the defensive side of the ball with the likes of Caleb Murphy, Cyntell Williams and Sidney McCloud.

"Now we feel like we are returning to place that we know a lot about," McCloud said Wednesday at practice just before the team left for Texas. "A field that we played on before so comfort levels will be high, guys confidence will be high, we played there and won at a high level."

On offense, most of the guys who played significant roles in last season's National Championship victory have either moved on or are injured.

Junior slot receiver C.J. Jefferson from Muskegon is one of the few players on that side of the ball taking the field on Saturday.

"I just try to tell them I got y'all back, just trust me," Jefferson said. "Me and one (Marcus Taylor). Trust our little guys, Carson (Guker) and everybody, just everybody come up and do their part."

Ferris looks to build off strong performance

Mines is playing in its first National Championship, but Bulldogs head coach Tony Annese does not see that as a hinderance for the Orediggers.

"At this time of year, you know what it takes to win, both teams know what it takes to win," Annese said. "Somebody is going to feel great and somebody is going to have their heart broken, but that is just the nature of playing in a National Championship game."

Saturday's game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. EST and air on ESPNU.