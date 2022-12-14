Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bow to the snowplow in ColoradoDavid HeitzColorado State
Denver may pay $1.8 million for fire department uniformsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
Denver Received 76 Migrants After the City Declared an Emergency DeclarationTom HandyDenver, CO
5 Most Romantic Hotels In Denver, Colorado. They’re AwesomeWrld_FaymuzDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single night
After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants arrived overnight Friday. Additional 76 migrants arrive in Denver in single …. After Mayor Michael Hancock issued an emergency declaration for the city and county on Thursday, an additional 76 migrants...
Missing Thornton mother of two found safe
A missing Thornton woman and mother of two was found safe Sunday and is being evaluated, according to police.
KDVR.com
Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop
A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports. Fire destroys woman’s hard-fought dog-grooming shop. A dog grooming salon in Lyons is now boarded up after a fire tore through the shop on Thursday. Courtney Fromm reports.
Driver clocked going 103 mph in Boulder
Boulder police are reminding everyone to drive safely this holiday season after catching one driver going 40 mph over the speed limit.
1 injured in cottonwood stand explosion on Poudre River bike trail in Fort Collins
Not much is known about what led up to it, but according to Poudre Fire, a cottonwood stand in their jurisdiction exploded Sunday morning around 6 a.m.
Police searching for shooting suspect in Denver
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspect in a shooting Saturday morning according to a news release. Police responded to the shooting near the Bear Valley Club condominiums at 3663 S. Sheridan Blvd. this morning. The victim, an adult female, was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
KDVR.com
Wheat Ridge police can now seize cars
The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. The Wheat Ridge police chief spoke with FOX31 about how those misbehaving with their cars can get them taken away. Evan Kruegel reports. Denver weather: Sunshine with...
Jeffco shooting suspect located, threat to public lifted
Deputies in Jefferson County were searching for a shooting suspect that left a woman with life-threatening injuries, but now, she is in stable condition and the suspect is in custody.
Suspect in Jefferson County shooting located in Wheat Ridge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said it has located a suspect accused of shooting a woman Saturday morning. JCSO said they received a 911 call at 8:15 a.m. for a shooting in the area of 3600 S. Sheridan Blvd just south of US Highway 285.
Cold case: What happened to Patricia Cordova in 2005?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Adams County Sheriff's Office are working to find out what happened to a 47-year-old woman who was last seen in 17 years ago.
Neighbors on edge after Jefferson County shooting
Neighbors are on edge following a shooting at the Bear Valley Club apartment complex in Jefferson County Saturday morning.
KDVR.com
Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants arrive in the city
Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s efforts to shelter an influx of migrants from the southern border and issued an emergency declaration for the city and county. Denver issues emergency declaration after 900+ migrants …. Mayor Michael Hancock provided an update Thursday on the city’s...
KDVR.com
DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off
Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said connecting employees and their families to every service, from substance abuse and mental health treatment to chiropractic work, has been one of the best investments the department has made during his tenure. DougCo sheriff: Deputy wellness investment pays off. Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock...
Denver Police Department to give away hundreds of gun locks Saturday
The Denver Police Department will be giving away several hundred gun locks to citizens on Saturday in an effort to reduce firearm-related violence.
KKTV
Woman shot in apparent road rage case in Colorado, search for suspect underway
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a suspect is underway after a 58-year-old woman was reportedly shot in Wheat Ridge on Wednesday. The shooting happened near 38th Avenue and Vance Street east of Wadsworth Boulevard at about 8 p.m.. “Initial reports suggest the victim vehicle may have cut...
Coroner: Suspect in interstate pursuit shot self
A Fort Collins man died following a nearly hour-long pursuit along Interstate 76 on Wednesday. Collin Roberts's vehicle was spun out by pursuing officers, then one gunshot was fired by an officer and Roberts each, according to investigators. Thursday, the Weld County Coroner's Office announced its determination that Roberts died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A Greeley Police Department spokesman, speaking on behalf of the multi-agency Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT), confirmed Thursday that team will continue to look into the incident because an officer did shoot at the suspect's vehicle. The incident began just before 11:30 a.m. when residents in...
Woman last seen on Dec. 6 has since been located safely
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen leaving Skyridge Medical Center over a week ago.
Colorado federal employee accused of creating fake children to receive dead relatives' benefits
Justin Skiff, a Social Security Administration employee, is accused of creating 10 fake identities of children to claim "surviving child" benefits of real people who passed away. The 36-year-old Castle Pines resident appeared in federal court in Denver on Thursday. He faces charges of wire fraud, social security frand, and money laundering. Skiff's actions led to the theft of approximately $310,601.44 from the Social Security Administration, according to a press release released by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado. RELATED Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas, charged with wire fraud and conspiracy in U.S. Case documents allege Skiff's thefts...
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Comments / 1