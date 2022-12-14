ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Construction industry expected to see job losses amid mild recession in 2023

By Bryant Maddrick
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TnZk_0jis3hqx00

An economic forecast by the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) says the Greater Kansas City area is headed for a mild recession with many job losses impacting the construction industry.

“We expect construction will be hard hit, but also quick to rebound because we do expect that interest rates will come down, not next year, but the year after and as they do, construction will pick back up," Frank Lenk with the Mid-America Regional Council said.

The organization reports about 15,000 job losses in 2023. The economic forecast reports the Kansas City area is trailing behind the nation.

“What we say about Kansas City’s economy is doesn’t boom as high, but it doesn’t bust as low and that true," explained Lenk. "The problem is the periods of recovery are not booming as high, those last much longer than the periods where we’re not busting as low. We tend to be pretty short periods of no more than about a year or so.”

People in the construction industry are not surprised by MARC's economic forecast.

"I think it tends to be fairly well known in the industry. But many of the good sized companies have thought about it and prepared themselves for those things coming," said Mike Parks with Ryan Construction. "The 2008 recessions taught many good companies what they needed to figure out before it happened again and we were able to do that as well.”

Parks said the despite the expectations, the employment picture for the company still remains strong, but some changes will be seen in 2023.

"As a whole, projects may delay a month of two for starts in 2023, but we don’t expect any major changes for those projects," Parks said.

John McPherson, owner of JLM Construction says the company's outlook also still looks strong too.

“Sometimes I’m glad that I’m just a little bit smaller because I don’t have to worry about laying anybody off at this time," said McPherson said.

McPherson explained changes in the local economy are not a surprise.

“When I go into Home Depot and Lowes, it’s not as busy as it was this summer and when I go and see that it gives me a red flag,” said McPherson

McPherson added while he sees some struggles, he's confident about the future.

“As remodelers we’ll see a lot of people still wanting to do projects because they’ll like hey with this interest rate, I’m staying right here at home.”

Lenk with the Mid-America Regional Council said a mild recession could start in early 2023, but there could be a quick rebound in 2024 and a full recovery by 2026.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
agupdate.com

Weed control struggles through drought

Moisture is key to activating herbicides, and for those dealing with drought in the Midwest this season, it may have been tough to come by. Despite that lack of activation, University of Missouri Extension plant pathologist Kevin Bradley said it didn’t lead to too much extra weed pressure. “I...
MISSOURI STATE
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Bayer to settle for $698 million over pollution claims; retail sales fall

Spire scored a victory Thursday in the contentious fight over a natural gas pipeline in Missouri and Illinois. Federal officials granted the the St. Louis utility a certificate to operate its Spire STL Pipeline, which environmental groups had taken legal action to avoid. Elsewhere, Bayer has reached another sizable settlement over a product inherited in its 2018 purchase of Creve Coeur-based Monsanto. The German conglomerate agreed to pay nearly $700 million to end a lawsuit with Oregon over claims of PCB pollution resulting from Monsanto products. Plus, retail sales dropped 0.6% from October to November, with furniture, electronics and home and garden stores all seeing declines. Scroll down for those stories and all of Friday's business news.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Health Insurance Coverage Increases for MO Kids During Pandemic

(KMAland) -- A new Georgetown University report showed the number of uninsured children in Missouri dropped during the pandemic thanks to a shift in federal policy. In 2019, Missouri had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children, but a pandemic-related expansion in federal Medicaid coverage drove the number down to 86,000 in 2021.
MISSOURI STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Public input requested on U.S. 61 expressway EIS re-evaluation study

HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is conducting a public survey to gather input on the U.S. 61 Expressway EIS re-evaluation study. The public survey period will conclude Dec. 30. In a press release, MoDOT project manager Christopher Knapp said, “It is important our engineers have a...
HANNIBAL, MO
lakeexpo.com

ENERGY CRISIS: Thousands Of Missourians Without Propane After Gas Company Abruptly Closes

A propane gas company's sudden closure has left thousands of Missourians across the state without gas this holiday season. Customers with Boonville-based Gygr-Gas have seen their propane tanks been left low or empty and the company has not communicated with customers for months. Gygr-Gas made no public announcement of the closure and according to former employees who spoke with KOMU 8, all seven people on staff were told on Wednesday that they would be fired with no severance pay since the company was not financially stable and was told it needed to liquidate its business. Gygr-Gas served over 42 counties including Columbia, Boonville and Versailles.
MISSOURI STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

Public invited to proposed $99M water hike hearing, Missouri American Water

JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s your chance to speak out about a $99-million water rate hike request. The Missouri Public Service Commission will host public hearings on the Missouri American Water Company case. They’ll be online on January 17th and 18th. There will be additional public hearings in-person...
JOPLIN, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Royals declare 'our conclusion is clear' on downtown ballpark

The Royals believe a new downtown ballpark is best move for the future of the team, telling 350 people at a public event Tuesday that it would cost less than rebuilding Kauffman Stadium and bring much more economic benefit to the community. “For the Royals, our conclusion is clear,” said...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER IN RESPONSE TO GYGR-GAS CLOSURE

Governor Mike Parson signed Executive Order 22-08 to waive section 323.030 and 2 CSR 90-10.019 to allow registered Missouri liquefied petroleum gas companies to fill containers previously owned by Gygr-Gas on Thursday, December 15, 2022. Gygr-Gas has reportedly ceased all business operations and is no longer serving its customers, leaving several thousand Missourians across 42 counties without propane service to their Gygr-Gas owned propane containers.
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.
MISSOURI STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy