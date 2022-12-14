4-day school week: Innovative or an inconvenience?

The talk of the town square on Wednesday is centered around what will happen in Independence schools next year.

The Independence School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to move its instruction schedule to four days a week instead of the traditional five.

Some parents running their own small businesses on the square welcome the change, in hopes in will draw teachers to the district.

“The district has to focus on kids first and then staff and then the parents figure it out," said Beckie Fite, the owner of Sonshine Sports Apparel. "We just do. And so, if we have teachers who are hating life and being miserable that’s not good for them and it’s not good for the kids, we have to do something. We have to say this current model isn’t working. What can we do to fix it?”

Across the square, Happy Trails Esthetics owner Laura Roesch worried her kids could fall behind with one less day of teaching each week.

“If it hurts my kids education then I will. I have no issues either moving out of the district or turning to private school,” Roesch said. “I am lucky enough to be able to have those options, but I know there are so many people around here that don’t have those options, so that’s truly what my concern is.”

A pain point for many parents KSHB 41 talked to is childcare. The district is providing some options on Monday’s free of charge, others cost $30 to $40 a day per child.

Parents who own their own businesses said their jobs allow more flexibility than someone with a standard 9-5.

“It’s very much a place that you know your child is safe and you know that you have the care from 9 to 4 every day,” Roesch said. “Then it’s all the sudden off the table for you? That’s a huge deal for a lot of people and a lot of families.”

The district’s options for families and students on those Monday’s when there is no school ranges from activities to invite-only additional learning. Most of those choices don’t provide transportation.

