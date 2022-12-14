ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

Mid-Continent Public Library announces plans for new East Independence Branch

By Tod Palmer
 4 days ago
Mid-Continent Public Library announced plans Wednesday to open a third library branch in Independence in 2024.

The new location, the East Independence Branch, will be built on a 5 1/2-acre plat south of Interstate 70 and east of Little Blue Parkway.

Construction will begin next year, according to a release from Mid-Continent Public Library.

The library system’s board of trustees approved plans Tuesday evening to build the new facility on land acquired earlier this year in a deal with Lane 4 Property Group, which involved swapping the old Red Bridge Branch building in Kansas City, Missouri.

The East Independence Branch will be approximately 12,500 square feet. It will include a community program room, meetings rooms, a children’s area and outdoor seating.

Voters passed Proposition L in 2016, which increased funding to Mid-Continent Public Library for the renovation of all existing branches and construction of several new branches.

The library system provides regular updates on the progress of capital projects.

Kansas City, MO
