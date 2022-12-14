ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
NBC Sports

How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing

For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player

A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NBC Sports

Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division

The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports

Why Harris never ruled out a return to Eagles

Anthony Harris’ time with the Eagles ended on Aug. 30. Then it ended again a few days later. It can be tricky revisiting a relationship that did not end well, but the Eagles and Harris are doing exactly that. “I guess wilder things have probably happened,” Harris said at...
HARRIS TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports

Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries

The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports

Steelers hold off Panthers to win 24-16

For at least one more week, the Steelers have kept their long streak alive of seasons without a losing record. Playing ball-control offense and very strong run defense, Pittsburgh was able to handle Carolina on Sunday for a 21-13 victory. The Steelers took full command of the game to start...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Clark: Purdy playing the best of any 49ers QB this season

The 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, which somehow might be a blessing in disguise. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy now under center for San Francisco, ESPN's Ryan Clark believes the 22-year-old is delivering the best play at the position this season for the 49ers. "You have...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

