Read full article on original website
Related
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
NBC Sports
Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview
Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
Bengals force four turnovers in win after Tom Brady 'fairly tough' remark
The Bengals took exception to Tom Brady calling their defense merely "fairly tough" last week and responded by forcing four turnovers in a 34-23 win.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
NBC Sports
How Vikings' win vs. Colts affects 49ers' NFC standing
For three quarters of football on Saturday, it appeared as if the 49ers would receive a boost in the NFC standings as the Indianapolis Colts pummeled the Minnesota Vikings. But San Francisco fans did not, in fact, "like that" when Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins led a historic comeback after being down 33-0 to start the second half, pulling off a 39-36 victory in overtime to clinch the NFC North.
NBC Sports
Ex-Patriots coach hospitalized after collision with Saints player
A scary scene unfolded Sunday in New Orleans before the Saints' game against the Atlanta Falcons. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees had to be taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with a Saints player who was practicing punt returns at Caesars Super Dome, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein.
KHON2
NFL Hawaii Tracker: Kahuku’s Alohi Gilman continuing to prove worth for Chargers
Gilman impressed again in his second consecutive start at safety for the Chargers.
NBC Sports
Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB
Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
NBC Sports
Broncos are making the smart move with Russell Wilson
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is cleared to play on Sunday against the Cardinals, a rare winnable game for a beleaguered Denver team. Wilson won’t even be in uniform. It’s the smart move by the Broncos. Wilson’s Week 14 concussion was more jarring than most, with his head ramming...
NBC Sports
How 49ers will approach final games after clinching division
The 49ers became the second NFC team to secure a playoff spot Thursday night with their division-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. But even so, coach Kyle Shanahan isn't taking his foot off the gas pedal with just three games to go in the 2022 NFL regular season.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
NBC Sports
Why Harris never ruled out a return to Eagles
Anthony Harris’ time with the Eagles ended on Aug. 30. Then it ended again a few days later. It can be tricky revisiting a relationship that did not end well, but the Eagles and Harris are doing exactly that. “I guess wilder things have probably happened,” Harris said at...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
NBC Sports
Ravens lose Marcus Peters, Calais Campbell to injuries
The Ravens have lost two defensive stalwarts to injuries today against the Browns. Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a calf injury and has been ruled out. And Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell suffered a knee injury, and while his status has not been confirmed, he limped to the locker room and didn’t look like he was going to be in any condition to return to the game.
NBC Sports
Steelers hold off Panthers to win 24-16
For at least one more week, the Steelers have kept their long streak alive of seasons without a losing record. Playing ball-control offense and very strong run defense, Pittsburgh was able to handle Carolina on Sunday for a 21-13 victory. The Steelers took full command of the game to start...
NBC Sports
Clark: Purdy playing the best of any 49ers QB this season
The 49ers are on their third quarterback of the season, which somehow might be a blessing in disguise. With rookie quarterback Brock Purdy now under center for San Francisco, ESPN's Ryan Clark believes the 22-year-old is delivering the best play at the position this season for the 49ers. "You have...
NBC Sports
NFL highlights: Patriots lose to Raiders with all-time blunder on final play
If you thought the Miami Miracle was a bad loss for the New England Patriots, wait until you see how they gave away Sunday's Week 15 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots found a new and shockingly bad way to lose. It looked like the game was headed...
Pirates get OF Connor Joe from Rockies for prospect Nick Garcia
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.
NBC Sports
Patrick Peterson told Vikings offense at halftime: “We’re gonna get stops, you just need five touchdowns”
The Vikings trailed the Colts at halftime, 33-0. In the second half (and overtime), they accomplished the biggest comeback in NFL history. After the 39-36 overtime win, Minnesota coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that cornerback Patrick Peterson had a simple message for the offense at halftime. “We’re gonna get...
Comments / 0