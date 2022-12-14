ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Woman hospitalized in Kansas City after suspect throws rocks at her vehicle

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
A woman was hospitalized in Kansas City, Missouri, after a rock was thrown at her vehicle near Sycamore Avenue and east 72nd Street.

According to a KCPD incident report, the woman was driving in the area just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

An investigation found an unknown driver throwing rocks at vehicles in the area.

The woman was hit in the head, but was not immediately able to provide a statement due to her injuries.

A suspect was not immediately in custody.


Kansas City, MO
