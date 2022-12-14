ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

General manager Steve Keim taking leave of absence from Arizona Cardinals, citing health reasons

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tj8fH_0jis3W5q00

The hits just keep rolling in for the Arizona Cardinals. While they’re pretty much in a lost season at this point, no one wants to see a player like Kyler Murray get hurt , or for anyone’s health to be in danger. Unfortunately for Steve Keim, general manager of the Cardinals, he’s set to take some time away from the team.

According to Ian Rapoport , Keim is immediately taking a leave of absence, citing health reasons.

Here is the Cardinals’ official statement on the matter:

“Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence. Keim’s duties are being handled on an interim basis by vice president, player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president, pro personnel Adrian Wilson. Out of respect for privacy – which is required by law – the team will refrain from commenting further.

Arizona Cardinals’ statement on Steve Keim’s sudden leave of absence

Related: NFL coaching candidates: Best head coach, coordinator and GM candidates in 2023

Steve Keim means a lot to the Arizona Cardinals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C2pmj_0jis3W5q00
Rob Schumacher / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the Cardinals, it’s almost like a member of their family will be missing for an unknown amount of time. Keim has been with Arizona’s organization since 1999 when he began as a regional scout after his playing career wrapped up in 1997.

He’s spent the past 23 years working his way up the ladder, where he’s operated as the team’s GM since 2013.

While the Cardinals haven’t enjoyed much luck this season, Keim has a career 80-76-2 record as a football executive with the team. The Cardinals have made the playoffs three times during his tenure, which has included selecting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall back in 2019.

The specifics of Keim’s ailments are unknown. At this point, we can only hope for his health to improve as soon as possible.

Related: 5 difficult decisions Arizona Cardinals must make after Kyler Murray injury news

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
NBC Sports

Purdy cracks awesome one-liner on Kittle in postgame interview

Brock Purdy showed a little jokester side of his personality Thursday night, as the 49ers' rookie quarterback becomes more comfortable as the starter. After leading San Francisco to a 21-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field, Purdy and George Kittle appeared on "TNF Nightcap," where the 22-year-old poked fun at the veteran tight end.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy humbly credits Jimmy G, Lance for success as 49ers' QB

Brock Purdy is humble and wise beyond his years. After the 49ers' 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night at Lumen Field, the rookie quarterback was asked how great it felt to record a victory over Tom Brady in his first career start last Sunday at Levi's Stadium, followed by beating the Seahawks to win the NFC West just four days later.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
The Spun

MLB Star Outfielder Reportedly Makes Free Agency Decision

All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi is heading back to the American League Central. According to Jesse Rogers of ESPN, the White Sox are signing Benintendi to a five-year, $75 million contract. Benintendi spent the first half of the 2022 season with the Royals. He was then dealt to the Yankees before...
CHICAGO, IL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy