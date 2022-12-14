ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FL GOP and insurance companies won big in this week’s special session; Dems call it a ‘bailout’

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=070MJ2_0jis3Pul00

Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and key committee heads address the press on Dec. 14, 2022, following the conclusion of a three-day special session on insurance reform. Credit: Michael Moline

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The Florida Legislature’s special session on insurance reform ended Wednesday in an air of inevitability: The House gave final passage to a bill extending a $1 billion subsidy to insurance companies but doing little to decrease premiums any time soon or provide relief for ordinary homeowners.

The bill creates a fund in that amount to help carriers purchase reinsurance against their risks in a chancy Florida market — this after creating a similar, $2 billion reinsurance fund as recently as May. The measure furthermore would make it harder for policyholders to retain attorneys to help them force carriers to pay in full.

Additionally, it would drive customers of Citizens Property Insurance Corp. Florida’s insurer of last resort, into significantly pricier policies on the private market. And most Citizens policy holders must purchase and maintain flood insurance coverage over the coming years that is at least equivalent to the coverage provided by the National Flood Insurance Program. That flood insurance would be on top of regular premiums.

The Legislature also passed property tax relief for hurricane victims whose homes are uninhabitable and a discount toll program for frequent commuters using Florida’s network of toll roads.

House Speaker Paul Renner cast the products of three days’ debate this week as at least a start on easing the burdens on taxpayers imposed by escalating insurance rates, catastrophic damage from hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and general inflation.

“We don’t get to pick the moment we’re in, but this moment’s delivered three blows to all of our citizens: two terrible hurricanes; a property insurance market that has been teetering on the verge of collapse; and runaway inflation,” Renner told reporters following adjournment.

“Today, we addressed relief for all three categories,” he said.

Nursing wounds

Democrats, having failed to steer the House and Senate GOP supermajorities to provide direct relief to ordinary Floridians, nursed their wounds during a post-session press conference.

“Florida House Republicans and senators just passed a bill that provides a $1 billion bailout to insurance companies and no real rate relief to Florida homeowners,” Democratic caucus chair Fentrice Driskell said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ysjU8_0jis3Pul00

Fentrice Driskell, leader of Democrats in the Florida House, addresses a news conference on Dec. 14, 2022. Credit: Michael Moline

The legislation does little to force insurers to administer claims more quickly and fairly, instead making it harder for policyholders to retain attorneys to help them pursue claims, Driskell continued. Neither does it address the degree to which industry’s internal financial practices may contribute to market volubility.

“We’re at a time when Florida has its largest budget surplus in history and rather directly help homeowners we provided a bailout to the industry,” she said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who asked the Legislature to convene the special session after being pressed on insurance and housing costs during his reelection campaign this year, was conspicuous by his absence this week, although he was said to have been involved in crafting the legislation behind the scenes.

The governor also was pursuing a separate priority, about COVID safeguards and vaccines; he has asked the Florida Supreme Court to convene a grand jury to investigate that matter.

At least eight insurance companies have entered receivership in Florida since 2019, five of them during 2022 alone. Florida insurers together ran $1 billion in the red during 2020 and 2021; the last time they showed a profit was in 2016.

Market forces

Part of the problem is that the global reinsurance market has tightened, making it harder for carriers operating in Florida to hedge against catastrophic risks endemic to the Florida market. The $1 billion Florida Optional Reinsurance Assistance program the Legislature just passed is designed to help them pay the reinsurance deductibles required under state regulation. Without it, they statutorily would be barred from selling policies here.

The bill also targets policyholders lawsuits against carriers they accuse of dilatory claims policies. Homeowners now will be barred from assigning their claims to their contractors or attorneys, generally more sophisticated litigants against well-lawyered carriers. And the bill repeals a law passed in 1893 requiring carriers to pay legal fees incurred by policyholders who beat them in court.

Carriers had gunning for those practices for years if not decades.

“Litigation isn’t the problem — it’s the scapegoat,” Ron Haynes of the Florida Justice Association, representing plaintiffs’ attorneys, said in a written statement.

“Behind every lawsuit is a homeowner or business owner who has been underpaid or wrongfully denied coverage. These people are desperate to repair their homes or restore their businesses. Policyholders are living up to their end of the bargain under the insurance contract. It’s time the Legislature put real reforms in place to ensure insurance companies do the same,” Haynes continued.

Bill sponsors conceded their fixes may take 18 months or more to result in lower rates, if then. It could depend on whatever new market or climatological events lay in store.

“We’re in a very grim reality with respect to the property insurance market. As you know, we don’t get to pick the reality or the market we’re in. We have to try to fix it,” Renner said.

“What I am confident of is that today we have fixed the property insurance market. That does not mean that tomorrow your insurance rates are going to go down, because tomorrow’s premiums are based on the storms of the last year and the few years preceding that. We still have a window of Irma claims to be filed.”

That storm hit in 2017.

‘New money’

“But this will begin the process of bringing new money into the state, both with respect to private insurance at the domestic [in-state] level but also reinsurance. It will take time, but I am confident that we have set the measures in place that are necessary to restore a healthy market like we enjoyed not so many years ago,” Renner continued.

Driskell lamented the focus on the carriers rather than homeowners.

“Hopefully, homeowners are watching and paying attention. We always talk about how elections have consequences. This is a substantial consequence. We believe that every Floridian deserves the freedom to be healthy, prosperous, and safe. But, along with that, we have to have voters who make sure they hold their elected officials accountable at the ballot box.

“They’re already feeling the pain and it’s only going to escalate,” she said. “And they need to remember that, and they need to remember the next time around to make sure they elect candidates who actually reflect their values.”

The post FL GOP and insurance companies won big in this week’s special session; Dems call it a ‘bailout’ appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

DeSantis expects 'constitutional carry' to pass

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday, Dec. 16, that he expects lawmakers during the 2023 regular legislative session to pass a major change in Florida gun laws. The change would allow what supporters call “constitutional carry.”. Under current law, people who want to carry guns must get concealed weapon licenses...
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

DeSantis to Make Major Toll Changes. What It Means for Drivers?

Florida tolls are about to change. Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill offering relief to frequent commuters and families using toll roads across the Sunshine State. The signed Senate Bill 6A, establishing the Toll Relief Program through the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), will provide toll rebates to commuters who use their transponder 35 or more times in a month and will receive a 50% toll credit to their account. According to DeSantis, this guarantees that Floridians, not tourists, will profit from the refund scheme.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A big bailout for insurers and fewer rights for consumers | Editorial

This week’s choreographed three-day legislative special session on property insurance gave Floridians a good look at what unchecked one-party rule looks like. It’s arrogant. Consumers get hurt. The public loses. Legislators convened to deal with a property insurance crisis. It was Tallahassee’s third try in two years to rescue an insurance market teetering on the edge of collapse in a state ...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs insurance, hurricane bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anticipating the need for more legislation about the state’s troubled property-insurance system, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed bills intended to stabilize the insurance industry and provide $751.5 million for people and communities recovering from hurricanes. DeSantis signed the bills two days after lawmakers finished...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

DeSantis Goes After Businesses For E-Verify Noncompliance

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) is cracking down on employment of unauthorized aliens through usage of the E-Verify system. Six companies, however, have not complied. The Florida Dept. of Economic Opportunity is sending their final letters to these six companies, demanding they comply with the E-Verify law within 30 days.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Holy hell: The dangers in rising religious exemptions to school vaccinations in Florida

It’s not surprising to learn that required vaccinations for Florida schoolchildren are at a 10-year low. I’m not talking about COVID-19 vaccines. These are the routine “Part A” vaccinations required for incoming kindergarten students, the shots that immunize them from communicable diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza B, hepatitis B, tetanus, and diphtheria.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help?

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday approved what Democrats have called a billion-dollar “bailout” for the property insurance industry, even as ordinary homeowners wait for lower premiums for policy holders. “Floridians are losing yet again. I worry for our neighbors on fixed incomes. How many people are going to lose their homes before this ‘trickle down’ […] The post DeSantis signs billion-dollar insurance industry subsidy; but will ordinary homeowners get help? appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Where Does Florida Rank for Parent Empowerment in Education?

Florida was ranked as the number one state in the country for parent empowerment, according to the Center for Education Reform’s Parent Power! Index. Governor Ron DeSantis, who has campaigned as being a champion for parents’ rights, celebrated the results. The annual Parent Power! Index debuted in 1999...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

‘This is just the beginning’: DeSantis signs into law 1-year toll discount program, vows to do more

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law a new toll discount initiative for frequent commuters, but it will only last a year, from Jan. 1. to Dec. 31, 2023. “This is one thing we are going to do. But we are going to do much more in terms of tax relief for people throughout […] The post ‘This is just the beginning’: DeSantis signs into law 1-year toll discount program, vows to do more appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking

Quality Journalism for Critical Times When the history books about Donald Trump are written – and believe me, there will be many – Georgia will have earned a place of pride. It’s only a mild exaggeration to say that Georgia has been to Trump what Waterloo was to Napoleon, what Saratoga was to King George and his redcoats, what Gettysburg […] The post Georgia’s gift to Trump is a lump of coal in stocking appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
GEORGIA STATE
WCJB

Gov. DeSantis signs measure to provide savings on toll-roads

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed a $500 million measure that will provide savings to frequent toll-road users, one of three bills approved during a special legislative session this week. The bill, which expands on a current rebate program, will take effect January 1 and remain...
FLORIDA STATE
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
599K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy