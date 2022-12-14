ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

WSET

Student brings BB gun to Yellow Branch Elementary

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents of students at Yellow Branch Elementary received a concerning message Thursday. According to the school, a student brought an Airsoft BB gun to school. But the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any BBs or cartridges, the school said.
WSET

Gov. Youngkin addresses 'mixed' Virginia labor force statistics, challenges

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is addressing Virginia's labor force following a November economic indicators report. Younkin announced Friday the number of employed residents dropped by 7,426 in November and according to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia showed little change, decreasing by 519 to 4,347,555.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces new permit streamlining and transparency process

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. According to Youngkin, the DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Former Virginia first lady dies at age 97

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A former first lady of the Commonwealth of Virginia has died, Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday. According to Kaine, his mother-in-law, Virginia Holton died surrounded by family. "Today I mourn the death of my mother-in-law Virginia Holton. Known to all as 'Jinks,' she led...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
AUSTIN, TX
WSET

Southwest Virginia fire station battling fires at new heights

ST. PAUL, Va. (WCYB) — Imagine being in a burning building with smoke so thick, you can't see where you're going, or where the fire is coming from. That was the case for Assistant Fire Chief Travis Stanley, and St. Paul firefighters at a recent house fire. Stanley told...
SAINT PAUL, VA
WSET

VDOT explains how roads are treated during winter weather conditions

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As Virginians hit the road despite wintery conditions, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is doing what it can to make sure you reach your destination. VDOT's spokesperson Len Stevens said that the way they treat the roads is different for different situations. They explained...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

VDOT temporarily lifting lane closures to ease holiday travel

(WSET) — With Christmas and the New Year right around the corner, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is hoping to ease your travel this holiday season. VDOT is planning on pausing most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads for the following days:
VIRGINIA STATE

