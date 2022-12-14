Read full article on original website
Related
WSET
Student brings BB gun to Yellow Branch Elementary
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Parents of students at Yellow Branch Elementary received a concerning message Thursday. According to the school, a student brought an Airsoft BB gun to school. But the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any BBs or cartridges, the school said.
WSET
Bedford Co. high school student wins statewide holiday traffic safety jingle contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A 10th-grade student at Liberty High School, Laci Craig, is the statewide high school division winner of the 2022 Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Jingle Contest. The contest began as a challenge for students, ages 11-19, to create a safe driving jingle,...
WSET
'It is happening today:' Miyares addresses rise in antisemitism at colleges nationwide
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Friday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter off to public colleges across the Commonwealth after a disturbing nationwide trend. Miyares sent the letter to address a recent rise of antisemitism at universities across the U.S. According to his letter, a recently released...
WSET
Virginia mental health providers react to Gov. Youngkin's behavioral services plan
(WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling for over $230 million to be allocated toward mental health and behavioral services in his proposed budget. One mental health service provider on the Southside thinks it's vital. "It's a much-needed approach as it does seemingly address mental health challenges that we...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin addresses 'mixed' Virginia labor force statistics, challenges
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin is addressing Virginia's labor force following a November economic indicators report. Younkin announced Friday the number of employed residents dropped by 7,426 in November and according to BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics (“LAUS”, or “the household survey”), the labor force in Virginia showed little change, decreasing by 519 to 4,347,555.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces new permit streamlining and transparency process
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — This week, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the release of a new platform at the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to streamline and provide transparency to the public on the permitting process. According to Youngkin, the DEQ platform will enable permit applicants, as well as...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin asks Virginia inspector general to investigate hiring of Austin Edwards
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has asked the inspector general of Virginia to investigate the hiring of Austin Edwards by Virginia State Police. A statement was sent to News 5 by the governor's office Friday morning. Edwards was hired by Virginia State Police earlier this year. The...
WSET
Former Virginia first lady dies at age 97
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A former first lady of the Commonwealth of Virginia has died, Senator Tim Kaine announced on Friday. According to Kaine, his mother-in-law, Virginia Holton died surrounded by family. "Today I mourn the death of my mother-in-law Virginia Holton. Known to all as 'Jinks,' she led...
WSET
Special election for 24th House District set following the death of Del. Campbell
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin and House Speaker Todd Gilbert on Saturday announced writs of election declaring a special election in the 24th House District for January 10, 2023. The seat was previously held by The Honorable Ronnie Campbell, who died on Tuesday. On Thursday, Campbell's wife...
WSET
School winter break burdens food-insecure families with getting food
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Children in Central Texas are out of school for winter break, or they are about to be. For food-insecure families, the recess presents a problem. During the last couple of years, there has been an extra focus and federal funding to ensure all kids were fed. In 2022, however, things are different. Between federal waivers lapsing earlier this year, and inflation, food-insecure families might be looking at a struggle to feed their kids while school is out.
WSET
'Avoid driving right now': VDOT warns of icy roads in Central Virginia
(WSET) — Friday morning began with black ice on roads across Central Virginia, which has led to what VDOT says are car crashes all throughout the region. Be aware while driving to work or school of ice for your own car, and be cautious around other drivers as well.
WSET
Thieves using legal technology that helps them unlock your car and Wi-Fi
NORMAN, OKLA. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma man is warning residents there about technology that allows thieves to unlock your car or access your Wi-Fi. He says someone who lives nearby has been hitting up cars – that residents swore they had locked – using legally purchased technology.
WSET
Southwest Virginia fire station battling fires at new heights
ST. PAUL, Va. (WCYB) — Imagine being in a burning building with smoke so thick, you can't see where you're going, or where the fire is coming from. That was the case for Assistant Fire Chief Travis Stanley, and St. Paul firefighters at a recent house fire. Stanley told...
WSET
VDOT explains how roads are treated during winter weather conditions
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — As Virginians hit the road despite wintery conditions, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is doing what it can to make sure you reach your destination. VDOT's spokesperson Len Stevens said that the way they treat the roads is different for different situations. They explained...
WSET
VDOT temporarily lifting lane closures to ease holiday travel
(WSET) — With Christmas and the New Year right around the corner, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is hoping to ease your travel this holiday season. VDOT is planning on pausing most highway work zones and lifting most lane closures on interstates and other major roads for the following days:
Comments / 1