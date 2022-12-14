Blake Pennock leaves Ocean Springs to coach football for another Coast program

Gulfport High School has announced the hiring of Ocean Springs football coach Blake Pennock to the same position.

Pennock coached the Greyhounds for three seasons, amassing a 32-5 record and two district titles. Under Pennock, the Greyhounds became the first 6A school in South Mississippi to reach the South State title game since OSHS originally did so in 2009.

“Blake Pennock was at the top of my list from the very beginning,” Gulfport athletic director Matt Walters told the Sun Herald. “Just because of his reputation and the things he had done... I think this is going to change the landscape of football in Mississippi.”

Pennock began his head coaching career at Pass Christian in 2019 when he led the Pirates to an 8-4 season with a playoff win in his lone season there.

This is his third stop on the Coast and he’ll be taking over a program that he himself beat out for the Region 4-6A title in each of the last two seasons.

“I think people look at Gulfport and see all the athletes we have and the great resources we have and the tradition of winning,” Walters said of Pennock’s decision. “I think they look at all these things and say, ‘there’s no reason Gulfport can’t be in the same breath as the Madison Centrals and the Tupelos and the Brandons...’ I’m not interested in being the best on the Coast, I’m interested in being the best in Mississippi.”

The Admirals were 9-3 and made the playoffs for the seventh time in the last eight years, but have not won a district title since 2019. Gulfport, as well as Ocean Springs, is moving into the newly-created seventh classification next summer.

Pennock is replacing John Archie, who stepped down to focus on his role in administration .

The Ocean Springs job is now open, as is the Moss Point job following Eugene Harmon’s retirement .