Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the outskirts of Selah on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 391 Adobe Way around 12:40 p.m., and found the front left corner of the house, where an attached garage was located, on fire, said Selah Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie, who called for a second alarm around 12:50 p.m.

SELAH, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO