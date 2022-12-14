ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Opinion: A special young man leaves a legacy of compassion

Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget. Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person. And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High...
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Firefighters respond to house fire north of Selah

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the outskirts of Selah on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 391 Adobe Way around 12:40 p.m., and found the front left corner of the house, where an attached garage was located, on fire, said Selah Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie, who called for a second alarm around 12:50 p.m.
SELAH, WA
KXLY

22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
WENATCHEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA
kpq.com

Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole

A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
WENATCHEE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Man sentenced to 80 years for 2018 brutal Yakima home-invasion rape

A Gleed man convicted of brutally raping a 12-year-old girl in 2018 will have to spend at least 80 years in prison. Daniel John Arnold, 34, was sentenced Monday to an indeterminate sentence of 80 years to life in connection with the Jan. 23, 2018, home-invasion attack near South 32nd Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
YAKIMA, WA
KHQ Right Now

Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash

KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
KITTITAS, WA
ifiberone.com

36-year-old jailed after 8,000 fentanyl pills seized from East Wenatchee home

EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man was arrested Friday on numerous drug charges after detectives say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills at the man’s home. Shawn James Drummond, 36, was booked into jail for delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin and one count of possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to deliver.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

