Yakima Herald Republic
Opinion: A special young man leaves a legacy of compassion
Some people only get a short time in this world, yet they make their mark on it quickly. They touch our lives in profound ways we never forget. Clearly, Fritz Weresch was that kind of a person. And though his life ended Dec. 8, hundreds of the West Valley High...
Goldendale Washington Reindeer Joyfully Tries To Fly in Viral Video
A Washington State Reindeer Has Gone Viral On Tik Tok. If you need your day made, there's a viral Tik Tok video that's gone viral as a reindeer is so filled with joy, she's almost ready to fly!. Have You Been To The Reindeer Farm Near Goldendale Washington?. Holly is...
KIMA TV
After decades of hanging Christmas lights, a local family is ending their tradition
YAKIMA -- A local family whose been decorating their house from lawn to roof with Christmas lights and decorations for over 3 decades is now calling it quits. The Larrick family has brought joy to their Terrace Heights neighborhood for about 33 years. They have Christmas decorations and thousands of...
FOX 11 and 41
MISSING: Runaway sisters in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for help locating two runaway sisters, Jezirae and Gloriana Mares. The two were last seen around the Lodges apartments on 72nd Avenue, according to YPD. Jezirae is 16 and Gloriana is 13, according to YPD. Anyone with information regarding their...
Authorities May Drain Pond At Park in Search For Yakima Boy
At the end of the 13th week and a 5-year-old Yakima boy is still missing still no answers from Yakima Police as they say the search continues. Lucian Mungia has been missing since September 10 from the play area at Yakima's Sarge Hubbard Park. Is the boy's body in the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Firefighters respond to house fire north of Selah
Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a home on the outskirts of Selah on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to 391 Adobe Way around 12:40 p.m., and found the front left corner of the house, where an attached garage was located, on fire, said Selah Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie, who called for a second alarm around 12:50 p.m.
KXLY
22-year-old dies in collision on U.S. 97 near Wenatchee
WENATCHEE, Wash. — A 22-year-old man died in a crash on U.S. Route 97 near Wenatchee. The crash occurred near Five Mill Creek Road on Wednesday morning. According to Washington State Patrol, a car was traveling southbound but lost traction and slid into the northbound lane. A semi truck...
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
kpq.com
Man Convicted of 1994 Murder Resentenced to Life Without Parole
A Wenatchee man convicted of murdering someone back in 1994 will continue serving his prison sentence of life without parole. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Travis Brandt resentenced 47-year-old Michael Randall Lauderdale to life without parole on Thursday. Back in 1994, a then 19-year-old Lauderdale was arrested for murdering 21-year-old...
Authorities make arrest in White Swan fatal stabbing
WHITE SWAN, Wash. – The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation Officers have arrested a man they believe to be responsible for a fatal stabbing that happened back in October of this year. Jerid Winters, 21, of White Swan, is facing charges in the killing of Julius Hill II, 38, of Wapato. Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office...
ifiberone.com
Hidden from road and too injured to move, motorist pulled from hidden wreckage near Ellensburg expected to survive
ELLENSBURG - It was a trip 30-year-old Zachary Dailey nearly never came back from, but the Yakima man is expected to survive, according to the Kittitas County Sheriff's deputy who helped save him. On Saturday, Dec. 3, Dailey was traveling from his home in Yakima to his girlfriend's Ellensburg residence...
nbcrightnow.com
4 injured, one killed in Kittitas County crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A two vehicle crash on SR 97 on December 3 left one person dead and four others injured. According to the Washington State Patrol a Honda Civic with two people in it was moving northbound on SR 97 when the driver lost control and moved into the southbound lanes of traffic.
ifiberone.com
Crushed, cold and nearly dead, stranded motorist too injured to contact anyone after crashing near Ellensburg saved
ELLENSBURG - A local man will likely live to see another Christmas thanks to the actions of his girlfriend and a swift response by first responders in Kittitas County over the weekend. On Sunday just after midnight, Kittitas County deputies and Ellensburg police went looking for a motorist who was...
Nationwide Report
22-Year-Old Donaciano Servin Killed And 2 Others Injured In A Fatal Crash In Wenatchee (Wenatchee, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Wenatchee. Officials confirmed that one person was killed and two others were injured due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near Five Mill Creek Road. A car was traveling southbound and lost...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man sentenced to 80 years for 2018 brutal Yakima home-invasion rape
A Gleed man convicted of brutally raping a 12-year-old girl in 2018 will have to spend at least 80 years in prison. Daniel John Arnold, 34, was sentenced Monday to an indeterminate sentence of 80 years to life in connection with the Jan. 23, 2018, home-invasion attack near South 32nd Avenue and West Nob Hill Boulevard.
KHQ Right Now
Blewett pass closed both directions after serious injury crash
KITTITAS, Wash. - According to the Washington State Patrol, a serious injury crash on SR 97 near milepost 170 has closed Blewett pass in both directions. If you're in the area you should expect delays. Avoid Blewett pass if possible. There is no estimated time for when the road will reopen.
ifiberone.com
36-year-old jailed after 8,000 fentanyl pills seized from East Wenatchee home
EAST WENATCHEE — An East Wenatchee man was arrested Friday on numerous drug charges after detectives say they seized thousands of fentanyl pills at the man’s home. Shawn James Drummond, 36, was booked into jail for delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and heroin and one count of possession of a counterfeit substance with intent to deliver.
