WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to make sure area kids receive gifts just in time for Christmas. Two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes, were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations and will be sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO