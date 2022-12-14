Read full article on original website
New Hanover County churches partner to help Toys for Tots
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A group of New Hanover County churches partnered with Toys for Tots to make sure area kids receive gifts just in time for Christmas. Two truckloads of toys, ranging from stuffed animals to bikes, were delivered at Hope Baptist Church for all Nations and will be sorted Friday, and distributed to families in the community over the weekend.
Brunswick County filmmaker to premiere Christmas over the weekend
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County filmmaker is hoping to remind people of the true meaning of Christmas, with a film she plans to premiere on Sunday, December 18. Sheena Vaught, owner of Tower 5 Media, was born and raised in Brunswick County. Her recent project “The Reason” is a Christmas film featuring Brunswick County talent.
Free Christmas Shop helps those in need
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Members of the community were able to stop by the ‘Free Christmas Shop’ on Saturday morning at the Greater Morning Star Apostolic Church in Wilmington. New and gently used toys and clothes were available, and families were able to pick a holiday stocking for...
City of Southport giving away mulch
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Southport Public Works Department will be giving away mulch, free of charge, by appointment only. “A backhoe will be onsite to assist in loading, and large requests will be accepted,” a news release states. To set a date and time, call 910-457-7935.
Wreaths Across America honors veterans at Wilmington National Cemetery
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wreaths Across America is a national event carried out at more than 2,700 locations in all 50 states, which includes Wilmington National Cemetery. Wreaths Across America honors our veterans and their families by laying wreaths at veteran’s gravesites not only to honor their death, but their life.
UNCW holding commencement ceremonies Friday and Saturday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Plenty of pomp and circumstance today and tomorrow, as UNCW holds its fall graduation ceremonies. All ceremonies will take place in Trask Coliseum, with livestream accessible on the university’s livestream page one hour before each ceremony is scheduled to begin. Ceremonies are separated by...
New Hanover County encourages non-profits to apply for funds
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The county is encouraging non-profits to apply for its Capacity Building Grants. A virtual information session was held Friday to answer questions about the grants and the application process. The program is part of the county’s ongoing efforts to help area non-profits that focus on...
The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie
Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swear in board of education members, elect chairs
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen, Pender and Columbus counties swore in the newly-elected board of education members and elected chairs at meetings this week. Bladen County Board of Education members Harfel Davis, Dennis Edwards, Steve Kwiatkowski, Keith Locklear, Gary Rhoda and Mackie Singletary took the oath of office on Dec. 12. Tim Benton was elected to chair, and Glenn McKoy was elected to vice-chair.
Former Onslow County Commissioner Ernie Wright dies
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A former member of the Onslow County commission passed away this morning. Ernie Wright served on the board from 1992 to 2000 and was first elected as vice chairman in 1996. The 69-year-old Wright moved to Onslow County in 1979, was a Marine veteran, and a...
More than 2,400 Seahawks awarded degrees during 103rd UNCW Commencement
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It was a weekend of celebration in Wilmington for summer and fall 2022 graduates. More than 2,400 Seahawks walked the stage to accept Doctoral, Master, and Undergraduate degrees from UNCW. Chancellor Aswani Volet took to the podium for his first commencement since becoming UNCW’s seventh...
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
UNCW makes changes to on-campus dining after community complaints
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Changes are coming for the Shore Dining Hall at UNCW after multiple complaints from parents and students. The university confirmed with WECT it received several complaints from the campus community about issues within the dining hall – like limited food options available to students on weekends.
NHCSO campaign helps raise money for Special Olympics
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office partnered with The Saw Mill Restaurant on Thursday for its annual ‘Tip-A-Cop’ campaign to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics North Carolina. All proceeds will go directly to the athletes’ expenses associated with the Games....
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 NC counties with the lowest cost of living
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — If inflation is getting you down, we’ve got 10 North Carolina counties you may want to give a second thought. SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living. To determine the cost of living, SmartAsset looked at the cost of […]
Pet of the Week: Abby from the Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Abby, an approximately 5-month-old Labrador retriever and pit bull terrier mix, is available for adoption from the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Animal Protective Services. Abby has a brindle coat and is very food motivated. According to her handlers, she loves to cuddle and enjoys...
First African-American elected to Onslow County Board of Commissioners passes away
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The first African-American voted to the Onslow County Board of Commissioners passed away on Friday. Onslow County Government posted on its Facebook page that Ernest “Ernie” Wright, died at age 69. He was on the board of commissioners from 1992-2000. He was first elected by the board to serve as vice […]
Full Court Press December 16, 2022
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 of Full Court Press is done. We are about a month in to the season, and we had some great matchups Friday night. 4) N. Brunswick (3-5, 1-2) 5) W. Brunswick (3-4, 1-2) 6) Topsail (2-5, 1-2) 7) Ashley (2-4, 0-3) 8) S....
Car flips after wreck at Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Road, one arrested
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Pkwy and N College Rd is currently blocking several lanes. One of the cars was flipped off the side of the road and left upside down after the crash at 4:14 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15.
Deactivation ceremony at New River Air Station marks end of an era
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – An event at New River Air Station on Friday marked the end of an era for one unit of Marines and Sailors. Friends, family and servicemembers gathered for a bittersweet moment as the HMH 366 Squadron was officially deactivated. It was time to say goodbye to the Hammerhead unit after 20+ years. The […]
