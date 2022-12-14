Read full article on original website
Patriots Kyle Dugger INT TD Cuts Raiders Lead, 17-10: WATCH
The New England Patriots once again turned to their defense to kick-start their dismal offense in Week 15. With the chance to advance their place in the 2022 postseason push in the AFC, the Pats are hoping to complete their west coast road trip with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom they are locked in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Sam Hubbard Suffers Injury, Won’t Return Against Bucs
TAMPA — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after suffering a left calf injury in the first half. The 27-year-old is a big part of Cincinnati's defense. Without him, they'll have to rely on Cam Sample and Joseph Ossai. Star defensive end...
Justin Fields Becomes Third QB In NFL History To Rush For 1,000 Yards In Single Season
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields became the third quarterback in NFL history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season during the Chicago Bears’ 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon. Fields, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, broke Bobby Douglass’...
Dolphins-Bills Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season when they loss, 32-29, against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs 30-24 Win Over the Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 15 game against the Houston Texans favored by two touchdowns, but Andy Reid's team didn't get that memo early on. After three quarters, it was the home team up by a score of 21-16 with plenty of momentum on their side. Following some back-and-forth in the final frame of regulation and a thrilling overtime stint, though, it was the Chiefs who came out on top by a final score of 30-24. With the win, Kansas City is now 11-3 on the season.
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
NFL Draft Profile: Michael Barrett, Linebacker, Michigan Wolverines
CHICAGO — Even when he isn’t anywhere close to his best, Jalen Hurts continues to spark the Eagles. On a frigid Sunday afternoon, with 20-plus mph winds gusting, the team’s starting quarterback looked far from the version of himself that fans and pundits have grown to adore this season. Hurts has catapulted himself atop the league’s MVP conversation with some jaw-dropping performances, but he has also been consistent with his approach and decision-making.
Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut
The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the...
‘It’s All Jerry!’ Odell Beckham Jr. Contract Talks Feature Jones As Lone Point Man
DEC 18 JERRY TO OBJ the We know that along with the Cowboys signing of T.Y. Hilton last Monday, there were continued talks with Odell Beckham Jr., with the tone and purpose being described as "AAAA.''. We also know that owner Jerry Jones has been quite open about wanting both...
TCU QB Max Duggan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. As he prepares for TCU’s biggest game in eight decades, senior Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is simultaneously turning his eyes to the future. In a statement tweeted out Sunday afternoon, Duggan announced his intent to enter the NFL draft following...
Eagles Record 5 Sacks, but Offense Struggling in First Half vs. Bears
CHICAGO – After throwing just three interceptions in 13 games this season, Jalen Hurts threw a pair of them in just two quarters against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The QB showed his moxie, though, leading the Eagles on a 91-yard drive that took just nine...
Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Titans Week 15
This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. Pregame. Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Location: SoFi Stadium. TV: CBS. Streaming: FuboTV, NFL...
Cowboys Blow Big Lead, Postpone Playoff Berth in Jacksonville: Top 10 Whitty Observations
The Grinch - disguised as Rayshawn Jenkins - stole Christmas Eve. Driving for an overtime score that would've clinched a playoff berth and sweetened the pot for Saturday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys instead bobbled a first down into a touchdown in a gut-wrenching, 40-34, overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Cooper, Interior Offensive Linemen, Cincinnati Bearcats
NFL Draft Profile: McKade Mettauer, Interior Offensive Linemen, Oklahoma Sooners
Cleveland Browns Lead Baltimore Ravens 6-3 at Halftime. By Brandon Little Sports Illustrated Cleveland Browns News, Analysis and More.
Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting
Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
Zac Taylor Offers Injury Updates on Tee Higgins, Trey Hendrickson, Tyler Boyd and Mike Hilton
CINCINNATI — The Bengals may be shorthanded on offense and defense on Sunday against the Buccaneers. Trey Hendrickson (wrist) won't play after missing practice all week. Mike Hilton (knee) is also out. Jalen Davis (thumb) hasn't been ruled out yet. "Jalen didn't practice, but he's gotten a lot of...
Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery
Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
Cowboys Fans (50%!) Jaguars Takeover, NFL Hot Ticket, Playoff Berth Pending
On a four-game winning streak, the Dallas Cowboys travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars from TIAA Bank Field on Sunday. The Cowboys look to build back momentum after narrowly escaping the NFL-worst Houston Texans last Sunday. Dallas will clinch an NFL playoff berth with a win in Jacksonville. ... and...
Oakland Athletics Sign Former Mets Reliever Trevor May to One-Year Deal
The Oakland Athletics have signed former New York Mets right-hander Trevor May to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday. Jeff Passan of ESPN notes that the deal is for $7 million with a $1 million signing bonus. May can also earn up to $500,000 in performance based incentives.
