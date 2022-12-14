The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 15 game against the Houston Texans favored by two touchdowns, but Andy Reid's team didn't get that memo early on. After three quarters, it was the home team up by a score of 21-16 with plenty of momentum on their side. Following some back-and-forth in the final frame of regulation and a thrilling overtime stint, though, it was the Chiefs who came out on top by a final score of 30-24. With the win, Kansas City is now 11-3 on the season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO