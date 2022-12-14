ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Centre Daily

Patriots Kyle Dugger INT TD Cuts Raiders Lead, 17-10: WATCH

The New England Patriots once again turned to their defense to kick-start their dismal offense in Week 15. With the chance to advance their place in the 2022 postseason push in the AFC, the Pats are hoping to complete their west coast road trip with a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, with whom they are locked in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Allegiant Stadium.
Centre Daily

Sam Hubbard Suffers Injury, Won’t Return Against Bucs

TAMPA — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers after suffering a left calf injury in the first half. The 27-year-old is a big part of Cincinnati's defense. Without him, they'll have to rely on Cam Sample and Joseph Ossai. Star defensive end...
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Dolphins-Bills Five Biggest Storylines ... And How They Played Out

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season when they loss, 32-29, against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. Ahead of the matchup, we offered our weekly ranking and analysis of the five biggest storylines, and now it's time to revisit those to see how they played out:
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Four Takeaways From the Chiefs 30-24 Win Over the Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs came into their Week 15 game against the Houston Texans favored by two touchdowns, but Andy Reid's team didn't get that memo early on. After three quarters, it was the home team up by a score of 21-16 with plenty of momentum on their side. Following some back-and-forth in the final frame of regulation and a thrilling overtime stint, though, it was the Chiefs who came out on top by a final score of 30-24. With the win, Kansas City is now 11-3 on the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Barrett, Linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

CHICAGO — Even when he isn’t anywhere close to his best, Jalen Hurts continues to spark the Eagles. On a frigid Sunday afternoon, with 20-plus mph winds gusting, the team’s starting quarterback looked far from the version of himself that fans and pundits have grown to adore this season. Hurts has catapulted himself atop the league’s MVP conversation with some jaw-dropping performances, but he has also been consistent with his approach and decision-making.
Centre Daily

Falcons Fall Short vs. Saints in Desmond Ridder Debut

The Atlanta Falcons (5-9) are leaving the Big Easy with a much harder path to the playoffs after a 21-18 loss to the New Orleans Saints (5-9) Sunday afternoon at Caesars Superdome. The Falcons fall to fourth place in the NFC South with the loss after being swept in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

TCU QB Max Duggan Declares for 2023 NFL Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. As he prepares for TCU’s biggest game in eight decades, senior Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan is simultaneously turning his eyes to the future. In a statement tweeted out Sunday afternoon, Duggan announced his intent to enter the NFL draft following...
FORT WORTH, TX
Centre Daily

Eagles Record 5 Sacks, but Offense Struggling in First Half vs. Bears

CHICAGO – After throwing just three interceptions in 13 games this season, Jalen Hurts threw a pair of them in just two quarters against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The QB showed his moxie, though, leading the Eagles on a 91-yard drive that took just nine...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Titans Week 15

This is the live in-game update landing page for the Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 matchup at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis. Pregame. Date and time: Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Location: SoFi Stadium. TV: CBS. Streaming: FuboTV, NFL...
Centre Daily

Cowboys Blow Big Lead, Postpone Playoff Berth in Jacksonville: Top 10 Whitty Observations

The Grinch - disguised as Rayshawn Jenkins - stole Christmas Eve. Driving for an overtime score that would've clinched a playoff berth and sweetened the pot for Saturday's NFC East showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys instead bobbled a first down into a touchdown in a gut-wrenching, 40-34, overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
DETROIT, MI

