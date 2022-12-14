Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Muskego tactical situation, shots fired at officers; man sentenced
MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a 2021 tactical police response. Bradley Brinker, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 95th and Brown Deer; woman dead
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer that killed a Milwaukee woman on Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her...
WISN
13-year-old Milwaukee girl shot, expected to survive, police say
MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot just before 3 p.m. Sunday near 65th Street and Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, police say. The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is...
WISN
Milwaukee woman shot, killed early Sunday
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart...
WISN
Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shorewood woman accused of spitting on teen headed to trial
SHOREWOOD, Wis. - A Shorewood woman accused of spitting on a protesting teen in the summer of 2020 will go to trial in April. Stephanie Rapkin, 67, is charged with disorderly conduct for the original incident. She is also charged for a confrontation with police who later searched her home.
WISN
Muskego man dies after attacking people, assaulting officer, injuring himself
UNION GROVE, Wis. — Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to an incident of a man attacking two individuals with what apparently was a brick near Washington Avenue and North Britton Road in the town of Dover. A sheriff investigator arrived at the scene, walked up to the driveway and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
Loved ones share details on fatal Janesville house fire
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The two people who died in a Janesville house fire on Friday were a mother and a daughter, their loved ones told News 3 Now on Saturday. The Janesville Fire Department says the cause of the fire is unknown, and foul play is not suspected. RELATED: Two dead in Janesville house fire; cause under investigation On the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison
BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting. A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee drunk driving crash, mother of 4 killed, friend charged
MILWAUKEE - A surprise trip back home to Milwaukee took a tragic turn when a woman was killed in a drunk driving crash. DeeAnna Edwards, 31, was in the passenger seat of a car driven by a close friend. Investigators say that friend was nearly 3 times the legal limit.
radioplusinfo.com
12-19-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation
The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
WISN
Jefferson County sheriff's deputy injured when vehicle struck quad car
CONCORD, Wis. — A Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputy injured after being involved in a traffic incident. It happened Sunday morning on Interstate 94 eastbound near County Road F. Officials say the deputy was in a parked squad car providing assistance to a tow truck removing a semi that...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers
MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
Woman dies after being shot by police in Waukesha
Police in Wisconsin say a woman was killed and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a home.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek suspect
GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of ID theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa fatal crash, DPW driver's family suspects medical emergency
Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Denise Durrah, 64, the Milwaukee DPW worker who was one of three people killed in the fiery 10-car crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday. Police said they don't believe the crash was intentional.
