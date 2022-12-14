ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Muskego tactical situation, shots fired at officers; man sentenced

MUSKEGO, Wis. - A Muskego man has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars in connection to a 2021 tactical police response. Bradley Brinker, 42, pleaded guilty in October to attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and battery. Other charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MUSKEGO, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting near 95th and Brown Deer; woman dead

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting near 95th and Brown Deer that killed a Milwaukee woman on Sunday morning, Dec. 18. Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to a hospital, where she died from her...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

13-year-old Milwaukee girl shot, expected to survive, police say

MILWAUKEE — A 13-year-old girl was shot just before 3 p.m. Sunday near 65th Street and Villard Avenue, Milwaukee, police say. The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said. Police have not made any arrests. Anyone with any information is...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee woman shot, killed early Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting at 95th Street and Brown Deer Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. A 42-year-old Milwaukee woman died from her injuries at the hospital, police said. Police do not have anyone in custody. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired during Milwaukee hostage incident, man sentenced

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was sentenced Friday, Dec. 17 to 40 years in prison for a domestic violence hostage incident during which he shot at police officers in March 2021. Delon Lockett pleaded guilty in August to four different counts; additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

37th and Ruby shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side Saturday, Dec. 17. Police said the 53-year-old victim was shot near 37th and Ruby around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. What led to the shooting isn't yet known,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police chase, crash; teen pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee teen charged in connection to a police chase and crash pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 16 to five charges. As part of a plea deal, other charges were dismissed. Prosecutors accused 18-year-old Ryan Tate of stealing a Jeep, leading police on a pursuit and crashing at Hart...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Waukesha apartment fire: 3 families displaced

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Waukesha Fire Department says three families have been displaced after a fire broke out at an apartment building Saturday night. Fire crews said they responded near Shepherd Court and Nike Drive just before 10 p.m. That is a few blocks away from East Main Street.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shorewood woman accused of spitting on teen headed to trial

SHOREWOOD, Wis. - A Shorewood woman accused of spitting on a protesting teen in the summer of 2020 will go to trial in April. Stephanie Rapkin, 67, is charged with disorderly conduct for the original incident. She is also charged for a confrontation with police who later searched her home.
SHOREWOOD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, crash on Milwaukee's northwest side; men sentenced

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men have now been sentenced to prison for a shooting and head-on crash that happened on the city's northwest side in March. Josue Melendez, 19, pleaded guilty in November to discharging a firearm from a vehicle toward a person. He was sentenced to three years in prison and four years of extended supervision.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer homicide, man sentenced to 30 years in prison

BROWN DEER, Wis. - A Brown Deer man was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 15 to 30 years in prison for a 2021 shooting. A jury found 23-year-old Keenan Bryant guilty in October of second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to police, a 911 caller reported hearing multiple gunshots...
BROWN DEER, WI
radioplusinfo.com

12-19-22 fdl county sheriff child victim investigation

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a crime against a child. The Sheriff’s Office is asking any resident or business with a surveillance camera of street traffic in a central area of the city of Fond du Lac to contact the Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says the area is from Park Avenue on the east to 8th Street on the south, the Fond du Lac River on the west, and Third Street on the north. Waldschmidt says the Sheriff’s Office is looking for footage on December 6 from 4pm to 7pm and December 9 from 5pm to 9pm. Waldschmidt says this is not a random act and the suspect is known to the child. Waldschmidt would not say what the nature of the investigation is, only that it involves allegations of a serious criminal offense committed against a child victim.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Water Street shooting victim's family still waiting for answers

MILWAUKEE - The family of a young woman shot and killed in downtown Milwaukee last year is praying for a Christmas miracle. They've already experienced two setbacks in the case, the latest coming within the past week. Diamond Arberry's family said she was an innocent victim who got caught in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Tri-City Bank ID theft; Greenfield police seek suspect

GREENFIELD, Wis. - Greenfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect accused of ID theft at Metro Market Tri City Bank. The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. Police say the suspect used a fraudulent U.S. Passport Card attempting to withdraw funds from the...
GREENFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy