ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Manatee County racing community fears new housing development will close historic racetracks

By Allyson Henning
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fDfaj_0jis1dOT00

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A local developer aims to bring a new housing development to a 2,300-acre property east of Lakewood Ranch and just south of S.R. 64.

The project has been dubbed ‘Taylor Ranch’ and ahead of a vote that could move the proposal forward this week, some community members are speaking out in opposition.

The property sits adjacent to a big destination for the racing community, including Bradenton Motorsports Park and Freedom Factory.

Owner of Freedom Factory Cleetus McFarland told 8 On Your Side he fears the development, if approved, would end up shutting the racetracks down for good.

McFarland said the tracks have been operating off of S.R. 64 for 50 years and races draw large crowds and a whole lot of noise on a regular basis.

“These tracks run all the time and if you put a standard neighborhood next door, you are going to be waking up babies, you are going to be causing problems and a lot of these people who are going to move in aren’t going to understand they are moving next to a racetrack,” McFarland said. “It is a classic case of how a racetrack dies, it has happened time and time again around the country, and we don’t want our racetracks to die.”

The county’s planning board voted 5-1 to recommend approval of the development, but some community members hope they can sway county commissioners before they make a final decision.

County Commission Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said he’s received a large influx of emails surrounding the proposal, but said he couldn’t comment on camera with 8 On Your Side ahead of Thursday’s Land Use Meeting and vote.

“Land use votes are important decisions that have serious ramifications for property owners. It is crucial that commissioners give all stakeholders an opportunity to present their position before we form our opinions,” Van Ostenbridge said in a statement.

For the racing community, proximity and compatibility are a big concern. McFarland said it’s frustrating because the racetrack has been here for decades.

“If I went to the board and said, ‘hey county commissioners, I want to build a race track next to these 4,500 homes that have been here for 50 years, they would laugh at me. There shouldn’t be 4,500 homes built next to the racetrack. It goes both ways. It doesn’t work and it is not compatible in any way, shape, or form,” he said.

The commission is set to vote on the issue Thursday following a public hearing where they will hear from the applicant and the public.

McFarland hopes to see the community come out to voice their concerns.

“There are race tracks closing all around the country,” the track owner said. “It seems like every week that I see what was a successful race track being shut down because of neighbors moving in, not knowing what they are moving in next to, and complaining until the race track is stripped of his rights. I don’t want that to happen to Manatee County’s successful race tracks.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 4

Linda McWilliams
4d ago

They don't care about the residents , its all about the money , they don't care how bad traffic will get . And your elected leaders are not on your side , they are for those big developers and the revenue it will bring.

Reply
4
Related
Longboat Observer

Housing development plans advance despite dissent from racing community

The owners of two East County motorsports tracks pleaded with Manatee County commissioners on Thursday to curtail Schroeder-Manatee Ranch's efforts to build up to 4,500 homes in close proximity. Freedom Factory owner Garrett Mitchell, known by his YouTube persona Cleetus McFarland, and Bradenton Motorsports Park owner Victor Alvarez both spoke...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Bayfront Estate with Peaceful Water Views, Close to The Best of Sarasota, Lists for $11.5 Million

97 S Washington Drive Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 97 S Washington Drive, Sarasota, Florida, luxury home builder John Cannon, spanning more than a half-acre. This five-bedroom residence is just a short walk from St. Armands Circle and features an inspired interior design as well as peaceful water views from nearly every room. The exclusive property is located close to the best that Sarasota offers, where you can walk to trendy eateries, boutique shopping and the famed St. Armands Circle, Pristine Gulf beaches of Lido and Longboat Key. Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 7,8 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 97 S Washington Drive, please contact Roger Pettingell (Phone: 941-383-6411) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
University of Florida

Water restrictions across Sarasota County

Water used for landscape irrigation poses a significant demand on Sarasota County’s water supply. In fact, up to 50% of a household’s water use can be attributed to the home’s landscape irrigation system. In order to ensure the long-term supply of our water resources, water restrictions are in place year-round throughout Sarasota County. Sarasota County’s water restrictions allow for the application of sufficient water to maintain a beautiful landscape, while conserving this precious resource for future generations. Some ordinance details may vary among municipalities, so it is important to follow the guidelines set forth for your specific community. This blog outlines water restrictions for unincorporated Sarasota County and municipalities within the county boundary.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Architectural firms chosen to submit proposals for new Sarasota performing arts center

Out of the 43 architectural firms that submitted applications to design a new Sarasota performing arts center, 18 have been chosen to submit proposals. Part of what was expected to be a six-month process, the SPAC Architect Selection Task Force sent out a request for qualification in November for the project with an anticipated budget of $275 million.
SARASOTA, FL
LkldNow

Commission Set to Vote on South Florida Avenue Recommendations Monday

Lakeland city commissioners are poised to recommend that the Florida Department of Transportation maintain a three-lane configuration on South Florida Avenue in Dixieland and remove the current temporary concrete barriers to accommodate sidewalks that would be 11 to 12 feet wide. A resolution that commissioners will consider on Monday morning...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota considers permanent plan for parklet dining downtown

Dining al fresco in public parking spaces in downtown Sarasota won’t end as scheduled on Dec. 31, but unless the city implements a new program, it won’t extend beyond a newly rescheduled termination date of March 31, 2023. And according to City Attorney Robert Fournier, the city will...
SARASOTA, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs plan for apartments under airport glide path

A new apartment community across University Parkway from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport has taken a significant step toward approval, and this time the airport is powerless to stand in the way of Progress. At its Dec. 14 meeting, the Sarasota Planning Board unanimously recommended approval of a site plan for Progress...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Tampa leaders turn down hotel project despite threat of litigation

A Tampa developer went before City Council with a revised plan aimed at swaying council members. Tampa’s City Council rejected a plan to build a boutique hotel on Harbour Island on Thursday evening for a second time setting up the possibility that a tabled $6.6 million lawsuit filed by the developer will be revived.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

WFLA

124K+
Followers
26K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy