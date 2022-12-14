ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Denver Nuggets

DENVER, CO
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Win Against San Antonio Spurs

View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat starters put on a great performance in Mexico City as they beat the San Antonio Spurs. -Jimmy Butler puts on another spectacular performance. He scored 26 points for his fifth straight game with 20 or more points. He shot the ball well including a rare 3-pointer. He also finished with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.
MIAMI, FL
Centre Daily

Pistons’ Cade Cunningham has season-ending shin surgery

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham had season-ending surgery on his left shin Friday. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick overall in 2021, is expected to be cleared for basketball activities in the offseason. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 19.9 points and six assists in 12 games this year, making his final appearance...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

NFL Draft Profile: Michael Barrett, Linebacker, Michigan Wolverines

CHICAGO — Even when he isn’t anywhere close to his best, Jalen Hurts continues to spark the Eagles. On a frigid Sunday afternoon, with 20-plus mph winds gusting, the team’s starting quarterback looked far from the version of himself that fans and pundits have grown to adore this season. Hurts has catapulted himself atop the league’s MVP conversation with some jaw-dropping performances, but he has also been consistent with his approach and decision-making.
Centre Daily

76ers’ Doc Rivers Addresses Sudden Tobias Harris Injury

With the Golden State Warriors in town, the Philadelphia 76ers anticipated getting much healthier as multiple players were returning to the court after missing Tuesday’s game against the Sacramento Kings. While De’Anthony Melton and Danuel House Jr. returned to the floor as expected, the Sixers lost a starter last minute.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Eagles Record 5 Sacks, but Offense Struggling in First Half vs. Bears

CHICAGO – After throwing just three interceptions in 13 games this season, Jalen Hurts threw a pair of them in just two quarters against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The QB showed his moxie, though, leading the Eagles on a 91-yard drive that took just nine...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana back from player assistance program

Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana practiced for the first time in two months on Friday, returning to the team after entering the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. Vrana declined to specify why he entered the program. “There's bigger things than hockey in life...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Dennis and Toledo host Marshall

Toledo Rockets (7-3) at Marshall Thundering Herd (9-2) Huntington, West Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marshall -3; over/under is 166. BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays the Marshall Thundering Herd after Rayj Dennis scored 29 points in Toledo's 69-68 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins. The Thundering Herd are...
TOLEDO, OH
Centre Daily

Predators bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Oilers

Edmonton Oilers (17-14-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Nashville Predators (12-12-4, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators aim to end a six-game losing streak when they play the Edmonton Oilers. Nashville has a 12-12-4 record overall and a 7-5-2 record in home games. The Predators...
NASHVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Bears and Eagles: TV, Radio, Streaming and Betting

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) at Chicago Bears (3-10) TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Eagles broadcast 121 and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Warriors’ Steve Kerr Explains What Went Wrong vs. Sixers

The home team entered Friday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Golden State Warriors as big favorites for the battle in South Philly. Much of that was a result of the visitors missing several key players. That’s not to say the Sixers weren’t totally healthy. While Philly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

