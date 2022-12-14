ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘The Santa Clauses’ Renewed For Season 2 By Disney+

By Denise Petski
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SWPml_0jis1Rkd00

On the heels of its Season 1 finale, Disney+ has announced a Season 2 renewal for The Santa Clauses , with Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell set to reprise their roles as Mr. and Mrs. Clause.

In Season 1, Scott Calvin (Allen) returns after being Santa Claus for nearly thirty years, and he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Allen also executive produces the series alongside Jack Burditt, who serves as showrunner. Kevin Hench, Richard Baker and Rick Messina will serve as executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.

Season one, which premiered on November 16, is currently streaming on Disney+.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

Allen first portrayed Santa/Scott Calvin in the 1994 film The Santa Clause . Mitchell is introduced as Carol in the 2002 sequel The Santa Clause 2 when Allen’s character must find a Mrs. Claus in order to continue being Santa.

The Disney Branded Television series is a production of 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Shantaram’ Canceled By Apple TV+ After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+’s drama series Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam, will not be returning for a second season. Its Season 1 finale, to be released tomorrow, December 16, will serve as a series finale. Based on Gregory David Roberts’ epic, 900-plus-page novel, Shantaram was an ambitious, big-scope undertaking, shot across two continents, that was impacted by the pandemic. The series had shot two episodes before pausing filming in late February 2020. Because of its expansive nature requiring filming in multiple countries, the series did not resume production on the remaining 10 episodes until May 2021. Shantaram, which hasn’t generated the level of buzz some of Apple TV+’s...
Deadline

‘Unprisoned’: Faly Rakotohavana & Jordyn McIntosh Join Onyx Collective’s Comedy Series

EXCLUSIVE: Faly Rakotohavana (Secret Society of Second Born Royals) and Jordyn McIntosh (Emancipation) have been cast as series regulars opposite Kerry Washington, Delroy Lindo and Marque Richardson in the Onyx Collective comedy series Unprisoned, which will be streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Created and executive produced by Tracy McMillan, the series, inspired by her life, is about a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom (Washington) whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad (Lindo) gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son. Rakotohavana will play Finn. Super-logical...
Deadline

‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up Series Ratings High With Holiday-Themed Episode

Ghosts spooked up record viewership with its holiday-themed episode on Thursday. The special one-hour episode of the CBS comedy took home an average of 7M viewers, according to live + same day Nielsen data. That’s a +7% gain from the series’ average viewership across Season 2. The episode also played well on social media, driving over 119M potential social impressions, the largest totals since the season 2 premiere on September 29, CBS reports. That’s about a 22% increase in social impressions week-over-week. Ghosts has been quite popular since it launched last year. In September, Season 2 premiered to a same-day audience of 6.15M,...
Deadline

‘Blockbuster’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew new comedy series Blockbuster for a second season. The decision is not surprising. The single-camera workplace comedy starring Randall Park had a quiet run after launching Nov. 3 and never cracked Netflix’s weekly Top 10. (Since Netflix uses hours viewed as ratings metric, comedies are at an inherent disadvantage since their episodes are about half the length of their drama/dramedy counterparts.) Related Story Cancellations Photo Gallery: The TV Series Ending In 2022 & Beyond Related Story 'Freeridge': Netflix Sets Premiere Date For 'On My Block' Spinoff Related Story 'Dead To Me' Lands At No. 2 On Nielsen U.S. Streaming...
Deadline

‘Freeridge’: Netflix Sets Premiere Date For ‘On My Block’ Spinoff

Netflix’s On My Block spinoff Freeridge is set to premiere on February 2. Freeridge is an 8-episode, coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria (Keyla Monterroso Mejia) and Ines (Bryana Salaz) and their friends Demi (Ciara Riley Wilson) and Cameron (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives. Michael Solomon and Zaire Adams also star. Fans of the original series will see the return of Paula Garcés as Geny Martinez, Eric Gutierrez as Ruben Martinez, Eme Ik0wuakor as Dwayne Turner, and Raushanah Simmons as Fran Turner. Peggy Blow, who played Marisol Martinez aka Abuelita in On...
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’ Cold Open Mocks Donald Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’ Of $99 Digital Trading Cards

James Austin Johnson returned as Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live as the show chose the most mocked topic of the week for its cold open: The former president’s real-life hawking of $99 digital trading cards. SNL didn’t have to stray too far from the truth for its satire, not just of Trump grifting for money, but of the entire world of NFTs, in which people have been paying top dollar for items that exist only in the virtual world. “You can also get them for free by just going online and looking at them maybe, I don’t know,” Johnson as Trump...
Deadline

Dino Danelli Dies: Young Rascals Drummer, Rock & Roll Hall Of Famer Was 78

Dino Danelli, the drummer who was the backbone of blue-eyed soul hitmakers The Rascals (nee The Young Rascals) has died at age 78. Specifics were scant on what happened and where/when. However, group spokesperson Joe Russo wrote on Danelli’s Facebook page that the drummer struggled with coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure, requiring an angioplasty over a decade earlier. His bandmate, guitarist Gene Cornish, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. “It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli,” Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. “He was my brother and the greatest drummer I’ve ever...
Deadline

United Ukrainian Ballet Company The Focus Of Feature Doc ‘Front Row’ From Banijay-Backed ‘Human Playground’ Indie Scenery

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch docs indie Scenery is lining up a feature about a Ukrainian refugee ballet company. The doc, Front Row, is currently shooting across Europe as the company performs its special dance performance ‘Giselle’ in cities such as London and Paris. Dutch filmmaker Miriam Guttman, whose three-parter Seeds of Deceit was part of the Official Selection at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival, is directing. No partners are involved at this stage, and the plan is to shoot more footage and release the doc at festivals in 2024. Should Ukraine capital Kiev become safer, the company will perform there but Ukraine remains locked in battle with...
Deadline

Cecily Strong Leaving ‘SNL’ After 11 Seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from the official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit. “We’ll miss you, Cecily,” read a cue card shared while the caption of the post said, “Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!” Strong’s last episode set for Saturday, December 17 has Austin Butler as the host and Lizzo as the musical guest. RELATED: Cecily Strong Says Farewell To ‘Saturday Night Live’ On “Weekend Update” As Cathy Anne Strong made her debut on SNL as...
ARIZONA STATE
Deadline

‘The Woman King’: Read The Screenplay Dana Stevens Forged For The Viola Davis-Starring West African War Epic

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. The battle to make the historical action film The Woman King started as early as 2015 when producer Cathy Schulman and actress-producer Maria Bello approached Viola Davis about starring in an all-Black female warrior tale. With Davis attached and Sony’s TriStar Pictures onboard, the team offered screenwriter Dana Stevens the chance of a lifetime she couldn’t refuse. The Woman King, based on a real faction of Beninese female soldiers known as the Agoije, follows its leader Nanisca (Davis) and...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Host Austin Butler And Cast Serenade The Departing Cecily Strong With “Blue Christmas”

Cecily Strong got an Elvis goodbye on Saturday when host Austin Butler — who was later joined by the rest of the SNL cast — ended the show with a performance of “Blue Christmas.” Even Kenan Thompson had a solo during the bittersweet number for Strong, who is leaving Saturday Night Live after 11 seasons on the show. A post on social media from SNL‘s official Instagram account for the sketch show confirmed Strong’s exit earlier in the day. Strong made her debut on SNL as a featured player on September 15, 2012, and was upped the following year starting with Season 39. The comedic star...
Deadline

Cecily Strong Says Farewell To ‘Saturday Night Live’ On “Weekend Update” As Cathy Anne

Cecily Strong got emotional on her last day on Saturday Night Live. The actor made an appearance on the “Weekend Update” segment as her character Cathy Anne also bid farewell as she was going to prison. “Actually, I’m a little emo tonight because the truth is, I’m here to say goodbye,” Strong’s Cathy Anne said before adding she was headed to prison. Cathy Anne then made a reference saying that she would be OK in prison as she already has some “friends on the inside and they seem to be doing OK.” As she said the latter, a picture of Aidy Bryant...
Deadline

‘How To Leave The House’: Passenger & Sinestra To Adapt Nathan Newman’s Novel For TV

This England EP Richard Brown’s Passenger and Chernobyl director Johan Rencks/Spaceman producer Michael Parets’ new shingle Sinestra have optioned Nathan Newman’s How to Leave the House. The pair have acquired TV rights following competitive auction to the novel due out in Spring 2024. It marks the first major revealed project for Passenger since being acquired by Fremantle and one of Sinestra’s first projects since launching several weeks ago with a first-look Fremantle deal. Taking place over 24 hours, Newman’s book follows Natwest, a precociously intelligent but anxious 23 year old who orders an embarrassing package to his house on the eve...
Deadline

Tom Cruise Thanks Fans For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Support As He Films ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ Stunt: “It’s The Honor Of A Lifetime”

Tom Cruise is known for performing his own stunts and in the middle of shooting a Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning stunt, wished his Top Gun: Maverick a safe and happy holiday. The commercial in honor of Top Gun: Maverick premiering on Paramount+ on Thursday, December 22 made its debut during the CBS broadcast of the NFL game that saw the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the television spot, Cruise appears up in the sky getting ready to jump off a helicopter in South Africa as he notes that he’s in the process of filming Mission: Impossible –...
Deadline

New ‘Barbie’ Teaser With Margot Robbie Features Helen Mirren As Narrator

As we head into a robust holiday season where all studios want to trailer on 20th Century Studios/Disney’s Avatar: The Way of Water to show off their summer 2023, here’s the new Warner Bros teaser to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie starring Margot Robbie as the title doll and Ryan Gosling as Ken. MORE… More from Deadline'Barbie' Teaser Enlists Helen Mirren For Wink At '2001' And Offers Just A Splash Of Day-Glo SpectacleGreta Gerwig Says She Was "Terrified" That 'Barbie' Might Be "A Career-Ender"Margot Robbie Talks Acting, Producing & Rewriting 'Wolf Of Wall Street' Scenes With Scorsese: "The Crazier You Are, The More Marty Will Like It"Best of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & More50 Iconic Motor Vehicles in Film History Gallery: From ‘Bullitt,’ ‘Grease' & ‘Back To The Future’ To 'Mad Max' & MoreRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet Gallery
Deadline

Cecily Strong Reflects On Last ‘Saturday Night Live’ Show: “I’ve Had The Time Of My Life Working With The Greatest People On Earth”

Cecily Strong is reflecting on her time on Saturday Night Live after an emotional last show on the sketch show following 11 seasons. “My heart is bursting. I have a lot of big huge life-changing love to unpack, so this is what I can say tonight,” Strong posted on Instagram. “Ten and a half years ago I got my dream job. The first actual work day I tried to be very cool and make it look like I knew what I was doing and I was supposed to be there,” she said. “I left that night around 11 after saying goodbye to...
Deadline

Shirley Eikhard Dies: Songwriter For Grammy-Winning ‘Something To Talk About’ Was 67

Shirley Eikhard, the songwriter behind Bonnie Raitt‘s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67 and died Thursday at Headwaters Health Care centre in Orangeville, Ontario from cancer complications. In addition to Raitt, Eikhard had songs covered by Cher, Emmylou Harris, Anne Murray, and Chet Atkins. Eikard wrote “Something to Talk About” in 1985, but initially had trouble placing it with talent. Years later, Raitt left a message on Eikhard’s phone saying she she’d just recorded it from a demo Eikhard had sent. The song was the first single from Raitt’s 1991 album Luck of the Draw...
Deadline

International Disruptors: Isidoor Roebers And Lea Fels From Netflix Doc Series ‘Human Playground’ Producer Scenery Talk Banijay Tie-Up, Creative Business Models And Streaming

Welcome to Deadline’s International Disruptors, a feature where we shine a spotlight on key executives and companies outside of the U.S. shaking up the offshore marketplace. This week, we’re talking with Isidoor Roebers and Lea Fels, partners at Dutch doc producer Scenery, a joint venture with Banijay Benelux that has served up artistic but commercial unscripted projects for everyone from local public broadcaster NPO to Netflix and Prime Video. Scenery has been one of the Benelux region’s most influential documentary producers for several years, and now it is moving beyond its core Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg operations and into the UK...
Deadline

John Cho & Katherine Waterston To Star In Sony-Blumhouse’s ‘They Listen’, Horror Pic To Hit Cinemas Late Summer

John Cho and Katherine Waterston will headline Sony-Blumhouse-Depth of Field’s They Listen, directed by Chris Weitz. A theatrical release of Aug. 25, 2023 has been set; it’s the only wide release that weekend. You’ll remember the Cho thriller Searching debuted in late summer and was a microbudget hit grossing over $26M stateside, and north of $75M WW off a less than a million production cost. They Listen reps the eleventh collaboration between Cho and Weitz and the plot is under wraps. Cameras are rolling here in LA.  Jason Blum, Chris Weitz and Andrew Miano are producers on the film. Bea Sequeira,...
Deadline

Deadline

148K+
Followers
41K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy